WATCH: Bradyn Swinson talks growth on defense
Oregon Duck edge player Bradyn Swinson discusses Oregon's growth on defense and how the Ducks are doing through the midway point of fall camp.
Everything DC Tosh Lupoi said after Oregon's 12th fall practice
Oregon went back to full pads for their 12th fall practice, and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi met with the media after practice and answered questions. Here is a complete transcription of Lupoi's media session.
WATCH: Jeffrey Bassa sees growth in defense day by day
Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa spoke with the media following Oregon's Thursday afternoon practice. He discussed where the growth is coming from on that side of the ball and how the Ducks can keep getting better.
Fall Camp Lodge Notebook 2022: Day Thirteen
The 2022 edition of fall camp has officially arrived for the Oregon State football team, and BeaverBlitz is on hand in Corvallis to provide analysis, daily recaps, and player spotlights during the month of August. We’re here to serve the passionate fans who can't get enough information as the Beavers make their way through the 2022 preseason.
Andrew Boyle is a kicking rarity and is competing for all three starting roles
Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig has opened up all three kicking competitions. Front and center for all three is Washington State transfer Andrew Boyle. Not many players across the country are capable of doing all three. Most place kickers also double as kickoff specialists, but it's not often they dabble in punting too.
Alex Bales breaks down decision on transfer to Oregon
Just seven short months ago, Alex Bales of the Cincinnati Bearcats launched a kick over Alabama's Jameson Williams for a touchback, opening the College Football Playoffs at the 2021 Cotton Bowl. Now, Bales is head first into a competition at Oregon, looking to earn the kicking duties over incumbent Camden...
Podcast of Champions – 2022 Pac-12 college football season previews for ASU, Utah, Oregon, WSU, Stanford & Cal
In this edition of the Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods are back in studio continuing their previews of the six remaining Pac-12 programs with Arizona State, Utah, Oregon, Washington State, Stanford and California. The guys hear from experts from each program's 247Sports website talking about the strengths and weaknesses of each program heading into the 2022 college football season.
WATCH: Dan Lanning explains why Oregon just had its best fall practice yet
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses the team's practice and why the Ducks may have just finished its best of fall camp to date. Lanning also discusses takeaways from the team's first fall camp scrimmage and where the Ducks are improving.
