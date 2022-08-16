MCSO: Apartment employee in The Woodlands breaks into family’s home, climbs into bed with little girl while partially naked

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
25-year-old woman wanted in death of mom who was shot while protecting baby in SE Houston, HPD says
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused of killing Chante Wilson as the victim walked back from a store in southeast Houston.
Gunman shoots teen twice, then kicks him while on the ground, police say
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy is likely paralyzed after being shot twice in the back in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to police. This happened just after midnight near a gas station on Clearwood Street near Meldrum Lane. Houston police said the teen stopped at the gas station to...
Domino's employee shot multiple times when someone fires through window, Sugar Land police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Domino's employee was shot multiple times late Wednesday in Sugar Land. The unidentified man was working inside the pizza restaurant on Dairy Ashford when someone fired several shots through a window, according to Sugar Land police. The victim was rushed to a hospital in...
Man accused of hitting woman with car during road rage fight in Spring
Deputies said the man and woman were outside of their cars arguing when Michael Martin got back into his vehicle and accelerated toward the woman, striking her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Woman wanted in ambush killing in southeast Houston surrenders to police, HPD says
HOUSTON – The woman who was wanted in the shooting death of another woman in southeast Houston 10 days ago has turned herself in, according to police. Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member in the death of Chante Wilson. According...
15-year-old may be paralyzed after being shot twice near SE Houston convenience store, police say
The teen was shot as he left a corner store when his card got declined, police said. The shooter stood over him and kicked him a few times before running off.
Targeted drive-by shooting damaged multiple vehicles in Sugar Land, police say
A 15-year-old girl was inside one of the vehicles during the time of the shooting and suffered minor injuries due to flying glass, according to police.
Police searching for gunman who shot Domino's employee multiple times in Sugar Land
ABC13 spoke with police, who said the shooting was not the result of a robbery. Instead, they believe it was "personal in nature."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Suspected gunman charged after 24-year-old Atascocita HS grad killed outside Memorial-area bowling alley, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man suspected of fatally shooting a 24-year-old in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the Houston Police Department. Dionate D. Banks, 29, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of Gregory Shead.
Click2Houston.com
Robbery suspect charged with several felonies after shooting at Houston police officers during arrest, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is facing several felony charges after firing a gun at officers following a robbery near the Heights area, according to the Houston Police Department. Ismel Jamal Birden, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, aggravated robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Click2Houston.com
Man who pointed gun at Pct. 4 deputies shot to death at north Harris County motel, officials say
HOUSTON – A man was killed Thursday morning after pointing a firearm at Harris County Pct. 4 deputies at a north Harris County motel, according to Harris County Maj. Wayne Kuhlman. Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 received a call for service around 8:30 a.m. at the...
kingwood.com
Humble PD needs your help
The Humble PD is requesting your assistance in identifying the following suspect who is believed to have been involved in a theft from Kroger and fraud at the Sam's Club in Humble. If you recognize this suspect or if you have any information on this case, please contact the Humble...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Possible drug-related shooting at Pasadena apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police say
PASADENA, Texas – One person was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Pasadena Blvd. around 12:09 p.m. Pasadena police responded to the scene and found...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect accused of fatally shooting 8-year-old during drive-by in June arrested, charged: HCSO
HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting an 8-year-old during a drive-by in east Harris County in June has been arrested, deputies said. Denzel Perkins, 26, has been charged with felony murder in the deadly shooting of victim Paul Vasquez. He was booked into the Harris County Jail Tuesday. A judge set his bond at $200,000.
Click2Houston.com
HPD officer involved in crash with suspected drunken driver in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was involved in a crash in southwest Houston early Thursday. The crash happened at 4:48 a.m. in the 12800 block of South Post Oak Road at Allum Road. The officer’s vehicle was hit from behind by a suspected drunken driver and the officer...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Ignacio Zendejas? Police need help tracking down killer who gunned down man in late December
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division are in need of any tips that could lead to the apprehension of the person who shot and killed a man just a few days shy of the new year. On December 27, 2021, at approximately 3...
Houston Woman Says She Was Poisoned Outside Popular Venue
The substance used to poison the woman is still uncertain, but authorities theorize that this was all some sort of elaborate kidnapping attempt. Dawn now hopes to obtain footage of the parking lot and file a police report.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIREFIGHTERS SAVE MOBILE HOME AS NEIGHBORS ILLEGAL TRASH FIRE SPREADS
Just after 2 pm today Caney Creek, Conroe, East Montgomery County, and North Montgomery County responded to a reported mobile home fire with animals inside in the 11900 block of FM 3083, right on the Conroe City Limits. Units arrived to find a fire under a mobile home and just starting to crawl up an exterior wall. In addition grass around it was burning as was a neighbor’s brush in the yard, and debris in his yard. They were able to stop the fire before it got into the mobile home, however, the skirting and exterior vinyl melted and were damaged. The resident of the mobilehome said she smelled what she thought was a bbq pit and then realized what was going on. She evacuated her two dogs and tried to use the garden hose however it was not long enough. She praised the firefighters for getting there so quickly. Her neighbor was burning trash illegally near the high grass in his unkempt yard. The grass ignited spreading across his yard, damaging a part of his home, a boat, and almost the heavily wooded area behind him. It spread across his property line where it spread to the mobile home. The Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office is investigating.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart
A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
fox26houston.com
Bodycam footage shows when officers shoot Missouri City officer-involved shooting suspect
HOUSTON - New body cam footage shows the moment Houston Police Department officers shot a suspect in the July 23 officer-involved shooting in Missouri City. HPD was one of the few agencies that responded to the area that night after Missouri City officer Crystal Sepulveda was shot in the face moments before.
Comments / 0