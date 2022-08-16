Read full article on original website
Packers Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Wednesday
The Packers have reportedly parted ways with one of their wide receivers. Green Bay trimmed down its roster on Wednesday, releasing one of the team's wide receivers. Wide receiver Malik Taylor has been released by the NFC North franchise. Taylor, 26, had been with the Packers since the 2019 season.
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer lands a new job
After being fired from his position as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer went radio silent. Weeks and months went by and he hadn’t spoken to the media about his firing or tenure with the Vikings. Zimmer did somewhat break the silence when he was hired...
Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs says Minnesota has "the best fair in the world"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's been a lot of speculation about why Stefon Diggs' tenure with the Vikings ended in a tiff and, ultimately, a trade to the Buffalo Bills. Was it his relationship with quarterback with Kirk Cousins? Unhappiness with his role in the offense?One thing we can rule out: it wasn't the entertainment in Minnesota. Diggs tweeted Tuesday that the state "has the best fair in the world lol no debate.""I haven't been to a fair or carnival in so long," Diggs tweeted earlier. "I need a funnel cake."The Minnesota State Fair is the nation's second largest, behind only Texas. It's...
Kamara borrows bike, Who Dats out in droves: See scene from Saints in Packers country
In case the silence out at the facility in Metairie didn’t tip you off, Saints football has hit the road for this week. See some of the top moments from the first morning of joint practices on WWL and Audacy.
Former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer joins Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Deion Sanders has been determined to build a powerhouse since he was hired at Jackson State two years ago, and the Hall of Famer has made another major addition to his staff. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has accepted a position as an analyst at Jackson State. Zimmer was introduced on Tuesday as part of an exclusive interview with "Thee Pregame Show." He spoke about his relationship with Sanders and how excited he is to work with him.
Greg Jennings believes in the Minnesota Vikings
Back in 2013, Greg Jennings left the Green Bay Packers via free agency in search of his next home. That March, Jennings signed a five-year, $45 million contract to play in Minnesota. It was the beginning of the end for Leslie Frazier’s tenure. Jennings caught 127 passes for 1,546 yards and 10 touchdowns during his two seasons with the Vikings.
Deja Vu? Watch Lance toss gorgeous deep pass to Gray vs. Vikings
The Trey Lance-Danny Gray connection continues to get stronger by the day. Just five days after Lance and Gray connected on a booming 76-yard touchdown pass in the 49ers' 28-21 Preseason Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers last Friday, the duo torched another NFC North secondary in Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.
Stefon Diggs is craving the Minnesota State Fair
The only thing Stefon Diggs wants more than a Super Bowl ring is a funnel cake. That's probably not entirely accurate, but the former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is craving some of the delicacies from the Minnesota State Fair. Hell, in Buffalo, where he's 150 miles away from the New York State Fair, he'll take any fair food at this point.
