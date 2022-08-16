ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's winning the public opinion battle in labor dispute between teachers and CCS?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’re wondering what a teachers strike would look like in Columbus City Schools, you can look to the union’s “practice” pickets outside the school board meeting Tuesday. If you want to know what parent reaction would be, you can look at the district’s social media, where it would appear teachers have overwhelming support.
Back to school will look like 'back to normal' in Delaware County districts

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Health officials say the COVD-19 pandemic is still going on, but in the five school districts in Delaware County, back to school will look more like “back to normal” for students, parents, and teachers. The districts have already relaxed things like social distancing, masking, and quarantine times even before the CDC relaxed its guidance for schools.
UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
Marysville high school students create anti-bullying game and win national award

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Marysville High School students is starting the new school year with plans to expand an idea that earned a national award. The High Five REACT club won the first high school competition through “Invent2Prevent,” which is a violence prevention program run through a collaboration with EdVenture Partners, the McCain Institute for International Leadership, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
OSHP trooper hit by impaired driver in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a state trooper on State Route 161 eastbound in Franklin County. The crash occurred near milepost 15.5, west of I-270, around 1:18 a.m. on Aug. 18. Warsame A. Warsame, 39, from Columbus, was driving a...
