1 Dead, 4 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hudsonville (Georgetown Township, MI)
The Ottawa County authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash in Hudsonville Wednesday that killed a juvenile and injured four others. The crash occurred at the intersection of 22nd [..]
Grand Rapids woman, 25, severely injured in single-car crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A Grand Rapids woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday evening. A 23-year-old San Jose, California, woman was driving while a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman was the passenger in a car around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, on North River Road near Winding River Road in Constantine Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
WZZM 13
Toddler amongst 4 hurt in crash that killed 1
A crash that occurred in Ottawa County Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a teenager. The rest of the passengers were all under the age of 17.
Fox17
Sheriff: motorcyclist airlifted after serious crash in Park Township
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after being airlifted due to serious injuries sustained in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. A 64-year-old man from Hudsonville was hurt, deputies confirm, when he was hit by another vehicle while driving his motorcycle down Ottawa Beach Road. The...
58-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lakeview (Lakeview, MI)
According to the Lakeview Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred on M-46 on Monday afternoon. Lakeview Police Chief Darin Dood stated that a 58-year-old [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kia Sportage vandalized after failed theft attempt at Holland dealership
HOLLAND, Mich. — Two suspects were caught in the act of stealing a Kia SUV at a dealership in Holland Thursday morning but were scared off. The incident occurred at 6:37 a.m. at Elhart Hyundai, a dealership on Chicago Drive. Officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety say...
Centre Daily
Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say
Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
Jeep vs. gravel truck crash ends in teen's death, other injuries
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Jeep full of teenagers was involved in a crash with a gravel truck Wednesday afternoon, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Around 12:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue in Georgetown Township. Investigators...
927thevan.com
Florida man arrested after chase by Van Buren County deputies with beer in hand
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Florida man was arrested for drunk driving by Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies while still holding onto to his beer. It all began around 6:45 Wednesday evening, August 17, when a passing motorist flagged down deputies to alert them of a reckless driver in front of them traveling east bound on M-43.
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
WZZM 13
All-female firefighter crew makes history in Ottawa Co.
An all-female crew headed the Grand Haven Twp. Fire and Rescue Station for the first time in more than 70 years.
Crews battle fire at former Charley’s Crab building in GR
There was a fire at the former building of Charley's Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
All-female fire and rescue crew makes history in Grand Haven Township
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — History was made this summer at an Ottawa County fire department, as an all-female crew headed the station for the first time in more than 70 years. "I thought it was just a fun moment in the department's history," said Shawn Schrader, Fire Chief at Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue.
WWMTCw
Motorcyclist flown to hospital with serious injuries after crash, deputies say
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver who turned in front of a motorcyclist caused a crash that sent a 64-year-old Hudsonville man to the hospital Tuesday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist was riding on Ottawa Beach Road near Forest Hills Drive just after 3:45 p.m.,...
3 hurt after boat hits breakwall, overturns near Petoskey
The US Coast Guard says three people were seriously hurt when their 20-foot boat crashed into a breakwall near Petoskey.
Baby Face Nelson Robbed His First Major Bank – in Grand Haven
His name was actually Lester Joseph Gillis, but was known also as George Nelson or "Baby Face" Nelson. He got his nickname of Baby Face because of his age and youthful appearance. A Life of Crime. Baby Face Nelson started his life of crime at an early age of just...
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log August 16-17, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
