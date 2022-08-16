ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Just 33 votes separate two Benton County candidates. Mandatory recount ordered

By Eric Rosane
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

The race for an open seat on the Benton County Commission is headed for a mandatory machine recount to determine who will face Michael Alvarez in the general election.

William “Bill” Jenkin currently has a 33-vote lead — about 0.21% of the total vote — over Barry Bush after two weeks of counting since the Aug. 2 primary election.

The election was certified on Tuesday. But the distance for second place is so narrow between the two.

Washington state law requires a mandatory machine recount when the difference is less than 2,000 votes and less than half a percentage point.

William “Bill” Jenkin, left, currently has a 33-vote lead over Barry Bush for the open position.

Alvarez has the most votes with 7,559. Jenkin received 4,145 and Bush had 4,112. All three are Republicans.

Including 177 write-in votes, a total of 15,993 votes were cast in the election.

The recount, which is expected to take less than a day, will start at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Benton County Voting Center on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick.

After that, the election will be re-certified with any amended results on Aug. 23.

Only the two candidates with the most votes can move on to the Nov. 8 general election.

Current District 2 county Commissioner Shon Small did not file for re-election after serving three terms.

Alvarez is the current mayor of Richland, Jenkin is a former Washington state lawmaker who represented parts of the Tri-Cities in the Legislature, and Bush is a current Benton County PUD commissioner.

elkhornmediagroup.com

Accused Fred Meyer shooter is ordered to take drugs

RICHLAND, Washington – The man accused of fatally shooting another man inside Richland’s Fred Meyer in February has been ordered to take anti-psychotic drugs, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller has confirmed. Benton County Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes ruled Tuesday that Eastern State Hospital can require Aaron...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
