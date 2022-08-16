Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Out for personal reasons
Miller missed practice Tuesday for a second straight day due to personal reasons, Sal Capaccio of WGR550.com reports. A veteran with a Hall of Fame resume probably doesn't need much extra work, so unless this lingers into the preseason there's probably little to worry about here. Still, Miller was brought in to get the team over the final hurdle based on his tremendous pass-rush ability, so we suppose the Bills will benefit if he does get back soon to continue learning his new defensive system.
CBS Sports
Titans' Austin Hooper: Racks up targets in practice
Hooper caught seven passes Wednesday during Tennessee's joint practice with the Buccaneers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill talked up the acquisition of Hooper prior to training camp, and the two seem to have quickly forged a connection. Hooper could get off to a hot start to the season, as rookie first-round wideout Treylon Burks (undisclosed) has had an inconsistent ramp up to his rookie campaign, while veteran Robert Woods (knee) is hoping to be fully recovered from a torn ACL in time for Week 1. Even if both Burks and Woods are ready to go for the start of the regular season, Hooper could realistically emerge as the No. 2 or 3 target for Tannehill.
CBS Sports
Braves' William Contreras: Bows out of lineup Thursday
Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets. Contreras extended his hitting streak to nine games in Atlanta's 9-7 loss Wednesday, when he singled three times and scored two runs. He's holding down a robust .808 OPS in August, but because he frequently catches in addition to logging starts at designated hitter, he'll still be subject to more days off than the rest of Atlanta's regulars. Travis d'Arnaud is behind the plate for the series finale, while Eddie Rosario gets a turn at DH.
Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for preseason Week 2 vs Bears
The Seattle Seahawks opened their preseason action with a 32-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the defeat, there was still a lot to unpack and many things for head coach Pete Carroll and the coaching staff to analyze. Some players impressed but some still have some work to do....
CBS Sports
Braves' Tyler White: Shipped to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired White from Milwaukee on Tuesday in exchange for cash. The 31-year-old White had produced at an above-league-average level for Triple-A Nashville this season (.788 OPS, 113 wRC+), but the Brewers were presumably keen on opening up playing time at their top minor-league affiliate for younger players. White will fill a similar organizational depth role for Atlanta, with any potential call-up to the majors likely to hinge on the team losing any of its first-base or designated-hitter options to injuries over the final six weeks of the season.
Seahawks Offensive Lineman Carted Off After Brutal Injury
A Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman suffered a terrible injury on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears. Starting left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field after he suffered a leg injury. All of his teammates came onto the field to give Lewis their best wishes as he left the field in an air cast.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: May have knee injury
Smith was spotted on the sideline to begin the second half of Thursday's preseason game versus the Bears with a wrap and ice bag on his right knee, Tim Booth of the Associated Press reports. The 10th-year quarterback finished the contest 10-for-18 passing for 112 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Karl Joseph: Out for season
Joseph (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Joseph was spotted with a walking boot and crutches after exiting Saturday's preseason game against Seattle. The 2016 first-round pick will likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Trent Harris: Heads to IR
The Ravens placed Harris (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Harris' IR designation helps Baltimore reach Tuesday's 85-man roster limit and makes the 255-pound linebacker ineligible to play this upcoming season, unless he can agree on an injury settlement with the team. Harris didn't appear in the team's first preseason game last Thursday, having signed with the Ravens on Saturday before hitting IR.
CBS Sports
Bears' Javin White: Out for season
White will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign after suffering a torn ACL, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. White injured his knee on a Chiefs' kickoff return in Saturday's preseason contest and did not return to the game. The announcement of his season-ending torn ACL injury comes just 10 days after the veteran linebacker was signed by the Bears. White will now turn his attention to his recovery in hopes to be ready for the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ryan Izzo: Released by Panthers
Izzo was released after the Panthers added Josh Watson to their roster, the Panthers' website reports. After posting 313 yards over two seasons with the Patriots in 2019 and 2020, Izzo played in one game last year for the Titans. He was signed by the Panthers on August 11 but was let go in less than one week. He'll look to catch on as a depth option elsewhere.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Will not play Thursday
Lock will not play in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Bears after testing positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. This is unfortunate timing for Lock, as he handled all of the first-team reps at practice Tuesday and was slated to draw the start against Chicago. While coach Pete Carroll maintains that Geno Smith is the team's No. 1 quarterback, the starting opportunity would have been a chance for Lock to make an impression. He will now have to wait until he's cleared to return to practice in order to prepare for his next chance to see game action, which would come in the Seahawks' preseason finale Aug. 26. In his absence, Smith and Jacob Eason are the lone healthy quarterbacks on the Seahawks roster.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Undergoing a procedure
Coach Pete Carroll relayed Wednesday that Walker is having "a procedure" that is not related to a sports hernia, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Carroll previously suggested that Walker was a dealing with a minor hernia issue, but evidently there's another issue in play. Per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Carroll did note that the 2022 second-rounder doesn't have a core muscle injury but didn't specify what Walker is dealing with. In any case, the running back is slated to miss some time, but the hope is that Walker will be back in action by Week 1.
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
CBS Sports
Colts' Jelani Woods: Impresses during practice Thursday
Woods turned in a strong effort during Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Woods also caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason opener after he reportedly struggled during the early phases of training camp, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. However, the rookie third-round pick could be poised to move into a larger receiving role this season after fellow tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Indianapolis' joint practice with the Lions on Wednesday. Woods' size (6-foot-7, 253 pounds) and athleticism (4.59-second 40-yard dash) should make him an intriguing pass-catching threat, though he's still currently set to operate in a reserve role behind two more experienced tight ends in Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Leaves practice early
Burks (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's practice early, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. It remains to be seen what caused the rookie wideout's early departure Wednesday, but until more information is available consider Burks day-to-day in advance of Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.
