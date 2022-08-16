The 2022 Stinger is Kia’s flagship offering and it recently received an update to keep things fresh. The updates include hardware changes, including a new entry-level 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger and updated in-car tech. But, what’s not changed is the Stinger’s aesthetics which shows the brand’s decision to stick with the car’s five-year-old design, and this shows how well-designed the Stinger was from the get-go. Even today, it continues to turn heads with its muscular and elegant design. All things considered, here’s why Kia Stinger is one of the best sporty executive sedans you can buy on a budget.

