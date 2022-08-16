Read full article on original website
Who's winning the public opinion battle in labor dispute between teachers and CCS?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’re wondering what a teachers strike would look like in Columbus City Schools, you can look to the union’s “practice” pickets outside the school board meeting Tuesday. If you want to know what parent reaction would be, you can look at the district’s social media, where it would appear teachers have overwhelming support.
Back to school will look like 'back to normal' in Delaware County districts
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Health officials say the COVD-19 pandemic is still going on, but in the five school districts in Delaware County, back to school will look more like “back to normal” for students, parents, and teachers. The districts have already relaxed things like social distancing, masking, and quarantine times even before the CDC relaxed its guidance for schools.
UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
Marysville high school students create anti-bullying game and win national award
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Marysville High School students is starting the new school year with plans to expand an idea that earned a national award. The High Five REACT club won the first high school competition through “Invent2Prevent,” which is a violence prevention program run through a collaboration with EdVenture Partners, the McCain Institute for International Leadership, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
Two Ohio kids advance to the final round of USA Kids Mullet Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two kids from Central Ohio have made it into the top 25 and the final round of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Jameson, from Delaware Ohio, and William, from Pataskala Ohio. Voting is open until Friday, Aug. 19.
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
OSHP trooper hit by impaired driver in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a state trooper on State Route 161 eastbound in Franklin County. The crash occurred near milepost 15.5, west of I-270, around 1:18 a.m. on Aug. 18. Warsame A. Warsame, 39, from Columbus, was driving a...
Friday Night Rivals: Olentangy Liberty takes on Pickerington Central to open the season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Olentangy Liberty will make the trip to Pickerington Central Friday night to open the 2022 high school football season. The Patriots and Tigers are set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday Night Rivals. You can watch the action live on the ABC 6 YouTube page, the CW Columbus and online.
