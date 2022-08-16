ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, OK

kswo.com

Lawton City Council meets to discuss dilapidated structures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council meets Tuesday to discuss the newest dilapidated structures added to the cities D & D list. City officials meet every three months to discuss the list and hold condemnation hearings. At these hearings, owner’s will be ordered to clean-up or remove the deteriorating...
LAWTON, OK
thechronicle.news

Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical

LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Medicine Park proposed lodging tax

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The town of Medicine Park is hoping to increase their lodging tax by two percent to help fund certain infrastructures and street projects. Medicine Park Mayor, Dr. Roger Johnson has says the city is in the process of these upgrades, but the town needs more money.
MEDICINE PARK, OK
kswo.com

Red Cord offers program on spotting human trafficking

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Human trafficking is a business that works meticulously to blend in with everyday life and situations, which is why Red Cord is offering a free community training on Thursday. At 6:30 p.m., on August 18, the Red Cord is inviting residents to attend a free human...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Stephens County Humane Society dogs pool party

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens county humane society gave dogs up for adoption a special treat today. As they got to have some fun in the sun at the Marlow City Pool. The City of Marlow is cleaning out its pools tomorrow, so the dogs were invited over...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday. Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres. Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures. Around 235...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KLAW 101

Is Online Water Bill Pay Mayor Booker’s Greatest Failure?

When Stan Booker first ran a campaign to be Lawton's mayor in 2018, he made bold promises that resonated with a frustrated public. He vowed to bring Lawton into the current century, modernizing Lawton City Hall and allowing the citizens the same technology-focused amenities that cities much smaller have been enjoying for years.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Comanche County Republican Party grand opening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was the grand opening of the Comanche County Republican Party building. Several local and state officials were there to celebrate the new building. This new building will allow citizens the opportunity to meet candidates, express their concerns and learn more about the party. The Comanche...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Z94

City of Lawton Announced Halloween 2022 ‘Trick or Treating’ Date & Hours

It's hard to believe, but Fall will be here before you know it, which means Halloween is on the way!. The City of Lawton just announced the "Trick or Treating" hours for 2022. Halloween falls on a Monday this year so the City of Lawton will be observing "All Hallow's Eve" on Saturday, October 29th (10-29-22) from 6:00-pm until 9:00-pm.
LAWTON, OK

