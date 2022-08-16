Read full article on original website
ibrattleboro.com
Brattleboro Arts Committee Meeting Agenda
(802) 251 – 8115. Brooks Memorial Library (Community Room), 224 Main St, Brattleboro, VT 05301. https://docs.google.com/document/d/11CWN4Zz2hujudTvwq7HRK8-XI_KBMutqXe46VwyE9Gc/edit?usp=sharing. 3. Introductions [10 mins]. a. Committee members absent 7/26. b. Guests of the meeting. 4. Election officers (Chair, Vice-Chair, and Clerk) [10 mins]. a. Opportunity to appoint new officers. 5. Committee Updates [45...
vermontjournal.com
Charlestown Old Home Days
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – For the first time since 2015, Charlestown will be hosting their Old Home Days on Friday, Aug. 19, Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. There are a wide host of activities and events planned, including fireworks, a fishing derby, a parade, food vendors, live music, carriage tours, and historical open houses. The festival will begin Friday afternoon and run until Sunday night.
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
ibrattleboro.com
Brattleboro Senior Meals Needs Drivers
Brattleboro Senior Meals has an urgent need for Meals on Wheels drivers. Other MOW locations have been forced to close this vital need due to lack of volunteers. We don’t want to happen here. Brattleboro Meals on Wheels provide up to 144 people a day with meals. Please contact: Cynthia Fisher, Director of Senior Meals, at 802-257-1236. We need your help.
ibrattleboro.com
WSESD Board Meeting Agenda and Minutes
The Windham Southeast School District Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday,. August 23, 2022 in the BUHS Multi-Purpose Room and remotely via Zoom. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81463156758?pwd=SWplcDUySS9PYXdBRWhsSXBpN29hUT09. Meeting ID: 814 6315 6758. Passcode: bYW4mp. One tap mobile. +13126266799,,81463156758#,,,,*864536# US (Chicago) +16469313860,,81463156758#,,,,*864536# US. Dial by your location. +1 312 626 6799 US...
Multiple vehicles damaged after construction equipment thrown off New Hampshire bridge
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are looking for the person responsible for throwing construction equipment onto I-293 in Manchester, destroying multiple vehicles. Three cars driving southbound under the Queen City Bridge on Thursday night sustained smashed windshields and additional damage from objects being thrown over the railing...
Not Just Any Circus is Coming to Town: Get Ready for Insane Stunts in New Hampshire
10.000 fans can't be wrong, and that's what the home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are expecting when the circus comes to town. But this one involves BMX, Moto X, and skateboard athletes doing flips and crazy stunts right on the Delta Dental Stadium grounds in Manchester, New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire customers seeing impact of hiked energy rates as bills start to go out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some customers are finally starting to see the impact those higher rates are having on their energy bills and some companies are offering solutions to those struggling to make ends meet. “It’s terrible, nobody wants to pay more money than their usual bill,” said Ahmed Mahmoud,...
Former Windham County assistant judge under investigation by state police
Patricia Duff, who resigned in July, told VTDigger that health problems had made coming to work difficult. She faces allegations of financial impropriety. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Windham County assistant judge under investigation by state police.
Vermonter allegedly tries to sell stolen motorcycle
A Rutland City man with several in-state warrants was accused of trying to sell a stolen motorcycle, police said Thursday.
Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training
Zachary Paul, 21, joined the Ludlow Police Department in July after graduating from the Vermont Police Academy. On Monday night he was taking part in field training when he shot 35-year-old Michael Mills following a police chase, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training.
Springfield man arrested in Vermont for burglary charges
A Springfield man has been arrested in Vermont for trespassing and burglary charges early Tuesday night.
ibrattleboro.com
Newfane to Vote on Retail Cannabis
Newfane voters can weigh in on whether to allow retail cannabis sales at a Special Town Meeting to be held on September 20 at 6 pm at the Newbrook Fire Station. There will be in-person voting only. An informational meeting is scheduled for Tuesday August 23 at 6 pm: www.zoom.us/joinameeting...
mynbc5.com
Man survives pickleball heart attack with help of VA clinicians
HARTFORD, Vt. — A man who suffered a heart attack while playing pickleball was saved by a group of VA clinicians were in the right place at the right time. The usual sound of a weekday morning for Pete Tannini and Jim McCracken consists of the sharp sound of a pickleball hitting the paddles. The popular game takes over the courts at Maxfield Sports Complex in Hartford, where the couple plays.
mychamplainvalley.com
Police ID man shot by an officer in Ludlow
Ludlow, VT — Vermont State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on South Hill Road late Monday night. The incident began around 6:45 pm, when Michael Mills, 35, of Cavendish, called 911 numerous times, making threats and suicidal statements. Police from the Ludlow Police Department searched for...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
WMUR.com
Man acquitted in New Hampshire crash that killed 7 appears before immigration judge
CONCORD, N.H. — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration officials shortly afterhe was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will ask for relief from possible removal from the United States, his attorney said at a hearing Thursday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26,...
Convicted Springfield Mafia hitman, 2 others charged for killing James “Whitey” Bulger
Convicted Springfield Mafia hitman Freddy Geas has been formally charged with killing notorious Boston crime boss James Whitey Bulger.
