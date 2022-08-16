ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 victims located, 3 suspects arrested in nationwide FBI sex trafficking operation

By Alex Baker
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Three adult victims were located, three suspects arrested and three firearms were located in a nationwide sex trafficking operation, according to the press release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation San Francisco Division. Nationwide, the operation, known as “ Operation Cross Country, ” located 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses and located 37 actively missing children.

The FBI worked with state and local partners over two weeks in August to carry out the operation. According to the FBI SF Division, the initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.

The FBI and its partners located 141 adult victims of human trafficking. Through the investigation, agents and investigators also identified and arrested 85 suspects for child sexual exploitation and human trafficking charges.

The average age of victim located during Operation Cross County was 15.5 years old. The youngest victim discovered was 11 years old.

FBI Victim Specialists were on-hand during the SF portion of the operation and offered services to the recovered victims. Local Bay Area partner agencies that also participated in the operations include:

  • San Jose Police Department
  • Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office
  • Santa Clara Police Department
  • Oakland Police Department
  • South San Francisco Police Department
  • San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office
  • San Bruno Police Department
  • Milpitas Police Department
  • US Probation Office
  • United State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California
  • Homeland Security Investigations
  • Northern California Regional Intelligence Center
  • Diplomatic Security Service

“This operation not only resulted in the successful recovery of victims but in the arrests of
suspected traffickers and the removal of guns off our Bay Area streets, making our community
safer, ” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan. “I want to thank our law enforcement
partners for their collaboration on this effort and for their continuous dedication to protecting
victims and combatting sex trafficking across our region.”

“Human trafficking is among the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters,” said FBI Director
Christopher Wray. “Unfortunately, such crimes—against both adults and children—are far
more common than most people realize. As we did in this operation, the FBI and our partners will continue to find and arrest traffickers, identify and help victims, and raise awareness of the
exploitation our most vulnerable populations.”

