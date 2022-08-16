PITTSBURGH — A child's bike and helmet were damaged after her grandmother's house caught fire last week. "Her granddaughter Kayden arrived on scene. We were able to pull her bike out of the house, because she was telling us she really liked her bicycle and helmet. We got it out, and it did have some fire damage to it," said Pittsburgh police Officer John Senkinc.

