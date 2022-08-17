ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wednesday’ Trailer: First Look At Tim Burton’s Addams Family Reimagining “Full Of Mystery, Mayhem & Murder”

By Armando Tinoco
 4 days ago
UPDATED, 8 am: Netflix has released the first trailer for Wednesday, Tim Burton’s reimagining of the Addams Family series.

“Miss Addams, you certainly had a very interesting educational journey”, a voice-over is heard at the beginning of the trailer, followed by “Eight schools in five years.” Later in the trailer, Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character says “Little did I know that I’d be stepping into a nightmare. Full of mystery, mayhem and murder. I think I’m going to love it here.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s brother Pugsley. Cast also includes Victor Dorobantu, George Burcea plays servant Lurch. Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer and Riki Lindhhome. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the ’90s film series, appears as a new character in the reimagining.

You can watch the trailer above.

PREVIOUS, August 16: Netflix has revealed a first look at the Addams Family members that will be featured in the series Wednesday . The streaming service shared a black and white photo on social media that features the main characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

Jenna Ortega plays the titular character and is front and center of the family with a stern face and characteristic braids. She was joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who play Morticia and Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez who plays her brother Pugsley.

‘Wednesday’ Teaser: First Look At Jenna Ortega As Wednesday Addams In Tim Burton’s Netflix Series

Guzmán’s character got a closer look with a tweet from the Con Todo Netflix account where they called the actor a “national treasure” for “his humor, charisma, talent and eclectic 40-year-acting resume.”

Netflix describes the Wednesday series as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The coming-of-age- dark comedy is directed by Tim Burton and written by Al Gough and Miles Millar.

Other cast members announced for Wednesday include Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, and Moosa Mostafa.

Ricci, who starred as Wednesday in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed Addams Family , is returning to the universe with an undisclosed character.

