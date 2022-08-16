Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
Wave 3
Body pulled from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
Wave 3
‘No foul play suspected’: Louisville first responders pull body from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after emergency crews were called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe said they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:30 a.m. Crews from...
Wave 3
Child struck by vehicle in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Breckenridge Lane are closed while Louisville Metro police investigate an accident involving a juvenile who was struck. by a vehicle. According to MetroSafe, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. at Hikes Lane. The juvenile, a pre-teen girl who LMPD believes is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
wdrb.com
Update: authorities release ID of 70-year-old who died in motorcycle crash in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officers with the department's Eighth Division were called to the crash around 2:30 p.m. on South Beckley Station Road, off Shelbyville Road near the Parklands of Floyds Fork, in east Louisville, according to a news release.
KYTC: All lanes of US 60 between KY 3543, KY 3101 closed
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says all lanes of US 60 between KY 3543 and KY 3101 in Hancock County are closed due to downed power lines. KYTC officials say an oversized load traveling through KY 271 and US 60 caught the powerline and snapped the pole. KYTC says the […]
Wave 3
KSP: 31-year-old killed in 2-vehicle crash in Grayson County
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a person is killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Grayson County on Thursday morning. Around 8:30 a.m. central time, troopers with Kentucky State Police were called to assist Grayson County officials with an investigation into a two-vehicle crash on Western Kentucky Parkway, according to a release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in LaRue County crash
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hodgenville on Thursday morning. According to the Hodgenville Police Department, officers responded to the crash happening in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway around 11:43 a.m. Early investigation revealed an SUV was heading...
wdrb.com
Young girl in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane early Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young girl, believed to be in the sixth grade, was hospitalized early Friday after she was hit by a vehicle on Breckenridge Lane. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the girl is in critical condition. Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Breckenridge Lane...
wvih.com
Crash On Bridge Causes Long Delays
Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours Tuesday due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, at least five commercial trucks were involved in the crash.
wdrb.com
1 killed, 1 suffering 'life-threatening injuries' after crash in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crash in the Taylor Berry neighborhood late Tuesday night killed one female and left a male with "life-threatening" injuries, Louisville Metro Police said Wednesday. Police believe a vehicle with two people inside was "traveling westbound on Central Avenue at a high rate of speed"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LMPD: Woman killed, man critically injured following crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a serious crash near Shively early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and 7th Street Road around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the man's car was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Central Avenue.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police found...
meadecountyky.com
Two workers in stable condition after industrial accident at Nucor Brandenburg
On Thursday, Aug. 18, two employees of Lexicon, Inc were injured in an industrial accident at the Nucor Brandenburg site where they were working. Meade County first responders from multiple agencies quickly responded to the scene yesterday morning. One of the injured workers was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, and the other worker was transported to U of L by Meade County EMS.
WLKY.com
Riders stranded high in the sky after short power outage at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was some unexpected excitement on the first night of the Kentucky State Fair. Three rides were stopped mid-ride on the Midway. According to the Kissel Entertainment Group and the fair, it was caused by a power outage. They said the rides immediately went into safety mode.
wdrb.com
Bardstown's Flaget Memorial Hospital adding pediatric areas for youngest patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown is preparing to open up its newest additions. On Monday, Aug. 22, a ribbon-cutting is scheduled at the hospital at 4:30 p.m. for its newly renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room. The hospital received a grant for nearly $22,000 last year for the project.
WHAS 11
Motorcyclist dies after accident near Middletown
70-year-old Daniel Whitney was struck by another vehicle on S. Beckley Station Rd. He died an hour later in the hospital.
Wave 3
Mail carrier robberies under investigation after two robbed within two weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two mail carriers being robbed within a two-week time frame around Louisville. No one has been arrested so far. Mail carrier robberies are becoming a growing problem across the country. During the pandemic, mail theft surged. Online marketplaces now routinely sell stolen checks and stolen postal...
wdrb.com
Authorities searching for 58-year-old man missing from Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 58-year-old man who went missing Friday near Fairdale. Ronald LaRocco went missing from the 10000 block of Hollyhock Lane after he went to get gas and didn't return, according to Louisville Metro Police. LaRocco has a serious heart condition and needs...
Comments / 0