wjbc.com
Twin City school zone speed limits are in effect as school is back in session
BLOOMINGTON – Kiddos are returning to school this week throughout the Twin City, and keeping them safe is a top priority. Under Illinois law, motorists are prohibited from driving faster than 20 mph while passing a school zone on a school day when children are present. Bloomington Police Department’s...
wjbc.com
Unit 5 School Board puts tax hike referendum on November ballot
NORMAL – McLean County’s largest school district will be asking voters’ permission this fall to raise property taxes to reduce multi-million dollar structural deficits in the education fund. The Unit 5 School Board voted unanimously Wednesday for a referendum that asks for an increase in the district’s...
wjbc.com
Normal’s Citizen of the Year praised for training leaders to make a difference
NORMAL – A woman who co-founded the Multicultural Leadership Institute in the Twin-Cities is being honored as Normal’s Citizen of the Year. Sonya Mau retired in 2009 after more than 35 years at COUNTRY Financial, but since then serving the community has been her passion, said Mayor Chris Koos.
wjbc.com
Students continue move-in process at ISU
NORMAL – School is getting underway this week for many students in McLean County and the move-in process is still ongoing over at Illinois State University. Around 6,000 students will move-in to the dorms this week at ISU. Students started arriving to campus earlier this week and move-in continues through Aug. 21. About 300 volunteers, including students, staff, faculty, Illinois State athletics teams, registered student organizations, and community members will be on hand during the week to assist students and their families.
wjbc.com
McLean County Museum of History closed until further notice due to COVID outbreak
BLOOMINGTON – Following the discovery of at least three staff members who had contracted COVID-19, the McLean County Museum of History will be shut down until further notice. The museum closed early on Tuesday, and a statement was issued following the positive tests. “We are concerned about risks to...
wjbc.com
St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and you can help raise awareness and funds to fight this terrible disease with the St. Jude Walk/Run and We Care Half Marathon on September 17, 2022. St. Jude Walk/Run + We Care Half Marathon. Saturday, September 17, 2022. Eastview Christian Church in Normal.
wjbc.com
BPD: Young boy badly hurt in dog attack
BLOOMINGTON – A little boy was bit by a dog Tuesday afternoon on Bloomington’s east side. Bloomington Police confirmed a large dog attacked the child in the 1100 block of Chatham Lane, near East Empire Street. Police said the boy had severe lacerations, and family members took him...
wjbc.com
ISU men’s and women’s hoops release non-conference schedules for upcoming season
BLOOMINGTON – Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Illinois State have dropped their non-conference schedules for the upcoming season. Following an NCAA tournament appearance, head coach Kristen Gillespie unveiled the women’s schedule for the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Champions, knowing that tougher competition better prepares her players.
