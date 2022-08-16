Frederick man arrested on Cambridge murder charge

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Dorchester County on April 10th. According to Maryland State Police, 25-year-old Raykquon Molock of Frederick Maryland was arrested Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Molock is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. 22-year-old Tamar Collins of Cambridge was arrested Wednesday morning. Collins is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment , one count of illegal possession of a handgun and one count of illegal possession of a loaded handgun.
Police said suspect evaded officers, reaching speeds of 80 mph in 35-mph zone. Desmond Anthony Banks, 22, who is homeless, was arrested by Ocean City police at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 14 on South Baltimore Avenue and charged with stealing a vehicle valued between $25,000 and $100,000, reckless driving, speeding, and many other traffic violations.
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released body-camera video of the death of a man in custody. The man appears to have been suffering from a drug overdose. The incident happened on the morning of August 4 in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue. Police were called to that location because of reports of a man trying to kill himself.
A West Virginia funeral home is being suspended following allegations of abuse of a corpse, homeless people living on site and the arrest of the operator in an “altered mental state.”. Hunter Anderson Funeral Home of Berkeley Springs was suspended this week by the state’s licensing board. The...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the District Heights area of Prince George's County Wednesday evening. Prince George's County Police say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue. Once at the scene, officers found...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are looking to identify the suspect or suspects who killed a 21-year-old Cheltenham man during a violent weekend in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Tyren Spry was shot to death in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court around 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Prince George's County police. Spry...
BALTIMORE -- A jury trial is now taking place nearly four years after a 5-month-old girl died after suffering trauma to her body in West Baltimore.Her father, Anthony Ford, in now on trial, accused of causing his daughter's death. Brailynn died in October 2018 just days after she was hospitalized with trauma to her body. Ford has been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault, court records show.On Wednesday, Ford testified he was taking care of his daughter on the day in question and went for a ride in a vehicle...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four Baltimore City School Resources Officers have been suspended after they were present at a quadruple shooting in Hamilton last weekend. Police said officers were called to the 5500 block of Harford Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting. Officers on the scene found two victims -- a man who had been shot in the torso and a woman who had been shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were described as life-threatening.
A Maryland man chose an unfortunate time to take a nap and was busted with a host of drugs after he was found asleep at the wheel for more than an hour at a gas pump in Calvert County. Shady Side resident Michael David Warren II, 26, is facing multiple...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - New charging documents released in the case involving the murder of an Uber driver in Temple Hills, Maryland last week say the suspect "intended" to rob the rideshare employee. That is according to investigators who interviewed a person who allegedly called the Uber ride for his friend.
A kidnapping suspect in Maryland who allegedly assaulted a victim in a quest to retrieve a cellphone password, set a vehicle on fire, and fired gunshots at her, has been apprehended, authorities announced. Dijon Cornelle Blunt was arrested on a warrant for kidnapping by members of the Prince George’s County...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore woman who was accused of killing her mother was found not guilty by a city jury Tuesday, her defense attorneys said. On March 6, 2019, firefighters responded to the unit block of S. Morely Street for a fire. Those responding found 50-year-old Tinestta Young dead inside.
A Maryland man could spend up to two decades behind bars after being found guilty of more than a dozen charges related to the assault of two Anne Arundel County Police officers. Annapolis resident Brandon Hardy, 26, was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and is subject to an...
Comments / 0