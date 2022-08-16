ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FOX Sports

Yankees host the Blue Jays to begin 4-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-45, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 5.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Blue Jays +121;...
Yardbarker

Randy Arozarena's blast lifts Rays over slumping Yankees

Randy Arozarena hit a three-run home run with one out in the first inning and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays hung on to beat the slumping New York Yankees 3-1 on Tuesday night. The Rays won their fourth straight and eighth in their last 12. They moved within nine games of the Yankees in the American League East. It is the first time Tampa Bay's deficit in the division is under double digits since June 13.
numberfire.com

Ryan McKenna in right field for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. McKenna will take over right field after Anthony Santander was announced as Baltimore's designated hitter and Tyler Nevin was benched. numberFire's models project McKenna to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Yardbarker

Yandy Diaz helps Rays knock off Royals

Tampa Bay's Luis Patino turned in his best start of 2022, Yandy Diaz homered and drove in three runs, and the Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Promoted from Triple-A Durham after being demoted on July 23, Patino (1-0) tossed 5 2/3 scoreless...
Yardbarker

Fresh off dramatic win, Yankees open series with Jays

As midnight struck, Josh Donaldson gave the New York Yankees the type of win that highlighted their ascent to the best record in the American League earlier this season. After Donaldson hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 on Wednesday, the Yankees hope momentum from the dramatic homer will continue Thursday night when they host the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of a four-game series.
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia taking seat Tuesday for Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles. Jackie Bradley Jr. will replace Tapia in center field and hit ninth. Tapia started the past three games in center field for Toronto. Bradley has a $2,000 salary...
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022

The Toronto Blue Jays will travel to take on the New York Yankees in a four-game series this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Blue Jays-Yankees prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Toronto Blue Jays have skidded to a 3-7 record […] The post MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
