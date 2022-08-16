Read full article on original website
Related
Two local cases of E-coli tied to outbreak investigation
Valley health officials have confirmed that there are two people in Mahoning County with E-coli that could be tied to a multi-state outbreak investigation by the Centers for Disease Control.
CDC investigating E. coli cases in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan. Clark County Combined Health District said that they discovered two cases of E. coli and those cases are currently being investigated by the CDC. The […]
29 in Ohio and Michigan ill, 9 hospitalized due to E. Coli from unknown food source
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Twenty-nine people across Ohio and Michigan have become ill due to infection with the bacteria E. coli, but the true number is expected to be much higher, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fourteen patients are reported to be ill in Ohio and 15 in...
E. coli outbreak sickens dozens in Ohio, Michigan, source unknown
An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysterious E. Coli Outbreak In Ohio Sickens Over A Dozen People
9 people have been hospitalized.
sciotopost.com
Governor DeWine Awards $3 Million to Strengthen Food Supply Chain in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is the third...
A federal prosecutor wants to block some investigations into Ohio’s scandalous Statehouse corruption: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal prosecutor asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, arguing it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. We’re talking about the separation of government powers, and who answers to whom, on...
wyso.org
'This is a huge push in the right direction': What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Ohio farmers
A big chunk of the money will go toward conservation programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those programs managed by departments such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service help restore farming ecosystems and reduce carbon emissions. About $20 billion will go toward climate focused agriculture practices, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
Judge orders Walgreens, CVS, Walmart to pay $650 million in Ohio over opioid crisis
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Ohio has ordered three national retail chains -- Walmart, Walgreens and CVS -- to pay $650 million to two counties near Cleveland over their roles in distributing opioid painkillers. The ruling, which stemmed from lawsuits filed by both counties against the chains,...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
foodsafetynews.com
Florida officials report death of vibrio patient
The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is investigating a death related to a Vibrio vulnificus infection. Public health officials did not release any other information about the death. They did not say where the patient lived or the patient’s age. The officials are urging residents to take...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart must pay $650.5 million in Ohio opioids case
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to pay $650.5 million to two Ohio counties, saying the companies are accountable for their part in fueling the opioid epidemic in the area. Judge Dan Polster ruled that the three pharmacies were responsible for one-third of the...
Solar eclipse 2024: One of the best viewing spots is in NE Ohio
In 2024, the skies over Ohio will be in total darkness as a total solar eclipse reaches totality high over Avon Lake near the border with Bay Village.
Your Radio Place
Noble County is the second highest county in Ohio with new COVID cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reported 26,016 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.4% from the previous week. However, in our area, Noble County reported 451 new cases, the second highest in the state. In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-in the week ending...
sent-trib.com
Wood County E. coli cases appear to be related
Cases of E. coli in Wood County appear to be related, according to a Tuesday update by the Wood County Health Department. Of the samples sent to Ohio Department of Health for testing, five have come back and all of those have been the same serotype, said Beth Peery, public health information and education manager.
13abc.com
E. coli outbreak in Wood County
The 13abc family is growing 💙 Please join us in congratulating anchor James Starks and his wife Nicolette on the birth of their daughter, Gianna!
13abc.com
Health experts say universities could be Monkepox hot spots this fall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local health experts say colleges and universities could become hot spots for Monkeypox. They want students to be aware of the virus to help prevent the spread of it. Some of the symptoms include a rash or scabs that may appear as blisters or pimples, as...
WLWT 5
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces approval of extended health coverage for new mothers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved extended coverage for new moms from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child. With this extension, CMS estimates approximately 21,000 Ohio women annually will be eligible...
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
Comments / 0