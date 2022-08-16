ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

MCSO: Apartment employee in The Woodlands breaks into family’s home, climbs into bed with little girl while partially naked

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Woodlands, TX
Crime & Safety
City
The Woodlands, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Mcso#W Montfair Blvd#Sierra
kingwood.com

Humble PD needs your help

The Humble PD is requesting your assistance in identifying the following suspect who is believed to have been involved in a theft from Kroger and fraud at the Sam's Club in Humble. If you recognize this suspect or if you have any information on this case, please contact the Humble...
HUMBLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREFIGHTERS SAVE MOBILE HOME AS NEIGHBORS ILLEGAL TRASH FIRE SPREADS

Just after 2 pm today Caney Creek, Conroe, East Montgomery County, and North Montgomery County responded to a reported mobile home fire with animals inside in the 11900 block of FM 3083, right on the Conroe City Limits. Units arrived to find a fire under a mobile home and just starting to crawl up an exterior wall. In addition grass around it was burning as was a neighbor’s brush in the yard, and debris in his yard. They were able to stop the fire before it got into the mobile home, however, the skirting and exterior vinyl melted and were damaged. The resident of the mobilehome said she smelled what she thought was a bbq pit and then realized what was going on. She evacuated her two dogs and tried to use the garden hose however it was not long enough. She praised the firefighters for getting there so quickly. Her neighbor was burning trash illegally near the high grass in his unkempt yard. The grass ignited spreading across his yard, damaging a part of his home, a boat, and almost the heavily wooded area behind him. It spread across his property line where it spread to the mobile home. The Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office is investigating.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart

A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy