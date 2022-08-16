Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
CBS News
Kia and Hyundai responding to increased thefts following TikTok challenge
Hyndai and Kia are responding to the alarming rate of car thefts after a TikTok challenge. Social media shows the so-called "Kia Boys" racing the stolen vehicles. They urge people to get steering locks.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
This Favorite Toyota SUV Is Obviously No. 1 for 2022
Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
How the Kia Stinger Dominates BMW, Mercedes, and Audi
The 2022 Stinger is Kia’s flagship offering and it recently received an update to keep things fresh. The updates include hardware changes, including a new entry-level 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger and updated in-car tech. But, what’s not changed is the Stinger’s aesthetics which shows the brand’s decision to stick with the car’s five-year-old design, and this shows how well-designed the Stinger was from the get-go. Even today, it continues to turn heads with its muscular and elegant design. All things considered, here’s why Kia Stinger is one of the best sporty executive sedans you can buy on a budget.
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid is better than you think. See how much value and power the new Kia Sportage Hybrid has to offer. The post The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Dodge Charger Daytona Concept, Acura Precision EV Concept, 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Today's Car News
Like the rest of the market, Dodge plans to shift to electric vehicles, but judging by the Charger Daytona Concept, the brand won't lose its muscle car leanings. Dodge's concept car for its electric future features a modern take on 1968 Charger styling. It has a flowthrough front wing, a multi-speed transmission, and a unique "exhaust" sound worthy of a muscle machine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota Avalon Hybrid Is the Cheapest Full-Size Car to Own
If you’re a car shopper looking for a full-size car with seating for five and space to spare, you’ve got options. However, if you want one of the cheapest full-size cars to own and want to save money at the pumps, you’ve only got one real option: the Toyota Avalon Hybrid. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid has a cheaper cost to own than the Chrysler 300 and the Volkswagen Arteon.
3 Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV
Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander include the reliable 2022 Kia Telluride, the mechanically identical Hyundai Palisade, and the Mazda CX-9 SUV. The post 3 Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Kia Sportage vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson: Crossover SUV Competition!
The Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson are similar in many ways, but there are some differences. Find out more in this 2023 Kia Sportage vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson comparison. The post 2023 Kia Sportage vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson: Crossover SUV Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Ford’s Entire 2022 Crossover and SUV Lineup Detailed
The Ford SUV lineup is well-rounded and family-oriented, whether it’s a full-size SUV with 4x4 capability or a smaller crossover. This high-riding category is full of fun and diverse choices. The EcoSport, Escape, and all-new Bronco Sport are part of the sub-compact/compact categories, while the Edge, Explorer, standard Bronco, and current Mustang Mach-E are included in the midsize category. The Expedition is the largest vehicle within the full-size SUV class, including its even larger counterpart, the Expedition Max. Ford vehicles are more popular than ever before in the United States, and American buyers are taking notice. Here’s a list of all of them:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 compares well with the 2022 Acura MDX. Here are a few reasons that the Infiniti could be the better choice. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Corolla vs. 2023 Camry: Hi Big Sister!
Take a look at this 2023 Toyota Corolla vs. 2023 Toyota Camry head-to-head comparison to help you decide which Toyota car is the best choice for you. The post 2023 Toyota Corolla vs. 2023 Camry: Hi Big Sister! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fox News
2023 GMC Canyon revealed as a very premium pickup
The 2023 GMC Canyon is distancing itself from the Chevrolet Colorado it shares a platform with more than ever before. The all-new midsize pickup has been revealed as a premium offering with a starting price of around $40,000. The Canyon will initially be offered only as a crew cab with...
MotorAuthority
Aston Martin DBR22, Porsche 911 GT3, Infiniti Q60: Today's Car News
Aston Martin revealed a sultry speedster inspired by 1950s race cars, the DBR22, ahead of its formal debut at Monterey Car Week. Though the two-seat roadster is a concept car, we suspect the Q by Aston Martin creation will spur a limited run for lucky enthusiasts, each motivated by a 705-hp V-12.
2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown!
View this 2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Subaru Ascent head-to-head comparison and see the plethora of advantages for the Highlander. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Next Acura NSX Could Be Electric
Acura shocked the automotive world when it announced the NSX would be going away. The hybrid supercar marks the end of an era in a time when Acura has been focusing on performance. With the return and expansion of the Type S sub-brand, it made sense to keep the NSX around for more years, but as Acura enters its transition into a battery-electric future, hard decisions had to be made. However, the luxury automaker is far from abandoning its performance roots or its halo model.
5 Hybrid Compact Sedans with the Best Gas Mileage
The five new compact hybrid sedans with the best gas mileage are the Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid, Ioniq Hybrid Blue, Elantra Hybrid Blue, Toyota Corolla Hybrid, and Honda Insight. The post 5 Hybrid Compact Sedans with the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0