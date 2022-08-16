ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WDTN

CDC investigating E. coli cases in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan. Clark County Combined Health District said that they discovered two cases of E. coli and those cases are currently being investigated by the CDC. The […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
