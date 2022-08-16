Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo assesses storm damage to parks
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On August 15, Monday night’s storm left damages in several parts of Laredo and the city’s parks were not immune to the wild weather. Across the city, the Parks and Recreation Department saw railways completely torn away from their structures, flooded creeks and trails, and even walls that came down due to the violent winds and heavy rain. Officials say there’s a lot of erosion and sidewalks covered in mud, so they have a lot of cleanup to do.
kgns.tv
Pond in front of Sames Auto Arena cleaned after public outcry
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A pond that sits in the middle of an entertainment district is clean after it garnered a lot of negative attention from the community on social media. What started out as the public’s concern for wildlife in the area is turning into a potential public nuisance.
Impending Water Crisis in Laredo
Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.”. Articles cannot be rewritten,...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo issues mandatory water conservation order
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Despite the rainfall we have experienced over the past couple of days, Laredo is still under a persistent drought. As a result, the Laredo City Council enacted the next stage of the water conservation plan, which mandates residents follow a strict irrigation schedule. According to Laredo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
Official reports state that a United ISD school bus occupied by over 35 students was involved in a multi-vehicle collision at about 7:48 AM on Wednesday. First responders stated that the incident is reported to have taken place on Bob Bullock Loop.
thebridgenewspaper.com
3315 San Agustin Ave 2
A place to call home. Newly renovated unit which include stove/oven, microwave, fridge and a new AC/Heating unit. Close to everything you need!. Older unit available for $650 and all utilities included! Available immediately. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3315-san-agustin-ave-laredo-tx-unit-2/967487. Property Id 967487. Location. 3315 San Agustin Ave 2, Laredo, TX. Address...
kgns.tv
Pothole fixed on Del Mar Blvd. after storms
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), everything’s back to normal for state highways in Laredo after Monday night’s storm. On Monday, August 15, the heavy rain caused some scary situations and major headaches for drivers around town. One concern was a large pothole formed at the I-35 northbound exit ramp to Del Mar Boulevard which has since been fixed. The exit was closed off by the Laredo Police Department to prevent further damage to the road and to vehicles.
kgns.tv
Laredo employers looking to hire
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several local organizations are looking for new employees. 17 local employers gathered for a hiring event at Workforce Solutions for South Texas. Potential candidates were able to meet with the employer and interview on the spot. Some of the jobs available range from drivers, forklift operators, stockers, and medical positions.
RELATED PEOPLE
kgns.tv
City of Laredo working on waterline break in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Hundreds of residents living off Highway 359 have been without water services for hours. The City of Laredo advised that on Tuesday morning there was a waterline break in area. Crews are onsite responding to the leak and are looking to have water restored by 11...
65-Year-Old Maria Magdalena Montenegro Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Loop 20 over the weekend. The officials stated that a woman was killed by a fleeing [..]
kgns.tv
Mexican consulate hosts ‘Education Week’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican consulate will be offering a variety of services next week for anyone wanting to further their education. From Monday, August 22 to Friday, August 26, the consulate will be offering services for those wanting to get their General Education Development (GED) test, take online high school courses, or get books to study at home.
kgns.tv
Flooding reported inside homes in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The storms may be over for now, but the devastation and its aftermath are left behind. Hundreds of people were affected by Monday, August 15′s flooding. People who live in east Laredo were hit hard. They say they are heartbroken to see the damage left to their homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Rain helps restore water levels at Lake Casa Blanca
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Before the rain, the drought was drying up several lakes in south Texas including Lake Casa Blanca. Officials at the state park announced on social media that the lake is full. They ask the public to use caution when it the water. Due to the debris...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Guadalupe
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident is reported at the 100 block of Guadalupe. As a result, authorities have closed the westbound overpass to the traveling public. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes...
kgns.tv
Two-vehicle accident involving school bus reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A school bus carrying over 30 students was one of two vehicles involved in an accident Wednesday morning. The accident was reported at around 7:48 a.m. on the northbound lane of Bob Bullock Loop on the railroad overpass. Upon arrival, paramedics found a school bus and...
kgns.tv
Five water rescues performed in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For those wanting to venture outdoors, keep your eyes peeled for areas that have water levels too high for you to drive through. On Monday there were a handful of people who got stuck in flooded areas and were in need of rescuing. The Laredo Fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Rio Bravo residents assess damages left by storm
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Massive rain hit south Texas Sunday and Monday leaving many residents in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo to pick up the pieces. A broken washer and dryer, an unusable bed and some destroyed plants are some of the damages the Carranza Family now must deal with after Monday’s storm.
Zapata County getting $2M to dredge Rio Grande as drought drags on
ZAPATA, Texas (Border Report) — Remote Zapata County on the South Texas border is getting $2 million in federal aid and equipment shipped from elsewhere on the border to help with dredging the dwindling Rio Grande as local leaders try to siphon drinking water for area residents. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, […]
kgns.tv
Single-vehicle rollover reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A single-vehicle rollover is reported on the intersection on HWY 359 and HWY 83 Monday morning. The Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the accident shortly after 7 in the morning. Those involved were ambulatory on scene and refused treatment or transport. For more headlines. click...
kgns.tv
Return of the heat
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Wednesday morning high of 98 feeling like 104 and if you have plans to be outside don’t forget to apply sunblock because it going to be a sunny day. The heat has return with heat index values ranging between 105 to 109 in some...
Comments / 0