One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie sold after 37 years; chef Andrea Apuzzo: 'I'm very happy'
For close to four decades, a meal at Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie has promised Italian dishes like osso buco, risotto and crabmeat ravioli. Just as reliably, it’s also meant a dose of Andrea Apuzzo, the Italian-born chef known for his jovial sense of welcome and hands-on hospitality. But...
“We breathed life back into it,” city leaders celebrate the completion of the NOPD firing range in NO East
On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department and Mayor Cantrell got together to celebrate the completion of a $3.7 million firing range at the NOPD Municipal Training Academy in New Orleans East
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Reserve Deputy accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns, reportedly seen on camera walking in opposite direction
The officer who reportedly ignored a woman's call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans' French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday.
Stray bullet hits man in the back while driving on Chef Menteur Highway
According to police, a 39-year-old man was hit in the back by a stray bullet near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Gawain Drive.
2NP: Barroom By Night, Café By Day
Mercedes Gibson arrived in New Orleans in 1969 with, as she puts it, “ten dollars, ten children and a tank of gas.” The Franklin, Louisiana native’s eyes light up as she recounts the story while we sit at Mercedes Place, the working-class barroom she has owned and operated in the Lower 9th Ward’s Holy Cross neighborhood for thirty-two years.
Real Men Wear Pink of New Orleans ambassador lineup revealed
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans men wore pink Wednesday night for a great cause. Real Men Wear Pink of New Orleans revealed their lineup of local ambassadors at an event Wednesday night. A total of 30 ambassadors are hitting the ground running to raise money to fight against breast...
NOPD: Suspect wanted after robbing two in St. Roch
According to the NOPD, at about 1:30 on that Sunday, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and robbed two people in the 100 block of Pauger Street
"All they do is collect money" - resident faces eviction after refusing to pay rent for poor living conditions
NEW ORLEANS — Marvett Johnson lives at the Willows Apartments, in New Orleans East. The main bedroom in her apartment is now uninhabitable. The mold so overpowering, Eyewitness News crews couldn't stay in there for more than five minutes. "We can't even sleep in the bedrooms, we have to...
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook video
The mother who posted a disturbing social media video after allegedly stabbing her children will undergo a competency evaluation before her bond hearing, WGNO reports. At a hearing on August 11, a judge ordered the evaluation for 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux, which will be conducted by a a doctor with the State of Louisiana, WGNO says, adding a second evaluation will be done by a different doctor as requested by Pedescleaux’s defense team.
Deputy constable resigns, investigation shows he ignored calls for help in French Quarter rape
NEW ORLEANS — The reserve deputy constable accused of ignoring a rape in the French Quarter while on duty has resigned. According to Orleans Parish Constable Edwin Shorty Jr., the resignation came in before the completion of an internal investigation into the deputy's inaction as someone was raped nearby.
The Rap Report: Rob49 and Real Boston Richey throw down, Destroy Lonely’s stylish return, and more
Rob49 feat. RealBostonRichey – “Yes, You Did”. While much of the attention on Louisiana rap has shifted north to Baton Rouge following YoungBoy’s rise and viral dominance, Rob49, hailing from New Orleans’ 4th and 9th wards, is putting NOLA back in the spotlight. On “Yes, You Did,” he and Tallahassee’s Real Boston Richey are as explosive as a pair of SEC running backs, making their presence known as soon as they touch the mic. Rob49 comes off as the more aggressive one here with his temper slowly boiling over the longer his verse goes on. “House arrest six months, but I bounced back/Just thank the Lord that I rap,” he barks. Richey is chillingly sinister in comparison as he runs through tough-talking bars and scamming tales without looking back. When you smash their approaches together, it’s impossible to stop them from blowing past the beat.
Human umbilical cord found in baggage at Louisiana airport
Airport officials in New Orleans found a Spirit Airlines passenger traveling with a human umbilical cord in their luggage.
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 will charge admission, go 'cashless' as it moves to Lakefront
A new spot, new experiences and an admission fee have all been announced for the National Fried Chicken Festival slated Oct. 1-2 on the New Orleans Lakefront. The fifth-anniversary festival, which started in downtown's Lafayette Park, will move to Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. The move was planned in recent years before the COVID closure of most festivals.
Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon moved
NEW ORLEANS — The old Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon has been removed from Jackson Square. The cannon was removed Tuesday from its base and will now be located in Jackson Barracks, according to a news release by the city of New Orleans. This comes after the New Orleans...
Mobytheplug: From the Streets of New Orleans to the Top of the Charts
Like many other successful rappers, Mobytheplug has come from humble beginnings. Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was able to grow up in the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods and still escape the effects of poverty and crime to become one of the most famous hip-hop artists in history.
Smile, you’re on camera: Old Metairie neighbors take action after attempted carjacking
Last month, an Old Metairie neighborhood was shaken up after one of its residents was followed home from babysitting and nearly carjacked — all of it caught on camera. Now, neighbors are sending the message they won't tolerate crime in their neighborhood.
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
Funeral Wednesday for Slidell PD K-9 Kano
SLIDELL, LA (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department announced the funeral for K-9 Kano will be Wednesday, August 17, at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium at 2056 Second Street. Kano died on August 11 after apprehending a burglary suspect on Frank Pichon Drive. Slidell police say the dog began to...
Jefferson Parish has new program for first-time homebuyers
KENNER, La. — Jefferson Parish announced a program on Wednesday to give aid to some residents looking for a new home. The 2022 First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program will give up to $50,000 in assistance for those eligible in Jefferson Parish and up to 60,000 for those inside incorporated areas of the City of Kenner.
