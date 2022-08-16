ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick man arrested on Cambridge murder charge

By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com
 2 days ago

A Frederick man was arrested Tuesday morning on charges including first-degree murder, related to a case in Dorchester County, police said.

Raykquon Molock, 25, was also charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to online court records.

