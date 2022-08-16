ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Look Unveiled at Embarcadero Hyatt Regency

By , Margaret Hetherwick
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
After: The updated look for Hyatt showcased here by a double guestroom. (Photo courtesy of Hyatt Regency)

The world’s largest hotel lobby just got a makeover.

This coming September, the Hyatt Regency will be showcasing the results of its multi-million dollar renovation project, a brand new look for their entire space, including updated guest rooms, elevators, corridors and ballrooms. The luxury hotel’s fresh style embraces the elegant, seafaring marketplace atmosphere evoked by the SF Ferry Building and Embarcadero waterfront. Hyatt partnered with the local luxury design firm Looney & Associates to achieve the look.

“We are thrilled to announce an extensive renovation that will provide a seamless travel experience in the heart of San Francisco’s famous Embarcadero,” said Stuart Evans, director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Regency San Francisco. “The updated guestrooms are designed to highlight our distinctive waterfront location while providing a modern and sophisticated experience with direct access to all of the city’s attractions, entertainment and vibrant culture.”

All 821 guest rooms at the Hyatt Regency will feature contemporary furnishings and amenities designed for comfort. Platform bed frames with integrated sconces, motion-activated night lights, rainfall showerheads in spacious shower basins, additional coffee tables and patio furniture all contribute to an atmosphere of relaxation and meditative focus. A few king rooms even have ceiling-mounted sliding doors that separate the sleeping areas from the entryways and bathrooms for additional privacy.

The vision that Looney & Associates gave the project emphasized the unique locality of the Embarcadero Hyatt Regency. Each room is infused with sleek, neutral cool tones ranging from light grays to navy blues, and local artists were commissioned to create pieces that define the space. Combined with the natural light from the Bay, guests can anticipate a peaceful and productive visit to the City.

