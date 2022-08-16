ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

wjbc.com

Unit 5 School Board puts tax hike referendum on November ballot

NORMAL – McLean County’s largest school district will be asking voters’ permission this fall to raise property taxes to reduce multi-million dollar structural deficits in the education fund. The Unit 5 School Board voted unanimously Wednesday for a referendum that asks for an increase in the district’s...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

Students continue move-in process at ISU

NORMAL – School is getting underway this week for many students in McLean County and the move-in process is still ongoing over at Illinois State University. Around 6,000 students will move-in to the dorms this week at ISU. Students started arriving to campus earlier this week and move-in continues through Aug. 21. About 300 volunteers, including students, staff, faculty, Illinois State athletics teams, registered student organizations, and community members will be on hand during the week to assist students and their families.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and you can help raise awareness and funds to fight this terrible disease with the St. Jude Walk/Run and We Care Half Marathon on September 17, 2022. St. Jude Walk/Run + We Care Half Marathon. Saturday, September 17, 2022. Eastview Christian Church in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
wjbc.com

BPD: Young boy badly hurt in dog attack

BLOOMINGTON – A little boy was bit by a dog Tuesday afternoon on Bloomington’s east side. Bloomington Police confirmed a large dog attacked the child in the 1100 block of Chatham Lane, near East Empire Street. Police said the boy had severe lacerations, and family members took him...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wjbc.com

ISU men’s and women’s hoops release non-conference schedules for upcoming season

BLOOMINGTON – Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Illinois State have dropped their non-conference schedules for the upcoming season. Following an NCAA tournament appearance, head coach Kristen Gillespie unveiled the women’s schedule for the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Champions, knowing that tougher competition better prepares her players.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

