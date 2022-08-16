Read full article on original website
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
Pedro Martinez argues Padres are at fault for Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension
Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez blamed the San Diego Padres for not having enough oversight on what star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was putting into his body.
Jonathan Papelbon has profane message for Fernando Tatis Jr., father
Jonathan Papelbon has not pitched since the 2016 season, but the former closer is still throwing heat in retirement. Papelbon on Tuesday sent a strongly-worded tweet aimed at Fernando Tatis Jr. and the slugger’s father. Papelbon’s tweet came in response to a story about Fernando Tatis Sr. blaming his son’s positive PED test on a haircut.
Padres switch Tatis bobblehead giveaway to Soto shirt night
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have replaced a planned Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead night with a Juan Soto T-shirt giveaway after the superstar shortstop was banned 80 games Friday following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis, a 23-year-old sensation and one of the brightest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was on the cusp of returning to the Padres from a broken wrist that had sidelined him all season. He was on track to rejoin the team well before the Sept. 7 bobblehead night — until the positive test. Instead, the Padres will offer fans shirts in the club’s City Connect color scheme with Soto’s name and No. 22 on the back before they play the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team announced the change Tuesday. Soto, also 23 and one of baseball’s most well-known young faces, was acquired from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster deadline deal Aug. 2.
Padres Veteran Comments On Meeting With Fernando Tatis Jr.
The baseball world was floored on Friday afternoon last week when it was revealed that Fernando Tatis Jr. would be suspended 80 games for testing positive for a banned substance. The San Diego Padres‘ dreams of having him in the same lineup as Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Josh Bell...
Padres' OF Wil Myers: Fernado Tatis Jr. broke trust, but it can be 'won back'
Last week, MLB suspended San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games after he violated the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. On Thursday, the 23-year-old reportedly met with the Padres' president of baseball operations and general manager, A.J. Preller. However, Tatis has yet to address his teammates since news of the suspension broke.
MLB should have handled Fernando Tatis Jr's suspension better, Hall of Famer says
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz took issue with how Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension was handled and did not think Major League Baseball making the failed drug test public was a good idea. MLB announced Tatis’ 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance late Friday night. The...
