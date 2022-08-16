Read full article on original website
Related
This breakthrough tech allows Wi-Fi signals to literally break through walls
Or bounce through a convoluted maze to get through a wall, but still no reflections!
Business Insider
How to clean the USB-C port on your phone or laptop
USB-C ports — especially USB-C ports on smartphones — are constantly at risk of getting filled with dust, dirt, and other debris. It's not hard to understand why. If you frequently put your phone in your pocket or a bag port-side down, loose debris can be forced into the small opening.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 price leaks and it’s good news
The official announcement of the iPhone 14 series is drawing closer by the day, and the online space is already filled with rumors to the brim like a gasoline tank before an oil crisis. Now, many people are really interested in things like display sizes, refresh rates, new silicon but for the majority out there one area remains of crucial importance - the price.
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
RELATED PEOPLE
First Look: The New, More Affordable Motorola Razr 2022 Is a Direct Challenge to Samsung
The Motorola Razr is a familiar name, but don’t mistake it for the flip phones of old. The new Razr is a different beast altogether, and thanks to Engadget, we have a better idea of what to expect from the latest version. In a way, it’s still a flip phone (if you can call a folding phone that). Where the last generation lacked the hardware to compete with higher-end devices, the 2022 Razr comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a new design and camera, and even a better hinge. For a variety of reasons, the 2020 Motorola Razr...
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
Intel introducing Wi-Fi 7 to supercharge wireless networks in 2024
Intel is set to introduce Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) to a commercial market, which features next-generation high-speed data processing that’s more than twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax). The rollout will begin for laptops and be extended to all PC products by the end of 2024. According to Eric...
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A new tool will help make vertical wind turbine farms possible
Making offshore wind turbines lighter and cheaper to construct.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
TechCrunch
Meet Xiaomi’s new humanoid robot, CyberOne
At first glance, the robot isn’t exactly Atlas or Digit, in terms of locomotion, but it’s still a promising demo and very much not a person in a spandex suit (not that anyone would do that). It’s the latest sign of Xiaomi’s growing robotics ambitions, which began with vacuums and have since expanded to include last year’s Spot-esque CyberDog.
notebookcheck.net
GaN Systems claims to have created the smallest 280 W power brick for gaming laptops
While gaming laptops are becoming thinner and thinner, their respective AC adapters don't seem to be following the same trend. In fact, there are some cases where AC adapters have actually gotten larger with each successive generation due to ever more demanding hardware. Fortunately, at least one company has been hard at work on bringing down the size and weight of AC adapters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
Does the iPhone SE (2022) have wireless charging?
Wireless charging is usually one of the first features to go out the window in the world of budget smartphones. If you’re thinking of getting Apple’s latest affordable handset, or already have it, you may be wondering; does the iPhone SE have wireless charging? Let’s get you up to speed and see if you can enjoy untethered charging using the iPhone SE.
'If you f--k up in the biggest ways, you can be redeemed': Silicon Valley just handed $350 million to the guy who crashed WeWork
Handing WeWork founder Adam Neumann $350 million proves that Silicon Valley's talk of wanting to solve real problems is just that: all talk.
pocketnow.com
Motorola Edge 2022 hands on: A decent MediaTek-powered mid-range phone
In most of the world, buying phones subsidized isn't a thing. You walk into a store, spot the phone you want, and pick it up for the retail price or via monthly installments offered by partnering banks (or the manufacturer itself). In North America, the situation is quite different, as carriers tend to offer devices at prices that completely change the buying dynamic. The Motorola Edge 2022 is such a device.
Momax enhances MagSafe iPhone chargers with futuristic transparent designs [Save 10%]
Transparent design in technology has always had a futuristic feel, and now Momax is bringing the aesthetic to MagSafe compatible iPhone charging accessories. Momax has paired transparent style with quality and affordability with its battery packs, charging pucks, and car phone mounts. This lets you see both the wireless charging coils as well as the magnetic ring behind a glass cover inside each charger. Read on for our hands-on impressions with these transparent MagSafe chargers and find out how to save 10% at checkout.
Yet-to-be-announced Samsung slidable and dual-fold phones leaked online
Samsung is obviously not satisfied with having just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4…
The Verge
The new USB Rubber Ducky is more dangerous than ever
The USB Rubber Ducky is back with a vengeance. The much-loved hacking tool has a new incarnation, released to coincide with the Def Con hacking conference this year, and creator Darren Kitchen was on hand to explain it to The Verge. We tested out some of the new features and found that the latest edition is more dangerous than ever.
Phone Arena
This unassuming new phone exposes the hypocrisy of modern iPhone and Galaxy flagships
In the past couple of weeks, I have had the pleasure of using a device that many of you probably haven't heard of. I certainly did not have high hopes or expectations for it either. That device is the Asus Zenfone 9, which arrived in the office one summer day, an occasion I completely ignored until one of my co-workers that also shares an obsession with compact phones told me about this "really cool new phone" I should check out.
ZDNet
Wirelessly charge three devices at once with 26% off this foldable magnetic charger
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. , stream content, and so much more these days, so it doesn't take long to blow through their battery life. And if you can charge these devices wirelessly, ditching all your cables and charging pucks can feel liberating.
Comments / 0