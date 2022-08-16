Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Complex
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Drugging and Stealing $50,000 in Goods From Man She Met at Bar
A North Carolina woman accused of drugging and robbing a Fort Lauderdale man out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other personal belongings has been arrested and charged, NBC Miami reports. Cloe Reynicke, 23, was arrested Monday in Henderson, Nevada after she was pulled over for driving with a...
The Mirage hotel in Las Vegas was locked down and one person was found dead in a hotel room shooting: police
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet that one person was found dead in a hotel room.
People
California Dermatologist Arrested After Husband Allegedly Catches Her Poisoning Him with Drano
A California woman has been arrested after her husband caught her on camera allegedly poisoning him with Drano. CBS Los Angeles and ABC News reported Tuesday that dermatologist Yue Yu was arrested on August 4 following an accusation by her husband, Jack Chen, that she had poisoned him on multiple occasions using the powerful drain cleaner.
California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni
A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia Murder Suspect Arrested After Calling 911 Over Cold Fries
A Georgia man with an outstanding murder warrant was captured by police earlier this month after calling 911 to complain about his McDonald's fries being too cold. On Aug. 5, Kennesaw Police were called to a local McDonald's after 24-year-old Antonie Sims started a fight with the franchise owner over not receiving a receipt for his order—resulting in missing his number and receiving cold food. “I try the fries they’re lukewarm but they’re not hot,” Sims heard telling a police officer outside of the store in bodycam footage. When he asked for a new order, he said he was rejected and instead offered a refund that would take days to process. Officers soon learned that Sims had been previously arrested in March 2019 after he and two others were accused of setting a car on fire with a woman’s body inside. He was charged with felony murder but missed his court date. Read it at Fox News
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
Parents Arrested After Attempting To Grab Their Children During School Lockdown
Police reportedly used stun guns on at least two parents who arrived for their kids after reports of an armed man on a school campus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here We Go Again: A ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home
A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
Doorbell camera captures police breaking into woman’s home with eviction notice meant for her neighbour
A Florida woman used her doorbell camera to stop police officers from breaking into her house to serve an eviction notice that wasn’t meant for her.Jennifer Michele was away at her mother’s house last Thursday when police officers arrived at her doorstep.“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” Ms Michele said, according to local news reports.Through her doorbell camera, she saw Pasco County deputies trying to break into her house along with a locksmith who was drilling a hole in her lock.“As soon as I said my name to the police officers, they realised that they...
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison. Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After fight with boyfriend, woman called her ex. He fatally shot her, Florida police say
The woman called him after an argument with her boyfriend at a 7-Eleven, according to a police report.
West Virginia man, charged with beating sister who woke up from 2-year coma, dies
A West Virginia man charged last week with brutally beating his sister, who awoke from a two-year coma and named him as her assailant, has died, according to officials. Daniel Palmer, 55, was booked into South Central Regional Jail in Charleston on July 15, charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding for the June 2020 attack on his sister Wanda Palmer.
A Nevada woman bought a house and ended up owning a small town all because of a copy-paste error
The buyer intended to get one property valued at $594,481 in Spanish Springs, Nevada. But she ended up with 84 extra house lots and two common spaces.
Wealthy dentist found guilty in wife's death on African safari
A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud Monday. The verdict for Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph' came from a jury in a Denver federal court following a trial that lasted three weeks.Rudolph was charged with murder and mail fraud for cashing in $4.8 million in life insurance claims in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated crime.Rudolph maintained his innocence. His attorney suggested his wife of 34 years, Bianca Rudolph, shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun in a hurry as they prepared to return from...
Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations
Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
Man terrorized women by leaving 30 pairs of underwear outside home, Florida cops say
Investigators used the price tags to find their suspect.
Missing Yuba City couple found dead inside a crashed car in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY — A Yuba City couple that disappeared after a trip to Reno has been found dead.The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says that a man found a car that crashed near Highway 20 near Poker Flat Road in Penn Valley around 5 p.m.Grass Valley-CHP and Nevada County Sheriff's deputies found the car down an embankment that isn't visible from the highway.Thirty-six-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja were found dead inside the car. CHP is conducting an investigation into the crash, and it is unknown who the driver was at the time of the crash.
Man killed in shootout with Alabama robbers posing as stranded motorists in national forest
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
Comments / 0