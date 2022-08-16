Read full article on original website
Person falls from scooter, struck and killed by car, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the death of a person who fell from an electric scooter and then was struck by car late Saturday night in the southwest valley. The crash happened at 11:47 p.m. on South Jones Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, according to a news release from the Las Vegas […]
Fatal crash: Motorcyclist killed near Sunrise Hospital; drivers asked to avoid Desert Inn Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers were advised to avoid a section of Desert Inn Road on Friday morning after a fatal crash. On Friday, at approximately 4:58 a.m., a fatal collision occurred between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Desert Inn Road, east of Joe W Brown Drive.
Large fire erupts outside The Weeknd concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
A large fire erupted late Saturday night outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as fans were leaving a concert by singer The Weeknd. The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 11 p.m., KLAS reported. Fire officials reportedly got the flames under control quickly. A fire...
One dead after car fire at gas station in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas Fire has responded to reports of a fatal car fire on Simmons Street and West Craig Road.
Pedestrian critically injured in crash on North Las Vegas street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries in a crash on a North Las Vegas street Wednesday night, according to police. The collision was reported at about 8:39 p.m. near Camino Al Norte and Craig Road, just south of Lone Mountain Road, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
Wettest recorded day in Las Vegas was 65 years ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Today, Aug. 21, marks the 65-year anniversary of the wettest calendar day on record, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. In a tweet from the organization, it was revealed that on Aug. 21 in 1957, 2.58 inches of rain was officially recorded at the airport, making it the wettest calendar day on record.
Police: 27-year-old man missing from downtown Las Vegas located
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE, 4:10 PM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Jorge Cruz has been located. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 27-year-old man reported missing from downtown Las Vegas on Friday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
Las Vegas police find body in a trunk on West Tropicana Avenue
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after finding a decomposing body in the trunk of a white BMW.
Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
Woman arrested for driving 97 mph in Las Vegas school zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested last week for allegedly driving nearly 100 miles per hour in a south Las Vegas valley school zone, according to an arrest report. Danette Colbert was taken into custody after being stopped near Steve Schorr Elementary School, in the area of Bermuda Road and Starr Avenue, on Friday, Aug. 12.
LVMPD investigating homicide in west Las Vegas near Grand Canyon, Patrick
Las Vegas police said that they are investigating a homicide in west Las Vegas on Grand Canyon Drive and Patrick Lane.
Las Vegas police arrest man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online
The suspect was apprehended by DMV officers as he attempted to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace for $27,000.
Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
Forecast Outlook-8/21/22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure is pushing warmer and drier air into Las Vegas Sunday. We are heading for a few days of triple digit temperatures with the high maxing out at 104 by Tuesday. While these changes occur the monsoon will linger across southeast Nevada and will start...
