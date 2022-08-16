ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NYC-area casino outlook: not particularly soon, and not in Manhattan, experts tell conference attendees

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Communities Near New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly. Looking for assisted living can be a daunting task for seniors, but it doesn’t have to be, especially when you’ve got experts on your side. If you’re interested in finding assisted living in New York, you’re in the right place! We’ve done our homework and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near New York City. So, sit back, relax, and grab some snacks, because the hard part is over. Scroll down to discover why so many seniors have decided to settle down in the Big Apple!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers fear rent is becoming unattainable

NEW YORK -- From the price of gas to the cost of groceries, we're all feeling the squeeze. And that goes for rent, too. On Thursday, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with New Yorkers who echoed the concerns of millions in the city who think rent is too expensive and will soon be unattainable. A rise in rent seems to be the norm in New York City. In July, the median rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,150, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate report. The city's median rent price hit $4,000 for the first time ever in May. With Manhattan's staggering numbers, you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
New York City, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Lifestyle
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
Saratoga Springs, NY
Government
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Manhattan, NYC

While some of New York City’s more spacious boroughs, such as Queens and The Bronx, boast a long list of abandoned locations, many New Yorkers may not know that the bustling borough of Manhattan has a few inactive spots itself. From graffiti-filled tunnels to cultural hubs to historic theaters, there are many areas throughout Manhattan that are abandoned and ready for you to discover. While some edifices are partially demolished and others have the potential and support to be redeveloped, several today simply lay forgotten in the heart of Manhattan. Keep an eye out as you walk the Manhattan streets or ride the subway for one of the 10 abandoned spots on this list.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Paterson
Syracuse.com

NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch

Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Meadowlands Racetrack#New York City Area#Politics State
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
otdowntown.com

NYC Car Owners Respond to Proposed Congestion Pricing

The MTA’s congestion-pricing plan proposed last week for Manhattan has sparked controversy among New Yorkers. Under one version of the plan, commuters would pay a once-per-day $9 fee during “peak time” when entering the Central Business District, defined as Manhattan south of 60th Street. However, in another scenario, the fee could end up being as high as $23.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting

New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYS Department of Labor Announces Recruitment Drive for 25 Carpenter Apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Carpenters (JATC) of New York City and Vicinity will conduct a recruitment drive from Sept. 14, 2022 through August 9, 2023 for 25 carpenter (piledriver/dockbuilder) apprentices. New York State Department of Labor (DOL) officials made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 17, adding that the apprenticeships include 20 linoleum, resilient tile, and carpet layer apprentices; 10 cabinet maker apprentices; and 10 millwright apprentices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling

Comments / 0

Community Policy