Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
A Walters mother asking the community to donate water and ice to the schools bus barn
Walters, Okla. (KSWO) - A Walters mom wants to make sure kids stay cool and hydrated while riding the school bus. She’s asking the community for help by donating water to Walters bus barn. Laura Mahsetky said her son came home drenched in sweat after his bus ride from...
kswo.com
A local life scout is bringing a U.S.S Oklahoma City Anchor monument to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Matthew Aguilar is a life scout for troop 4176 in Boy Scout of America. As a part of the boy scout tradition to earn your eagle rank you have to complete a project that benefits your community. “This is not what I was thinking in the...
kswo.com
Lawton City Council meets to discuss dilapidated structures
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council meets Tuesday to discuss the newest dilapidated structures added to the cities D & D list. City officials meet every three months to discuss the list and hold condemnation hearings. At these hearings, owner’s will be ordered to clean-up or remove the deteriorating...
kswo.com
Construction is underway for a new trading post at the Great Plains Museum.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This trading post will be built from scratch. It will be made with the same or very similar materials and tools as the original trading post in the 1800s. The previous replica of the trading post was built in the 1980s and the Museum’s staff said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thechronicle.news
Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical
LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
kswo.com
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Training Course and Events
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about some fun upcoming events for the entire family, as well as an upcoming training exercise that residents should be aware of. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd, Fort...
kswo.com
Waurika Proposition to extend franchise rights to Oklahoma Natural Gas Division
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A proposition up for vote in the upcoming Special Elections in Waurika looks to extend franchise rights to Oklahoma Natural Gas Division, a division of One Gas, Inc. The franchise would allow One Gas, Inc., and its subsidiaries, the rights to distribute natural gas within the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Medicine Park proposed lodging tax
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The town of Medicine Park is hoping to increase their lodging tax by two percent to help fund certain infrastructures and street projects. Medicine Park Mayor, Dr. Roger Johnson has says the city is in the process of these upgrades, but the town needs more money.
kswo.com
Red Cord offers program on spotting human trafficking
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Human trafficking is a business that works meticulously to blend in with everyday life and situations, which is why Red Cord is offering a free community training on Thursday. At 6:30 p.m., on August 18, the Red Cord is inviting residents to attend a free human...
KOCO
People near a Chickasha warehouse filled with hand sanitizer want safety assurance
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The people who live near a Chickasha warehouse filled with hand sanitizer want more assurance their community is safe. The warehouse and another facility burned earlier this month. A mile from the facility that burned, there are boxes of hand sanitizers stacked high on a property.
kosu.org
Oklahoma's two largest universities welcome record freshman classes
A record number of freshmen are enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University this fall. OU is welcoming more than 4,700 students, and OSU is bringing in more than 4,600. OU’s class is 2% bigger and OSU’s is 9% bigger when compared to last fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kosu.org
'Something that can't be replaced': What a turnpike project could mean for Oklahoma wildlife
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
kswo.com
Stephens County Humane Society dogs pool party
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens county humane society gave dogs up for adoption a special treat today. As they got to have some fun in the sun at the Marlow City Pool. The City of Marlow is cleaning out its pools tomorrow, so the dogs were invited over...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday. Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres. Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures. Around 235...
Is Online Water Bill Pay Mayor Booker’s Greatest Failure?
When Stan Booker first ran a campaign to be Lawton's mayor in 2018, he made bold promises that resonated with a frustrated public. He vowed to bring Lawton into the current century, modernizing Lawton City Hall and allowing the citizens the same technology-focused amenities that cities much smaller have been enjoying for years.
kswo.com
Comanche County Republican Party grand opening
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was the grand opening of the Comanche County Republican Party building. Several local and state officials were there to celebrate the new building. This new building will allow citizens the opportunity to meet candidates, express their concerns and learn more about the party. The Comanche...
Felony charges dismissed for two Wichita Falls residents
Two Wichita Falls residents have pending felony charges against them dropped after a Wichita County Grand Jury declines to indict them.
City of Lawton Announced Halloween 2022 ‘Trick or Treating’ Date & Hours
It's hard to believe, but Fall will be here before you know it, which means Halloween is on the way!. The City of Lawton just announced the "Trick or Treating" hours for 2022. Halloween falls on a Monday this year so the City of Lawton will be observing "All Hallow's Eve" on Saturday, October 29th (10-29-22) from 6:00-pm until 9:00-pm.
The City of Lawton’s Response To The Online Bill Pay Issues
The last few months have been full of online rants about the confusing and seemingly constant malfunctioning of Lawton's new in-house utility and water bill pay system. Since so many people are complaining about their experiences online, I thought I'd reach out to offer the other half of that story.
Comments / 0