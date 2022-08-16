ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHP investigates hit & run after car runs over teen riding bike in school crosswalk

By Joe Espy
 2 days ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A teen bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while riding in a school crosswalk Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 4:16 p.m. a sedan was heading westbound on East Bay Street towards a school crosswalk.

The sedan didn’t stop for the 13-year-old bicyclist from Sarasota, hit her and fled the scene, FHP said.

According to FHP, the bicyclist came to rest in the westbound lane of East Bay Street. The sedan fled the scene heading west on East Bay Street.

The sedan is dark silver and has windshield and front end damage, FHP said.

This hit-and-run crash is an active investigation. Anyone with information can call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers.

