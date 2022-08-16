ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
Deadline

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Subscriptions Fell By 350,000 Last Quarter In UK After Record Year For High-End TV Production – Ofcom Report

More than 350,000 households ditched subscriptions to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ last quarter, according to regulator Ofcom’s annual Media Nations UK report, which showed a record year for British high-end TV production. While still high at 19.2M, the proportion of UK households subscribing to an SVoD fell by 1pp to 67% across the quarter, coming as the deep-pocketed U.S. streamers struggle in their traditionally strong markets and rethink tactics. Take-up of these services had been beginning to slow down in 2021 but the decline sped up last quarter, with around 4% cancelling Prime Video and Disney+ subscriptions...
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
disneydining.com

Disney Finally Has More Subscribers Than Netflix, But Experts Say Disney Showed “Overconfidence”

On August 10, Disney had its Third Quarter Earnings Call, and, overall, the call went exceptionally well. One of the highlights for Disney CEO Bob Chapek was how well Disney+ is doing. Disney launched the streaming platform in 2019 and in those three years, some truly great content has come out, including The Mandalorian, The Mysterious Benedict Society, WandaVision, The Imagineering Story, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And that is just naming a few. During the earnings call, CFO Christine McCarthy shared that the company expects Disney+ to be profitable by 2024.
biztoc.com

Streaming embraces the traditional TV bundle of years past

The streaming wars are reaching a fever pitch with more ads, higher prices, and greater competition as platforms scramble to reach profitability and capture paying users. With so many choices now available to consumers, it seems like the media landscape is reverting back to the cable TV bundle of years past — the very thing that streaming set out to undo.
PC Magazine

US Video-Streaming Usage Tops Cable TV for First Time

For the first time ever, video streaming has surpassed cable TV in viewership for the US market, according to market research firm Nielsen. In July, video streaming claimed a record 34.8% share of total television consumption in the country, narrowly beating the 34.4% share of cable TV. Old-school broadcast TV, meanwhile, grabbed a 21.6% share.
Phone Arena

50 free TV channels are coming to Google TV; no downloading or subscriptions will be required

Google TV is an app available for both Android and iOS devices. The app allows you to find movies and television shows that you can watch on demand from several platforms including Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Plex, Prime Video, Peacock, YouTube, and more. 9to5Google found code hidden in the latest version of an app that Google listed in the Play Store. One bit of code said, "Enjoy 50 channels of live TV without the need to subscribe, sign-up, or download."
Engadget

Apple Podcasts' new charts help you find the top paid shows

Apple Podcasts has offered paid subscriptions for a while, but how are you supposed to find shows worth a monthly outlay? You now have some help. Apple has introduced charts for both the top 100 subscriber shows and top 100 subscriber channels, making it clearer which shows and providers are interesting enough for people to spend their hard-earned money.
The Independent

Netflix’s free tier won’t let users download shows or skip adverts

Netflix’s new ad-supported tier might come with a severe setback.Code in the Netflix iOS app suggest that users will not be able to download shows and movies to their devices for offline viewing, according to Bloomberg.“Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads,” according to text in the app. It is also suggested that users will not be able to skip ads or use playback controls using the ad breaks.The streaming giant did not comment.Netflix has also suggested that not all the content on its platform will be available on its ad-supported tier.While “the vast majority of what people...
TV & VIDEOS

