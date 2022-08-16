ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilwaco, WA

KXL

Oregon Man Faces Federal Charges After Alleged Casino Robbery And Officer-Involved-Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
clayconews.com

New form of Deadly Fentanyl found and Seized in Multnomah County, Oregon

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that during a recent search warrant, Multnomah County Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies found a new form of Fentanyl that is considered to be more dangerous and potent than pressed pills. At the suspect’s residence in Northeast Portland, deputies...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
987thebull.com

Rocky Butte Shooting Injures Two Kids

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two kids were injured in a shooting at Rocky Butte early Thursday morning. A 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were wounded on NE Rocky Butte Lane around 3:00am. The boy is said to have serious injuries. The bullets also damaged a few homes and cars. There...
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair

Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Grand Jury Declines to Indict Mary’s Club Bouncer for Murder

The Mary’s Club security guard who shot two men in front of the iconic downtown strip club July 29, killing one and severely wounding the other, will not be charged with murder. Jascha Manny faced charges of assault and murder until a grand jury returned a “no true bill”...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim

ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly three weeks after a local woman was murdered, a memorial has been set up outside an Aloha apartment complex. Fabian Hernandez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell. Detectives say she was killed and put into a trash compactor at the Goose Apartments. “It...
ALOHA, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWEEK

Two Former Lawmen on an Unflattering List Found New Jobs at TriMet

Last week, WW published a list of public safety officers with ugly histories that county prosecutors say they might need to disclose to defense attorneys in the event the officers were called to testify in court (“The Odd Squad,” Aug. 10). Some had DUIIs, others were caught lying. WW identified seven who are currently employed by local government agencies, and profiled five.
KENT, WA
kptv.com

16-year-old arrested in Clark County with automatic handgun, ballistic vest

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after running from the police with an illegal handgun in the Hazel Dell area. Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a traffic sting on Aug. 10 when one deputy witnessed a sedan with an “equipment violation.” The deputy began pursuit, attempting to pull the sedan over but the driver sped away from the scene.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Beagles rescued from laboratory breeding farm arriving at PDX

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Nearly one hundred of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a laboratory breeding farm will arrive Saturday at the Portland International Airport, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The dogs were removed from Indiana-based Envigo RMS LLC after the U.S. Department of Justice sued, alleging Animal...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon

Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
PORTLAND, OR

