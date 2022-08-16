NORMAL – School is getting underway this week for many students in McLean County and the move-in process is still ongoing over at Illinois State University. Around 6,000 students will move-in to the dorms this week at ISU. Students started arriving to campus earlier this week and move-in continues through Aug. 21. About 300 volunteers, including students, staff, faculty, Illinois State athletics teams, registered student organizations, and community members will be on hand during the week to assist students and their families.

