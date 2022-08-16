Randy Arozarena hit a three-run home run with one out in the first inning and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays hung on to beat the slumping New York Yankees 3-1 on Tuesday night. The Rays won their fourth straight and eighth in their last 12. They moved within nine games of the Yankees in the American League East. It is the first time Tampa Bay's deficit in the division is under double digits since June 13.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO