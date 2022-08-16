NYC-area casino outlook: not particularly soon, and not in Manhattan, experts tell conference attendees

Read full article on original website
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting New York City
Locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing in the Big Apple.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
Assisted Living Communities Near New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly. Looking for assisted living can be a daunting task for seniors, but it doesn’t have to be, especially when you’ve got experts on your side. If you’re interested in finding assisted living in New York, you’re in the right place! We’ve done our homework and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near New York City. So, sit back, relax, and grab some snacks, because the hard part is over. Scroll down to discover why so many seniors have decided to settle down in the Big Apple!
New Yorkers fear rent is becoming unattainable
NEW YORK -- From the price of gas to the cost of groceries, we're all feeling the squeeze. And that goes for rent, too. On Thursday, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with New Yorkers who echoed the concerns of millions in the city who think rent is too expensive and will soon be unattainable. A rise in rent seems to be the norm in New York City. In July, the median rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,150, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate report. The city's median rent price hit $4,000 for the first time ever in May. With Manhattan's staggering numbers, you...
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Manhattan, NYC
While some of New York City’s more spacious boroughs, such as Queens and The Bronx, boast a long list of abandoned locations, many New Yorkers may not know that the bustling borough of Manhattan has a few inactive spots itself. From graffiti-filled tunnels to cultural hubs to historic theaters, there are many areas throughout Manhattan that are abandoned and ready for you to discover. While some edifices are partially demolished and others have the potential and support to be redeveloped, several today simply lay forgotten in the heart of Manhattan. Keep an eye out as you walk the Manhattan streets or ride the subway for one of the 10 abandoned spots on this list.
NY Casino Owner: Location Near Citi Field is Most Likely Spot For New Downstate Casino
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Real estate developer and Tioga Downs Casino Resort owner Jeff Gural declared New York Mets owner Steve Cohen’s plan for a casino near Citi Field the most likely to happen in downstate New York unless “they screw it up totally.”. Speaking at the...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams chimes in on debate over outdoor dining
What should be done about outdoor dining in New York City? Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang spoke exclusively with Mayor Eric Adams ahead of an announcement on the issue that has become so divisive for New Yorkers.
Here’s Where New York State Ranks On List Of Most Violent States
A list of ranking the 50 states from most violent to most peaceful has been released and you might be surprised where New York landed on it. New York seems to have a reputation as being a violent state, but is that really accurate?. It's not too far-fetched that people...
Pioneering Black Journalist Bill McCreary Gets New York Street Named After Him
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary had a street in Queens named after him on Saturday. McCreary was one of the first...
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
It’s Become ‘Virtually Impossible’ to Find Street Parking in New York City
A spike in car ownership, dining sheds and the comeback of alternate-side parking are making it tougher than ever to find spaces. As car ownership in New York City surges, parking spaces dwindle. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg Now more than ever, New York City car owners watching “Seinfeld” on Netflix […]...
NYC carpenters union will hire 65 apprentices; here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City carpenters union in partnership with the state will start a recruitment effort next month in search of 65 apprentices for a variety of positions. From Sept. 14, 2022 through Aug. 9, 2023, the search will be for 25 carpenter apprentices in...
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NYC Car Owners Respond to Proposed Congestion Pricing
The MTA’s congestion-pricing plan proposed last week for Manhattan has sparked controversy among New Yorkers. Under one version of the plan, commuters would pay a once-per-day $9 fee during “peak time” when entering the Central Business District, defined as Manhattan south of 60th Street. However, in another scenario, the fee could end up being as high as $23.
Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting
New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
NYS Department of Labor Announces Recruitment Drive for 25 Carpenter Apprenticeships
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Carpenters (JATC) of New York City and Vicinity will conduct a recruitment drive from Sept. 14, 2022 through August 9, 2023 for 25 carpenter (piledriver/dockbuilder) apprentices. New York State Department of Labor (DOL) officials made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 17, adding that the apprenticeships include 20 linoleum, resilient tile, and carpet layer apprentices; 10 cabinet maker apprentices; and 10 millwright apprentices.
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
New York City program helps provide ID cards to migrants
Many of the migrants arriving almost every day now in New York City are in need of some sort of identification card. New York City has a program that allows any New Yorker to obtain one, regardless of immigration status.
Breaking NYC’s Housing Speculation Cycle
When wealthy investors treat homes like poker chips, it is the tenants who end up paying the most. How do we interrupt the vicious cycle of speculation and displacement?
JetBlue removes 37 routes with big cuts hitting NYC and South Florida
JetBlue Airways is making some pretty extensive cuts to its route network. The New York-based carrier filed a massive schedule update over the …
