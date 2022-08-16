Read full article on original website
KXL
Oregon Man Faces Federal Charges After Alleged Casino Robbery And Officer-Involved-Shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
clayconews.com
New form of Deadly Fentanyl found and Seized in Multnomah County, Oregon
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that during a recent search warrant, Multnomah County Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies found a new form of Fentanyl that is considered to be more dangerous and potent than pressed pills. At the suspect’s residence in Northeast Portland, deputies...
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
1 shot after reported attack on officer near Hillsboro Police Department
Authorities are investigating after police say an officer was involved in a shooting near the Hillsboro Police Department Friday afternoon.
kptv.com
Serial purse-snatcher suspected in over 40 cases arrested in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A serial purse-snatcher involved in over 40 cases has been arrested in Clackamas and there may be more victims, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began nearly a year ago. The sheriff’s office said the suspect would target single women loading groceries...
Washington County Sheriff’s Office says missing woman has been found
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing woman.
987thebull.com
Rocky Butte Shooting Injures Two Kids
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two kids were injured in a shooting at Rocky Butte early Thursday morning. A 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were wounded on NE Rocky Butte Lane around 3:00am. The boy is said to have serious injuries. The bullets also damaged a few homes and cars. There...
canbyfirst.com
Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
Southeast Portland shooting shuts down traffic, leaves one dead
Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday night left one person dead, the Portland Police Bureau said.
WWEEK
Grand Jury Declines to Indict Mary’s Club Bouncer for Murder
The Mary’s Club security guard who shot two men in front of the iconic downtown strip club July 29, killing one and severely wounding the other, will not be charged with murder. Jascha Manny faced charges of assault and murder until a grand jury returned a “no true bill”...
kptv.com
Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim
ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly three weeks after a local woman was murdered, a memorial has been set up outside an Aloha apartment complex. Fabian Hernandez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell. Detectives say she was killed and put into a trash compactor at the Goose Apartments. “It...
Hostage at Portland auto shop went from thinking he'd need to kill suspect to talking him into surrender
PORTLAND, Oregon — Rodriguez Auto Repair was quiet on Wednesday — no work was getting done on Miguel Sanchez’s Mini Cooper. Outside the garage, just off Southeast 82nd Avenue on Lambert Street, there was visible damage to other cars. Shop owner Alonso Rodriguez counted up the bullet holes from police guns fired Tuesday night.
Woman falls to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls
Reports say a woman fell to her death at Multnomah Falls Friday afternoon.
Police arrest Rep. James Hieb at Clackamas County Fair
Rep. James Hieb, R-Canby, spent the night in the Clackamas County jail after an arrest Wednesday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer, and now he’s pondering whether he can continue to campaign for House District 51, he said Thursday. “I don’t know how this...
kptv.com
Suspect, bystander injured in shootout at Wildhorse Casino and Resort
FOX 12′s Ayo Elise caught up with the founder to learn about what makes it so special. Wanted man arrested after officer-involved shooting, standoff in SE Portland. A wanted man was arrested Tuesday evening following an officer-involved shooting and standoff in the Lents neighborhood.
WWEEK
Two Former Lawmen on an Unflattering List Found New Jobs at TriMet
Last week, WW published a list of public safety officers with ugly histories that county prosecutors say they might need to disclose to defense attorneys in the event the officers were called to testify in court (“The Odd Squad,” Aug. 10). Some had DUIIs, others were caught lying. WW identified seven who are currently employed by local government agencies, and profiled five.
kptv.com
16-year-old arrested in Clark County with automatic handgun, ballistic vest
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after running from the police with an illegal handgun in the Hazel Dell area. Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a traffic sting on Aug. 10 when one deputy witnessed a sedan with an “equipment violation.” The deputy began pursuit, attempting to pull the sedan over but the driver sped away from the scene.
kptv.com
Beagles rescued from laboratory breeding farm arriving at PDX
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Nearly one hundred of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a laboratory breeding farm will arrive Saturday at the Portland International Airport, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The dogs were removed from Indiana-based Envigo RMS LLC after the U.S. Department of Justice sued, alleging Animal...
WWEEK
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
