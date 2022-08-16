ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

WLUC

Sunflowers in peak bloom at Hall Farms

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer wraps up, so does the sunflower season. Teressa Hall of Hall Farms in Rock says these are your last few days to catch the flowers in full bloom. Hall explains what to expect from a visit to the farm and gives you tips for taking home the blooms.
WLUC

PHF awards Copper Country volunteer first responder groups with emergency services grant

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Portage Health Foundation (PHF) has awarded 11 first responder groups with emergency services grants to enhance accessibility to equipment, services, programs or other activities that may not be possible without additional funding. Volunteer emergency services across Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties are better prepared to...
WLUC

UP Veteran of the Year honored at state fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1987 until 1992, rising to the rank of Sergeant. On Thursday, she was honored as the 2022 U.P. Veteran of the Year. “I am very honored, I am very humbled,” Tippett said. “We don’t do what we...
WLUC

Powell Township woman with dementia found safe

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday Aug. 17 around 7:30 PM, The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Marquette County Search and Rescue were called to locate a 75-year-old woman with dementia who walked away from her residence in Powell Township earlier that day. She was found in the woods,...
WLUC

More foster parents needed across Upper Michigan

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Recovery Centers is looking for more foster families in Upper Michigan. The Regional Resource Team said in the near future, it will need more foster homes to meet the demand for foster children. The recent loss of homes is due in part...
WLUC

LSCP holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) added a business to its organization Thursday. The LSCP held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership. LSCP connects businesses, organizations, leaders, and legislators to provide a legislative voice for programs and policies that it says strengthen its regional economy.
WLUC

‘Cheese Lady’ returns to U.P. State Fair for 10th year

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Miracle of Life Pavilion, Sarah Kaufmann worked for her fourth day Thursday, sculpting 640 pounds of yellow cheddar cheese. She has returned to the U.P. State Fair for the 10th year. This year’s sculpture will be in the image of a super hero cow...
WLUC

Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy seeks volunteers for Chocolay Bayou Art Walk

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual Bayou Art Walk will be held at the Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy is currently seeking more volunteers for the event. Participants will be able to explore the Chocolay Bayou trails while admiring eight different local artists’ work. The walk is a celebration of the natural beauty and community space provided by the bayou.
WLUC

RE/MAX to hold fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. real estate agency is raising money for children this week. RE/MAX is holding a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals in Marquette Thursday. The fundraiser will include silent auctions, food and prizes. RE/MAX will give away youth bikes and the RE/MAX balloon crew will be there with activities for kids. Although this is the Marquette RE/MAX office’s first fundraiser of this type for CMN Hospitals, the agency has already raised over $100,000 for the organization in the last 10 years.
WLUC

Let’s Grow KI to host Fun with Food Funding

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is having fun with food this weekend. Let’s Grow KI is hosting Fun with Food Funding Saturday. Attendees can expect an afternoon of food demos and samples, foraging, food supply resources, and activities for kids. The event will feature speakers from Northern Michigan University, MARESA, and the DNR.
WLUC

Negaunee Elks hosting Bean Bag Brawl this Saturday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Elks Lodge is gearing up for the 2022 Bean Bag Brawl on Saturday, August 20. The bean bag tournament will raise money to support Negaunee High School scholarships and the local veteran’s fund. Competitive teams will have to bring their own bean bags...
WLUC

LSCP seeking public input on trail use in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership is working to learn more about the economic impact of the trail system in Marquette County. They have a new survey online designed to collect data on trail use, spending habits when visiting, and the importance of the trail systems in daily life.
WLUC

Range Bank holding annual school supply drive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Range Bank is holding its annual school supply drive. All month long, Range Bank is accepting donations at all their U.P. locations as well as online. They’re looking for all school items, including backpacks, paper, pencils and headphones. Range Bank staff say they’re always looking for...
WLUC

HarborFest to return to Marquette, Aug. 26-27

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of summer is nearly here. And there’s no better way to end the summer than with food, beverages, music and fun for the whole family. HarborFest is on August 26 and August 27.
WLUC

First cannabis growing facility in Marquette to hold launch party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Coast Cultivation products are exclusively sold at The Fire Station Cannabis Company locations. It is the first growing facility in Marquette and will be holding a launch party Saturday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is run...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
WLUC

City of Marquette announces Annual Art Award winners

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 25th Annual Art Awards, presented by the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8. Located at 128 W. Washington St., the award show will be held in the Masonic Building’s Red Room. The Arts and Culture Center says the event is free and open to the public with a “Marquette Formal” suggested dress code.
WLUC

Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Four staff from the Baraga Correctional Facility were hospitalized Thursday following an attack by prisoners. The Michigan Department of Corrections told TV6 that prison officers were monitoring the Level V (maximum security) yard activities when five prisoners began attacking the correctional staff who were monitoring them.
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today hits Blackrocks Brewery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today hits the road to check out a popular Marquette brewery. Andy Langlois, co-owner and “brewsician” of Blackrocks Brewery, reflects on his year and business and talks about the site’s new expansion. Steve Farr, the brewery’s “pirate of propaganda” stumped the...
