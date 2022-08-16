Read full article on original website
Best games on Xbox Game Pass to play right now
Updated every month with the best games on Xbox Game Pass right now
FIFA・
CNET
Game Release Dates of 2022: The Biggest Titles Still Coming
Elden Ring is one of the biggest games ever made, and that's a great thing. It's one of the only major blockbusters gamers have gotten to sink their teeth into so far this year. Alongside other notable titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, however, Elden Ring launched in the first quarter of 2022. It's been a dry few months since -- but thankfully, that's about to change.
IGN
Bloody Hell Hotel Is a First-Person Horror Game... That's Also a Stardew Valley-Like Management Sim
IGN can exclusively reveal Bloody Hell Hotel, a game that sees you playing a vampire setting up a hotel business, then feasting on the guests (not to mention farming, dungeon crawling, and more). Led by Wlad Marhulets (creator of indie horror Darq) and backed by talent with experience on the...
IGN
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets October Release Date
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the upcoming four versus one game from Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic, will be released on October 18. Preorders are also now live for all versions of Spirits Unleashed - PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Illfonic has teased that further information is coming next week at Gamescom. Preordering digitally will grant players advance access to Slimer, a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, and special clothing colourways.
Upcoming Switch games for 2022 (and beyond)
These are the top upcoming Switch games to get excited about, from Splatoon 3 to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Engadget
Nexus Mods bans 'Spider-Man Remastered' patch that replaced in-game Pride flags
The website's admin also banned the modder who made it. Nexus Mods, a popular mod database, has posted a strongly worded update about the Spider-Man Remastered patch that was created to remove Pride flags in-game. The website's administrator, Dark0ne, has revealed that the mod was uploaded by a sock puppet under the name "Mike Hawk." They said the fact that it was added to the database by a secondary account shows the uploader's intent to troll and demonstrates their understanding that it would not be allowed on the database. As such, the website has decided to remove the patch from its repository and to ban both the user's main account and sock puppet.
Upcoming PS5 games: All the new PS5 games for 2022 and beyond
Here's the upcoming PS5 games line-up, from God of War Ragnarok to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Diablo 2 player completes pacifist Hell run previously only theorized to be possible
The feat took 50 hours.
TV Fanatic
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Gets Double-Episode Premiere on Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just over two weeks away, TV Fanatics. It's been a long road to the screen for fans of the iconic franchise, and now, more details have emerged. The first two episodes will unspool Thursday, September 1, at 9 pm ET.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Infinity Report Details First Major Reveal
A new report related to Assassin's Creed Infinity has shared some first details about a potential reveal related to the game in the coming month. Last summer, Ubisoft formally announced that it was working on a new live service game in the Assassin's Creed series that it was calling Infinity. And while nothing substantial from the project has been shown off just yet, it sounds like we could be learning about the first locale tied to the game in just a few short weeks.
Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’
Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
Life is Strange remaster collection for Nintendo Switch arrives on September 27th
Following a last-minute delay earlier in the year, the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will arrive on September 27th. The bundle is now titled the “Arcadia Bay Collection” on Switch and it brings together enhanced versions of the first two entries in the adventure series.
After eight years, the space MMO where players create the ships launches next month
Developer Novaquark has announced that the ambitious, player-driven MMO Dual Universe will launch on PC September 27. The game's been in development for eight years and the pitch is essentially a player-created EVE Online, with a flexible voxel-based crafting system that allows players to build more-or-less what they want. Dual...
IGN
Xbox Might Be Teasing Death Stranding for PC Game Pass
Xbox's official PC Game Pass Twitter account may be teasing the arrival of Death Stranding on PC Game Pass. Earlier today, the account changed its profile picture to a foggy landscape featuring grassy hills and rocks. After changing the photo, the account posted, saying, "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic".
happygamer.com
After A Few Months Of Relative Silence Regarding The New Horror Game, EA May Be Prepared To Share More Information On The Dead Space Reboot
In the following weeks, gamers will learn about new sci-fi horror games. In the beginning, there is the survival-horror game The Callisto Protocol, which will present some brand-new gameplay at this year’s Gamescom. As EA plans to rewrite the beginning of engineer Isaac Clarke’s story, the upcoming Dead Space Remake will function as a soft reboot for the beloved genre. EA may soon reveal additional information about the game.
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
ComicBook
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10
Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
IGN
How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
The second Dragon Ball Super movie takes the characters we've come to know and love and presents them in an all-new aesthetic as the franchise's first-ever 3DCG-animated film. Dragon Ball fans will be happy to hear the stylish new movie "manages to successfully thread the needle between past and present, both showing love for the now codified personalities of its characters and finding a new path for them," according to our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review.
