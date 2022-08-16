Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
What will the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas look like exactly?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Arrest warrants issued for 2 teens accused in July robbery, shooting in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Arrest warrants have been issued for two teens accused of a July shooting in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood. The shooting happened on East Warrington on July 29 and it left a man unable to speak. According to police paperwork, it said the victim was robbed while trying...
Man charged, allegedly drove deceased woman around Pittsburgh before leaving her in car for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police said a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before being left in a car outside her home for two days. Patrick McCurry is charged with abuse of a corpse. Nicole Dull’s body was found in the passenger seat of her car...
Officer hospitalized, one man arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Beaver County. Beaver County dispatchers confirm police were trying to arrest a man with an a warrant when the situation began. The standoff began in the area of Ninth Street and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Acme man already in jail after one police chase accused of fleeing stop in New Stanton as well
State police believe they’ve identified a man who fled a New Stanton traffic stop in June and he is accused of leading troopers on two separate chases on Interstate 70 within 24 hours, according to court papers. Seth G. Klingensmith, 26, of Acme, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Large police presence responds to incident in McKeesport
A large police presence is on the scene of an incident in McKeesport. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 900 block of Union Avenue at 10:03 p.m. One person has been taken to the hospital from the scene. This is a developing story....
PA man indicted on drug charges, could be fined up to $1M
Keion Washington, 22, of Duquense, Pennsylvania is alleged to have possessed with the intent to distribute quantities of fentanyl, a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and a mixture of heroin and fluorofentanyl on or about July 21, 2022.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose
A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
Judge sides with Pittsburgh International Airport’s decision to evict airmall operator amid ongoing
PITTSBURGH — A Court of Common Pleas judge in Allegheny County has issued an order siding with the Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) — the managing organization for Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) — amid an ongoing lawsuit between it and its airmall operator, Fraport Pittsburgh Inc. In...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police investigating multiple car break-ins in Westmoreland County
LATROBE, Pa. — Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating multiple smash-and-grab car break-ins at several county parks. “This is the first time I’ve heard like anything here,” Amanda Derek said. Parkgoers like Amanda Derek said hearing about the brazen thefts from parked cars at Twin Lakes Park...
Pittsburgh police searching for man wanted in connection with attack on elderly man
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection with an attack on an elderly man. Police are searching for the male with blond hair and a blue t-shirt. Police said the attack happened on Grandview Avenue in Mount...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Commissioners approve settlement of federal lawsuit filed by former inmate
Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday approved a $2,500 payment to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a former prison inmate who claimed he was mistreated at the Hempfield facility. Christopher Batch, 33, of Pittsburgh contended that while incarcerated in 2019 guards and other staff at the county prison mishandled his...
Families outraged by drug dealer’s sentence in fentanyl deaths
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Emotions ran high at the Beaver County courthouse today, where convicted drug dealer Lucas Ropon, 25, learned his punishment for causing the deaths of two young men. Nathan Smith, 19, and Jordan Martin, 21, died within two months of each other because Ropon sold them...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Armstrong County police officer accused of inappropriately touching teen at birthday party
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former Armstrong County police officer is facing criminal charges tonight. William Rapone II is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl at a birthday party in Westmoreland County last year. On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., find out from police why it took so...
wtae.com
City of Asylum Pittsburgh co-founder responds to violent attacks
PITTSBURGH — Henry Reese is badly bruised on the right side of his face, including his eye, followingthe stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday. Reese was serving as moderator during a public event when a man ran onto the stage and began stabbing Rushdie.
Police dog from western Pa. dies after medical emergency
Correction: This post has been updated to note that the Middlesex Township Police Department is located in Valencia. After a medical emergency, Middlesex Township Police Department in Valencia, Pa., had to say goodbye to their beloved K9 Mibo, who unfortunately passed away on Aug. 14. According to an announcement made...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police officer surprises 8-year-old after her bike burns in house fire
PITTSBURGH — A child's bike and helmet were damaged after her grandmother's house caught fire last week. "Her granddaughter Kayden arrived on scene. We were able to pull her bike out of the house, because she was telling us she really liked her bicycle and helmet. We got it out, and it did have some fire damage to it," said Pittsburgh police Officer John Senkinc.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
Person hit by train in California Borough, taken to area hospital
CALIFORNIA BOROUGH, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train in California Borough on Tuesday. According to Washington County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the railroad tracks near the intersection of Union Street and 1st Street at around 9:15 p.m. for the incident.
Attorney General Shapiro Charges Three in Fentanyl Trafficking Ring
HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro yesterday, in conjunction with recommendations from the 48th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, announced charges against three individuals as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. The investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader of the organization, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, for possession of and intent to traffic mass amounts of fentanyl into the community.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trial begins for Westmoreland probation officer accused of official oppression
A Derry Township man told jurors in Westmoreland County court Tuesday that his female probation officer threatened to send him to jail if he broke off their sexual relationship. Paul Barsoum testified during the first day in the trial of Mary Jo Borelli that he believed his pretrial release would...
Comments / 0