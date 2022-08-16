ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
culinarybackstreets.com

2NP: Barroom By Night, Café By Day

Mercedes Gibson arrived in New Orleans in 1969 with, as she puts it, “ten dollars, ten children and a tank of gas.” The Franklin, Louisiana native’s eyes light up as she recounts the story while we sit at Mercedes Place, the working-class barroom she has owned and operated in the Lower 9th Ward’s Holy Cross neighborhood for thirty-two years.
WDSU

Real Men Wear Pink of New Orleans ambassador lineup revealed

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans men wore pink Wednesday night for a great cause. Real Men Wear Pink of New Orleans revealed their lineup of local ambassadors at an event Wednesday night. A total of 30 ambassadors are hitting the ground running to raise money to fight against breast...
Lavinia Thompson

Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook video

The mother who posted a disturbing social media video after allegedly stabbing her children will undergo a competency evaluation before her bond hearing, WGNO reports. At a hearing on August 11, a judge ordered the evaluation for 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux, which will be conducted by a a doctor with the State of Louisiana, WGNO says, adding a second evaluation will be done by a different doctor as requested by Pedescleaux’s defense team.
The FADER

The Rap Report: Rob49 and Real Boston Richey throw down, Destroy Lonely’s stylish return, and more

Rob49 feat. RealBostonRichey – “Yes, You Did”. While much of the attention on Louisiana rap has shifted north to Baton Rouge following YoungBoy’s rise and viral dominance, Rob49, hailing from New Orleans’ 4th and 9th wards, is putting NOLA back in the spotlight. On “Yes, You Did,” he and Tallahassee’s Real Boston Richey are as explosive as a pair of SEC running backs, making their presence known as soon as they touch the mic. Rob49 comes off as the more aggressive one here with his temper slowly boiling over the longer his verse goes on. “House arrest six months, but I bounced back/Just thank the Lord that I rap,” he barks. Richey is chillingly sinister in comparison as he runs through tough-talking bars and scamming tales without looking back. When you smash their approaches together, it’s impossible to stop them from blowing past the beat.
WDSU

Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon moved

NEW ORLEANS — The old Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon has been removed from Jackson Square. The cannon was removed Tuesday from its base and will now be located in Jackson Barracks, according to a news release by the city of New Orleans. This comes after the New Orleans...
wgno.com

Funeral Wednesday for Slidell PD K-9 Kano

SLIDELL, LA (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department announced the funeral for K-9 Kano will be Wednesday, August 17, at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium at 2056 Second Street. Kano died on August 11 after apprehending a burglary suspect on Frank Pichon Drive. Slidell police say the dog began to...
WWL

Jefferson Parish has new program for first-time homebuyers

KENNER, La. — Jefferson Parish announced a program on Wednesday to give aid to some residents looking for a new home. The 2022 First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program will give up to $50,000 in assistance for those eligible in Jefferson Parish and up to 60,000 for those inside incorporated areas of the City of Kenner.
