Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Body pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Child struck by vehicle in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Breckenridge Lane are closed while Louisville Metro police investigate an accident involving a juvenile who was struck. by a vehicle. According to MetroSafe, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. at Hikes Lane. The juvenile, a pre-teen girl who LMPD believes is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KYTC: All lanes of US 60 between KY 3543, KY 3101 closed

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says all lanes of US 60 between KY 3543 and KY 3101 in Hancock County are closed due to downed power lines. KYTC officials say an oversized load traveling through KY 271 and US 60 caught the powerline and snapped the pole. KYTC says the […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

KSP: 31-year-old killed in 2-vehicle crash in Grayson County

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a person is killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Grayson County on Thursday morning. Around 8:30 a.m. central time, troopers with Kentucky State Police were called to assist Grayson County officials with an investigation into a two-vehicle crash on Western Kentucky Parkway, according to a release.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in LaRue County crash

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hodgenville on Thursday morning. According to the Hodgenville Police Department, officers responded to the crash happening in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway around 11:43 a.m. Early investigation revealed an SUV was heading...
HODGENVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Crash On Bridge Causes Long Delays

Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours Tuesday due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, at least five commercial trucks were involved in the crash.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman killed, man critically injured following crash in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a serious crash near Shively early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and 7th Street Road around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the man's car was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Central Avenue.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
meadecountyky.com

Two workers in stable condition after industrial accident at Nucor Brandenburg

On Thursday, Aug. 18, two employees of Lexicon, Inc were injured in an industrial accident at the Nucor Brandenburg site where they were working. Meade County first responders from multiple agencies quickly responded to the scene yesterday morning. One of the injured workers was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, and the other worker was transported to U of L by Meade County EMS.
BRANDENBURG, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities searching for 58-year-old man missing from Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 58-year-old man who went missing Friday near Fairdale. Ronald LaRocco went missing from the 10000 block of Hollyhock Lane after he went to get gas and didn't return, according to Louisville Metro Police. LaRocco has a serious heart condition and needs...
LOUISVILLE, KY

