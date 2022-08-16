ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Independent

California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni

A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Murder Suspect Arrested After Calling 911 Over Cold Fries

A Georgia man with an outstanding murder warrant was captured by police earlier this month after calling 911 to complain about his McDonald's fries being too cold. On Aug. 5, Kennesaw Police were called to a local McDonald's after 24-year-old Antonie Sims started a fight with the franchise owner over not receiving a receipt for his order—resulting in missing his number and receiving cold food. “I try the fries they’re lukewarm but they’re not hot,” Sims heard telling a police officer outside of the store in bodycam footage. When he asked for a new order, he said he was rejected and instead offered a refund that would take days to process. Officers soon learned that Sims had been previously arrested in March 2019 after he and two others were accused of setting a car on fire with a woman’s body inside. He was charged with felony murder but missed his court date. Read it at Fox News
KENNESAW, GA
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
Black Enterprise

Here We Go Again: A ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home

A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Doorbell camera captures police breaking into woman’s home with eviction notice meant for her neighbour

A Florida woman used her doorbell camera to stop police officers from breaking into her house to serve an eviction notice that wasn’t meant for her.Jennifer Michele was away at her mother’s house last Thursday when police officers arrived at her doorstep.“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” Ms Michele said, according to local news reports.Through her doorbell camera, she saw Pasco County deputies trying to break into her house along with a locksmith who was drilling a hole in her lock.“As soon as I said my name to the police officers, they realised that they...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
CBS Denver

Wealthy dentist found guilty in wife's death on African safari

A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud Monday. The verdict for Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph' came from a jury in a Denver federal court following a trial that lasted three weeks.Rudolph was charged with murder and mail fraud for cashing in $4.8 million in life insurance claims in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated crime.Rudolph maintained his innocence. His attorney suggested his wife of 34 years, Bianca Rudolph, shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun in a hurry as they prepared to return from...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations

Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Sacramento

Missing Yuba City couple found dead inside a crashed car in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY — A Yuba City couple that disappeared after a trip to Reno has been found dead.The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says that a man found a car that crashed near Highway 20 near Poker Flat Road in Penn Valley around 5 p.m.Grass Valley-CHP and Nevada County Sheriff's deputies found the car down an embankment that isn't visible from the highway.Thirty-six-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja were found dead inside the car. CHP is conducting an investigation into the crash, and it is unknown who the driver was at the time of the crash.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

