Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
Lawton, Fort Sill’s 1st ‘Halloween Happenings’ for 2022 Have Been Announced!
The City of Lawton has announced the 'Trick or Treating' date and hours for 2022 along with 2 special 'Halloween Happenings.' Hopefully, these will be the first of many! Looking forward to 'All Hallow's Eve' and cooler temperatures. With Halloween falling on a Monday this year we'll be celebrating for several days.
A local life scout is bringing a U.S.S Oklahoma City Anchor monument to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Matthew Aguilar is a life scout for troop 4176 in Boy Scout of America. As a part of the boy scout tradition to earn your eagle rank you have to complete a project that benefits your community. “This is not what I was thinking in the...
Alien 8K race happening this weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Special Events Coordinator & BOSS Adviser, Ethan Briner about the first of this 5 race series. You can have the chance to find out if you can escape from an alien invasion this Saturday, August 20th at Lake Letra. The race kicks off...
Four Oklahoma Kids Advance to Finals of National Mullet Competition
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Training Course and Events
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about some fun upcoming events for the entire family, as well as an upcoming training exercise that residents should be aware of. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd, Fort...
Oklahoma boy among finalists in USA Kids Mullet Championships
DUNCAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma boy could soon be named a mullet champion. Landry Turpin, of Duncan, is a finalist in the kids' division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Landry is among 25 finalists in the kids' division. Along with having an epic mullet, Landry has the American...
Stephens County Humane Society dogs pool party
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens county humane society gave dogs up for adoption a special treat today. As they got to have some fun in the sun at the Marlow City Pool. The City of Marlow is cleaning out its pools tomorrow, so the dogs were invited over...
Construction is underway for a new trading post at the Great Plains Museum.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This trading post will be built from scratch. It will be made with the same or very similar materials and tools as the original trading post in the 1800s. The previous replica of the trading post was built in the 1980s and the Museum’s staff said...
North Texas Gunslingers bring western reenactments to Texoma
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Have you ever wanted to take a step into the 1870s? The western times where cowboys, outlaws, and gunslingers roamed the town? Thanks to a local group, now you can! “A lot of it just comes from us gathering up out here to have a practice and someone says, ‘hey I […]
Red Cord offers program on spotting human trafficking
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Human trafficking is a business that works meticulously to blend in with everyday life and situations, which is why Red Cord is offering a free community training on Thursday. At 6:30 p.m., on August 18, the Red Cord is inviting residents to attend a free human...
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
Meet Lawton City Council candidates for Ward 4
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three candidates are running to become Lawton City Council’s newest member, representing Ward 4. The position’s long been held by Councilman Jay Burk. Lawton native, military veteran and business owner George Gill said the two biggest issues the City of Lawton is facing are...
A Walters mother asking the community to donate water and ice to the schools bus barn
Walters, Okla. (KSWO) - A Walters mom wants to make sure kids stay cool and hydrated while riding the school bus. She’s asking the community for help by donating water to Walters bus barn. Laura Mahsetky said her son came home drenched in sweat after his bus ride from...
They Want A Buc-ee’s… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?
In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
Lawton Council Sours On Elmer Thomas Park Sports Complex
For the last few months, the question at hand has been "Is the city council going to approve the sports complex project?" It was uncertain since it's been a somewhat unpopular idea given the status of roads and infrastructure in Lawton, but that question has now changed. It's no longer...
Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
Comanche County Republican Party grand opening
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was the grand opening of the Comanche County Republican Party building. Several local and state officials were there to celebrate the new building. This new building will allow citizens the opportunity to meet candidates, express their concerns and learn more about the party. The Comanche...
Clerk-Treasurer appointment to be decided in Lone Wolf Proposition
LONE WOLF, Okla. (KSWO) - In the upcoming Special Elections on August 23, the town of Lone Wolf will consider changing the way the town Clerk-Treasurer is chosen for office. The proposition up for a vote, will decide whether the position will be appointed by the Mayor or continue to be an elected position.
Who’s Ready for Lawton High Schools Football Season?
Ready or Not, High School is back for the 2022 school season. Schedules were released this week for each high school, and we have them for you all in one convenient location. High School Football, as much as classes beginning, marks the beginning of Fall in Oklahoma. In Lawton, the three secondary schools have just released the schedules for the fall season.
