Las Vegas, NV

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose

A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

City of Asylum Pittsburgh co-founder responds to violent attacks

PITTSBURGH — Henry Reese is badly bruised on the right side of his face, including his eye, followingthe stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday. Reese was serving as moderator during a public event when a man ran onto the stage and began stabbing Rushdie.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Police dog from western Pa. dies after medical emergency

Correction: This post has been updated to note that the Middlesex Township Police Department is located in Valencia. After a medical emergency, Middlesex Township Police Department in Valencia, Pa., had to say goodbye to their beloved K9 Mibo, who unfortunately passed away on Aug. 14. According to an announcement made...
VALENCIA, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police officer surprises 8-year-old after her bike burns in house fire

PITTSBURGH — A child's bike and helmet were damaged after her grandmother's house caught fire last week. "Her granddaughter Kayden arrived on scene. We were able to pull her bike out of the house, because she was telling us she really liked her bicycle and helmet. We got it out, and it did have some fire damage to it," said Pittsburgh police Officer John Senkinc.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
BRADDOCK, PA
MyChesCo

Attorney General Shapiro Charges Three in Fentanyl Trafficking Ring

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro yesterday, in conjunction with recommendations from the 48th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, announced charges against three individuals as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. The investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader of the organization, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, for possession of and intent to traffic mass amounts of fentanyl into the community.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

