Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
fox13news.com
New rental service at Tampa International Airport aims to ease parents' load while traveling with kids
TAMPA, Fla. - A new business opened at Tampa International Airport aimed at easing the load on parents who are traveling with their kids. Starting as soon as they land, passengers can take advantage of the new rental service, Our Little Suitcase. The business started offering baby equipment rentals from...
3 Florida Destinations Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever released its 2022 list of the best barbecue cities in America.
Mysuncoast.com
Wind shift this weekend brings changes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect to see west to southwest wind to start the day on Friday which will bring a few isolated showers or a possible thunderstorm along the coast. The rain chance is at 40% during the morning and early afternoon near the coast. Then late in the day we will see the storms transition into inland areas during the late afternoon and evening. This pattern has been around though much of this week.
businessobserverfl.com
Recession fears aren't slowing down RV industry's surge, area dealers say
Sales of big-ticket luxury items, such as boats and recreational vehicles, surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, even to the point that order backlogs became an issue for some dealers. Tampa-based Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY), the nation’s largest RV dealer, saw a 90% increase in sales between May 2019 and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Roundabout hurting business at corner store
It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon at DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store in Brooksville and the place is empty. “Usually right now, we would be slammed,” said store manager Athena Kennedy. One look out the windows gives the reason why: The store is surrounded by trucks, construction...
cltampa.com
Dreamcatcher Island, a 5-acre private island near Tampa Bay, is back on the market
A privately owned 5-acre island only accessible by boat is back on the market in Homosassa. Located a little over an hour north of Tampa at 12451 The Homosassa Riv, "Dreamcatcher Island" sits at the mouth of the Homosassa River, just downstream from Monkey Island, and has been used as a vacation rental property over the years.
businessobserverfl.com
Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M
An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expresses concern over new apartment complex
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota Commissioners voted four to one in favor of the new apartments. According to SRQ President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Piccolo, putting residential homes in close proximity to the runway is incompatible. “Prolonged exposure to loud noise can cause hearing damage and...
tampabayisawesome.com
13300 Indian Rocks Road , #1602
Location, amenities, and privacy! This updated, well-maintained villa in Largo is a rare find that has it all. Located in the coveted Randolph Farms Condominium neighborhood, this pristine property is minutes from beautiful beaches, nature parks, dining, and shopping. This two bedroom, two bath, attached two-car garage unit features the following upgrades: 2021 HVAC & Smart Thermostat, 2020 Electrical Box and Commercial Breakers ready for electric car hookup, 2017 Main Bedroom and Bath remodel, 2017 Water Softener, 2016 Hurricane-Rated Garage Door, newly updated Courtyard with Custom Pavers, Granite Countertops and Hardwood Cabinets in the Kitchen, and Blown-in Attic Insulation to decrease the cost of your energy bills. Enjoy the view of the outdoors from your screened-in back porch or venture outdoors to experience all this waterfront community has to offer! The community features lush grass and mature trees along with a community dock with boat slips (1st come, 1st serve), fishing pier, water access to drop in your kayak, a waterfront clubhouse, fitness center, waterfront heated pool, brand new tennis and pickleball courts (currently being installed), and west-facing views of the Intracoastal and its gorgeous nightly sunsets. Your dream home awaits!
stpetecatalyst.com
Neptune Flood is St. Pete’s fastest-growing company
Several Tampa Bay businesses recently made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America; leading the way for St. Petersburg was Neptune Flood Insurance at 205. Founded in 2016 and launched in 2018, Neptune Flood merges technology, math algorithms and industry expertise to create an intuitive platform...
businessobserverfl.com
Home in Siesta Key listed for nearly $17 million
A new opportunity to customize the finishes of a $16.99 million home on Siesta Key recently presented itself. Sarasota-based Seaward Development has listed the home at 4136 Higel Ave. After 18 months of designing and permitting, the home is finally under construction. The estate, which occupies nearly 1 waterfront acre...
stpetecatalyst.com
USGS remains one of St. Pete’s best-kept secrets
The nearly century-old historic red brick Studebaker building belies the highly technical marine research emanating from inside the federal facility. Built in 1925, the downtown building has served as the U. S. Geological Survey’s (USGS) St. Petersburg Coast and Marine Science Center since 1988. As the need to solve local and global research problems has increased, so have the facility’s numbers. The facility opened with six staff members and the staff has since ballooned to 100, all dedicated to protecting one of the area’s most precious resources – its water.
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County
Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park
DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
Aerial Gondolas in Clearwater?
Should Clearwater build an aerial gondola to help you get to Clearwater Beach faster? The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transportation Authority (TBARTA) is conducting a survey this month and wants to hear from everyone in Tampa Bay. The anonymous survey is just 10 questions and takes only a couple minutes to complete. The information you provide will help future transportation considerations. Take the survey now at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/STNN6RJ.
Biker hit at dangerous south Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. — There was another crash that left a bicyclist injured at an intersection in South Tampa known for being dangerous and deadly. In December, two teenagers were killed at this very location at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue. A car hit a bicyclist during the...
Work begins on long-discussed Palm Harbor Roundabout
Work is now underway on a new roundabout at a busy and crash-prone intersection at Alt 19 and Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor.
businessobserverfl.com
Women-led financial advisory firm receives charter, breaks new ground
Adelphi Trust received its charter from Florida Office of Financial Regulation on Aug. 12 at its office in St. Petersburg, officially making it the only trust company in Florida to be founded, managed and majority-owned by women. The firm will provide a range fiduciary services to clients, including investment management, wealth strategies, estate settlement, trust administration and legacy planning.
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
destinationtampabay.com
Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay
Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
