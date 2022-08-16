Read full article on original website
WCJB
Early start to high school kickoff classics
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The high school football preseason got off to an exciting start on Thursday night in North Central Florida with Dixie County pulling away from Riverside Christian, 33-13 in Cross City. The Bears led 27-0 at the half and cruised from there to get tuned up for the regular season opener a week from Friday.
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Bell Bulldogs
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - For nearly a decade, the Bell Bulldogs have been rolling over against their opponents. Bell hasn’t had a winning season since 2013 and is 25-57 in that same span. However, this year, the Bulldogs are claiming their territory. “We’ve put in a lot of work...
WCJB
UF receiving corps knows the pressure is on
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A lot of folks are excited to see what Anthony Richardson can do this season, but some of the questions about the Gator offense surround who he’s throwing to. If Florida is going to improve on last year’s 6-7 record, the wide receiver corps needs to...
WCJB
Gator soccer team takes 3-0 defeat to UCF in season opener
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) -After falling to the worst record in program history a year ago, it appears there could be some carryover effect for the Florida soccer team this fall. UF fell to the UCF Knights, 3-0 in Thursday’s season opener in Orlando, with all three goals coming in the second half. The Gators were outshot, 7-4 in their first game under new head coach Samantha Bohon. Florida finished 4-12-4 last season.
Gators In-State Edge Target Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame
The third-ranked player in the nation is back on the open market.
WCJB
UF IFAS will host a grape field day in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS is having a grape field day on Thursday. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will be located at 2556 W Highway 318 in Citra. There will be a vineyard walk and a winemaking workshop. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
WCJB
New P.K. Yonge volleyball coach looks to turn program around
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The high school volleyball regular season opens this weekend, and there is a new voice of reason at P.K. Yonge School. Enrique Wiseman takes over the program after making previous stops at Buchholz, Trinity Catholic, and Trenton. Wiseman is instilling a will to win in his players.
WCJB
Tee Time Week 10: Pinson vs. The Pro (Quail Heights)
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In week 10 of Tee Time, Chris Pinson faces his second head-to-head match against a club pro. Pinson finds himself in Lake City, squaring off against Tammy Carter-Winnett, of Quail Heights Country Club. The two go toe-to-toe on hole No. 15. The par-3 measures about...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hawthorne prepares for another title run
Although the Hawthorne football team lost to Madison County, 13-12, in the Class 1A state title game last December, it was the second straight year that the Hornets (10-1) played in the state championship game. “Unbelievable,” Hawthorne coach Cornelius Ingram said of last year’s run. “Going into last offseason there...
wuft.org
Former Gator football coach Dan Mullen joins ESPN in analyst role
Dan Mullen, the Florida Gators’ head coach from 2018 to 2021, is joining ESPN as an analyst for the coming college football season. He appeared on Steve Russell on WRUF’s “Sportscene” on Thursday to talk about his new opportunity. “I’m excited to be a part of...
Former Gators SF Keyontae Johnson Drops Top Four, Nears Transfer Decision
Former Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson announced his top four transfer destination as he nears a decision.
WCJB
UF President Kent Fuchs will stay in East Hall as students begin to move-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF students will be able to move in on Thursday. Students must schedule a move-in appointment after receiving their housing assignment. They will also need to print their unloading pass when they arrive. Some roads may be closed for ongoing campus improvements. When students arrive, they...
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Branford Buccaneers
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) -Football is a game of yards, but the Branford Buccaneers were fractions of a point away in the RPI system from reaching the state playoffs a year ago. The Bucs had a promising 3-0 start wiped out by a four-game skid--So 5-5 it was for a 1A Rural program that’s constantly cycling through talent.
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: A She-goat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a french sculpture with possible ties to Pablo Picasso, a she-goat. In 1899 two brothers founded a foundry, sold the business in 1985 and the business inevitably closed by the french government to pay off debt by 2016.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Senior Spotlight: Ulysses Freed of Keystone Heights
Ulysses Freed of Keystone Heights High School was only able to participate in one sport during his senior year due to a shoulder injury. However, the Class of 2022 graduate made it memorable. Freed was part of a second straight team state title for the Indians and he also won...
Check out Florida Gators’ new $85 million football facility
Nothing like moving into a new place. The Florida Gators witnessed that Sunday when they moved into their 142,000-square foot, $85 million Heavener Football Training Center. Check out the perks of the new pad. Amenities inside the building include a dining hall, lounge area, barber shop, virtual reality room, gaming...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville zoning changes sent to county, state
The City of Gainesville sent three new land code and zoning ordinances to Tallahassee and Alachua County for comment and approval last week after the commission passed the ordinances 4-3 on first reading on Aug. 4. The ordinances, which change the zoning for existing residential property in the city, combine...
Independent Florida Alligator
Meet the mayoral candidates for the Gainesville primary election
Nine mayoral candidates — including David Arreola, Ed Bielarski, Ansaun Fisher, Gary Gordon, Gabriel Hillel, Adam Rosenthal, Donald Shepherd, July Thomas and Harvey Ward — are on the ballot in the upcoming primary election. On the campaign trail, they’ve focused on issues such as affordable housing, Gainesville Regional...
WCJB
Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m. Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the...
WCJB
Gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried campaigns in Gainesville by touring in a bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Let’s try something new and put the first female governor into the mansion.”. Florida Agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, paid a visit to the Millhopper Branch Library in Gainesville; an early voting location. Fried said her role within the agriculture industry allowed her to fulfill...
