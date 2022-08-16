Brattleboro Senior Meals has an urgent need for Meals on Wheels drivers. Other MOW locations have been forced to close this vital need due to lack of volunteers. We don’t want to happen here. Brattleboro Meals on Wheels provide up to 144 people a day with meals. Please contact: Cynthia Fisher, Director of Senior Meals, at 802-257-1236. We need your help.

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO