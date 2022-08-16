ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

ibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro Arts Committee Meeting Agenda

(802) 251 – 8115. Brooks Memorial Library (Community Room), 224 Main St, Brattleboro, VT 05301. https://docs.google.com/document/d/11CWN4Zz2hujudTvwq7HRK8-XI_KBMutqXe46VwyE9Gc/edit?usp=sharing. 3. Introductions [10 mins]. a. Committee members absent 7/26. b. Guests of the meeting. 4. Election officers (Chair, Vice-Chair, and Clerk) [10 mins]. a. Opportunity to appoint new officers. 5. Committee Updates [45...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
vermontjournal.com

Charlestown Old Home Days

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – For the first time since 2015, Charlestown will be hosting their Old Home Days on Friday, Aug. 19, Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. There are a wide host of activities and events planned, including fireworks, a fishing derby, a parade, food vendors, live music, carriage tours, and historical open houses. The festival will begin Friday afternoon and run until Sunday night.
CHARLESTOWN, NH
ibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro Senior Meals Needs Drivers

Brattleboro Senior Meals has an urgent need for Meals on Wheels drivers. Other MOW locations have been forced to close this vital need due to lack of volunteers. We don’t want to happen here. Brattleboro Meals on Wheels provide up to 144 people a day with meals. Please contact: Cynthia Fisher, Director of Senior Meals, at 802-257-1236. We need your help.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
ibrattleboro.com

WSESD Board Meeting Agenda and Minutes

The Windham Southeast School District Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday,. August 23, 2022 in the BUHS Multi-Purpose Room and remotely via Zoom. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81463156758?pwd=SWplcDUySS9PYXdBRWhsSXBpN29hUT09. Meeting ID: 814 6315 6758. Passcode: bYW4mp. One tap mobile. +13126266799,,81463156758#,,,,*864536# US (Chicago) +16469313860,,81463156758#,,,,*864536# US. Dial by your location. +1 312 626 6799 US...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
VTDigger

Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training

Zachary Paul, 21, joined the Ludlow Police Department in July after graduating from the Vermont Police Academy. On Monday night he was taking part in field training when he shot 35-year-old Michael Mills following a police chase, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training.
LUDLOW, VT
ibrattleboro.com

Newfane to Vote on Retail Cannabis

Newfane voters can weigh in on whether to allow retail cannabis sales at a Special Town Meeting to be held on September 20 at 6 pm at the Newbrook Fire Station. There will be in-person voting only. An informational meeting is scheduled for Tuesday August 23 at 6 pm: www.zoom.us/joinameeting...
NEWFANE, VT
mynbc5.com

Man survives pickleball heart attack with help of VA clinicians

HARTFORD, Vt. — A man who suffered a heart attack while playing pickleball was saved by a group of VA clinicians were in the right place at the right time. The usual sound of a weekday morning for Pete Tannini and Jim McCracken consists of the sharp sound of a pickleball hitting the paddles. The popular game takes over the courts at Maxfield Sports Complex in Hartford, where the couple plays.
HARTFORD, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police ID man shot by an officer in Ludlow

Ludlow, VT — Vermont State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on South Hill Road late Monday night. The incident began around 6:45 pm, when Michael Mills, 35, of Cavendish, called 911 numerous times, making threats and suicidal statements. Police from the Ludlow Police Department searched for...
LUDLOW, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
WATERBURY, VT

