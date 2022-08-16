ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) -After falling to the worst record in program history a year ago, it appears there could be some carryover effect for the Florida soccer team this fall. UF fell to the UCF Knights, 3-0 in Thursday’s season opener in Orlando, with all three goals coming in the second half. The Gators were outshot, 7-4 in their first game under new head coach Samantha Bohon. Florida finished 4-12-4 last season.

