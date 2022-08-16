ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zapata County, TX

kgns.tv

Laredo assesses storm damage to parks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On August 15, Monday night’s storm left damages in several parts of Laredo and the city’s parks were not immune to the wild weather. Across the city, the Parks and Recreation Department saw railways completely torn away from their structures, flooded creeks and trails, and even walls that came down due to the violent winds and heavy rain. Officials say there’s a lot of erosion and sidewalks covered in mud, so they have a lot of cleanup to do.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Pond in front of Sames Auto Arena cleaned after public outcry

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A pond that sits in the middle of an entertainment district is clean after it garnered a lot of negative attention from the community on social media. What started out as the public’s concern for wildlife in the area is turning into a potential public nuisance.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police investigating 10th homicide of the year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what they are calling the tenth homicide of the year after they found a man dead in a car Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Julio Cesar Flores, age 27. A witness called the department at around 9:45 a.m. reporting to...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Tornado warning in effect for Webb County

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A tornado warning remains in effect until 4:00 pm for east and central Webb County at 3:39 PM. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located eight miles north of Ranchitos Las Lomas, or 22 miles southeast of Encinal, moving north at 30 mph.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Texas Observer

Impending Water Crisis in Laredo

Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.”. Articles cannot be rewritten,...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

City of Laredo issues mandatory water conservation order

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Despite the rainfall we have experienced over the past couple of days, Laredo is still under a persistent drought. As a result, the Laredo City Council enacted the next stage of the water conservation plan, which mandates residents follow a strict irrigation schedule. According to Laredo...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Today’s drought and lake levels update

The tropical low this past weekend gifted most of the Valley with anywhere between 1 and 5 inches of rain. Most of the rain fell over the lower and mid-valley, significantly reducing the severity of the ongoing drought. Although today’s drought update shows improvement over much of the valley, northwestern Starr County’s drought worsened slightly, […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Accident reported on Guadalupe

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident is reported at the 100 block of Guadalupe. As a result, authorities have closed the westbound overpass to the traveling public. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

City of Laredo working on waterline break in east Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Hundreds of residents living off Highway 359 have been without water services for hours. The City of Laredo advised that on Tuesday morning there was a waterline break in area. Crews are onsite responding to the leak and are looking to have water restored by 11...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Rio Bravo residents assess damages left by storm

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Massive rain hit south Texas Sunday and Monday leaving many residents in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo to pick up the pieces. A broken washer and dryer, an unusable bed and some destroyed plants are some of the damages the Carranza Family now must deal with after Monday’s storm.
RIO BRAVO, TX
kgns.tv

Temporary emergency shelters open during flash flood warning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo opens up emergency shelters for residents needing a place to stay during the severe storm Monday night. The following locations are open to the public until midnight:. El Eden Recreation Center, 4735 Loma Vista Dr. Farias Recreation Center, 1601 Farias St. NE...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Many residents, business owners and city crews are picking up the damages after Monday night’s storm. What was once a gas station on Guadalupe and Meadow was by Monday night’s storm. The heavy rain and strong winds damaged the roof of the facility. So...
kgns.tv

Multiple vehicle accident reported on McPherson

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in north Laredo Monday morning. The Laredo Police Department is called out to an accident at the 8800 block of McPherson. According to reports it’s a five-vehicle accident. Motorists are advised to drive with caution while crews clear the area....
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Single-vehicle rollover reported on Highway 359

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A single-vehicle rollover is reported on the intersection on HWY 359 and HWY 83 Monday morning. The Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the accident shortly after 7 in the morning. Those involved were ambulatory on scene and refused treatment or transport. For more headlines. click...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol agents rescue unconscious woman

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents rescued an unconscious woman north of Rio Grande City. According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station received a call from a father and daughter, who were traveling north of Rio Grande City. Agents responded to […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
kgns.tv

Five water rescues performed in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For those wanting to venture outdoors, keep your eyes peeled for areas that have water levels too high for you to drive through. On Monday there were a handful of people who got stuck in flooded areas and were in need of rescuing. The Laredo Fire...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Drier conditions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning its going to be a humid and breezy day. Mostly to partly cloudy a high of 97 but feeling like105. Highs during the week will be in the upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 109 in some spots. By the...
LAREDO, TX

