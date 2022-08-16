ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Pedestrian critically injured in crash on North Las Vegas street

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries in a crash on a North Las Vegas street Wednesday night, according to police. The collision was reported at about 8:39 p.m. near Camino Al Norte and Craig Road, just south of Lone Mountain Road, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Wettest recorded day in Las Vegas was 65 years ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Today, Aug. 21, marks the 65-year anniversary of the wettest calendar day on record, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. In a tweet from the organization, it was revealed that on Aug. 21 in 1957, 2.58 inches of rain was officially recorded at the airport, making it the wettest calendar day on record.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police: 27-year-old man missing from downtown Las Vegas located

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE, 4:10 PM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Jorge Cruz has been located. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 27-year-old man reported missing from downtown Las Vegas on Friday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman arrested for driving 97 mph in Las Vegas school zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested last week for allegedly driving nearly 100 miles per hour in a south Las Vegas valley school zone, according to an arrest report. Danette Colbert was taken into custody after being stopped near Steve Schorr Elementary School, in the area of Bermuda Road and Starr Avenue, on Friday, Aug. 12.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-8/21/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure is pushing warmer and drier air into Las Vegas Sunday. We are heading for a few days of triple digit temperatures with the high maxing out at 104 by Tuesday. While these changes occur the monsoon will linger across southeast Nevada and will start...
LAS VEGAS, NV

