ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Favorite Toyota SUV Is Obviously No. 1 for 2022

Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
Cranston, RI
Cars
Providence, RI
Cars
City
Providence, RI
City
Cranston, RI
Providence, RI
Entertainment
Top Speed

How the Kia Stinger Dominates BMW, Mercedes, and Audi

The 2022 Stinger is Kia’s flagship offering and it recently received an update to keep things fresh. The updates include hardware changes, including a new entry-level 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger and updated in-car tech. But, what’s not changed is the Stinger’s aesthetics which shows the brand’s decision to stick with the car’s five-year-old design, and this shows how well-designed the Stinger was from the get-go. Even today, it continues to turn heads with its muscular and elegant design. All things considered, here’s why Kia Stinger is one of the best sporty executive sedans you can buy on a budget.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Dodge Charger Daytona Concept, Acura Precision EV Concept, 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Today's Car News

Like the rest of the market, Dodge plans to shift to electric vehicles, but judging by the Charger Daytona Concept, the brand won't lose its muscle car leanings. Dodge's concept car for its electric future features a modern take on 1968 Charger styling. It has a flowthrough front wing, a multi-speed transmission, and a unique "exhaust" sound worthy of a muscle machine.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Kia Cars#Nbc#Kia
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Avalon Hybrid Is the Cheapest Full-Size Car to Own

If you’re a car shopper looking for a full-size car with seating for five and space to spare, you’ve got options. However, if you want one of the cheapest full-size cars to own and want to save money at the pumps, you’ve only got one real option: the Toyota Avalon Hybrid. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid has a cheaper cost to own than the Chrysler 300 and the Volkswagen Arteon.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV

Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander include the reliable 2022 Kia Telluride, the mechanically identical Hyundai Palisade, and the Mazda CX-9 SUV. The post 3 Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Top Speed

Ford’s Entire 2022 Crossover and SUV Lineup Detailed

The Ford SUV lineup is well-rounded and family-oriented, whether it’s a full-size SUV with 4x4 capability or a smaller crossover. This high-riding category is full of fun and diverse choices. The EcoSport, Escape, and all-new Bronco Sport are part of the sub-compact/compact categories, while the Edge, Explorer, standard Bronco, and current Mustang Mach-E are included in the midsize category. The Expedition is the largest vehicle within the full-size SUV class, including its even larger counterpart, the Expedition Max. Ford vehicles are more popular than ever before in the United States, and American buyers are taking notice. Here’s a list of all of them:
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

2023 Toyota Corolla vs. 2023 Camry: Hi Big Sister!

Take a look at this 2023 Toyota Corolla vs. 2023 Toyota Camry head-to-head comparison to help you decide which Toyota car is the best choice for you. The post 2023 Toyota Corolla vs. 2023 Camry: Hi Big Sister! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Fox News

2023 GMC Canyon revealed as a very premium pickup

The 2023 GMC Canyon is distancing itself from the Chevrolet Colorado it shares a platform with more than ever before. The all-new midsize pickup has been revealed as a premium offering with a starting price of around $40,000. The Canyon will initially be offered only as a crew cab with...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Aston Martin DBR22, Porsche 911 GT3, Infiniti Q60: Today's Car News

Aston Martin revealed a sultry speedster inspired by 1950s race cars, the DBR22, ahead of its formal debut at Monterey Car Week. Though the two-seat roadster is a concept car, we suspect the Q by Aston Martin creation will spur a limited run for lucky enthusiasts, each motivated by a 705-hp V-12.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Next Acura NSX Could Be Electric

Acura shocked the automotive world when it announced the NSX would be going away. The hybrid supercar marks the end of an era in a time when Acura has been focusing on performance. With the return and expansion of the Type S sub-brand, it made sense to keep the NSX around for more years, but as Acura enters its transition into a battery-electric future, hard decisions had to be made. However, the luxury automaker is far from abandoning its performance roots or its halo model.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 Hybrid Compact Sedans with the Best Gas Mileage

The five new compact hybrid sedans with the best gas mileage are the Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid, Ioniq Hybrid Blue, Elantra Hybrid Blue, Toyota Corolla Hybrid, and Honda Insight. The post 5 Hybrid Compact Sedans with the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy