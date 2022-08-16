Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
3-year-old victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - A second death has been reported in connection with Monday morning’s house explosion in Wyatt. According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, a 3-year-old girl died from her injuries in the explosion at Vanderbilt Hospital on Thursday, August 18. The Tennessee Medical Examiners Office...
KFVS12
Sikeston officials warn folks to watch for propane gas leaks
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An explosion at a Wyatt, Mo. home from a propane leak is catching the attention of officials in Sikeston. Leaders are offering tips to folks, to help avoid a deadly spark in your home. “It’s a very volatile fuel that is very flammable and corrosive,” Sikeston...
KFVS12
Discovery of extension cord leads to investigation in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported. Caruthersville officers were called to the 700 block of West Third Street in reference to a theft of electricity on Wednesday, August 17. Police said a caller told them he found an extension cord connected to an...
KFVS12
ISP investigating motorcycle crash on Route 146
Here are some signs that you may have a gas leak at your home. Cape Girardeau organization looking for homeless solutions. An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. Woman arrested in Cape Co. vehicle assault. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman was arrested in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home
An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
westkentuckystar.com
Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City
An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau organization looking for homeless solutions
Here are some signs that you may have a gas leak at your home. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion.
KFVS12
3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion
Here are some signs that you may have a gas leak at your home. Cape Girardeau organization looking for homeless solutions. An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. Woman arrested in Cape Co. vehicle assault. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman was arrested in...
RELATED PEOPLE
KFVS12
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirms at least one person was killed in the blast. Parker said the...
KFVS12
Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18. According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.
wish989.com
Carbondale Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police need your help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Police say around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, two suspects came on to the property of a home in the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch and walked away while the other suspect walked eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
kbsi23.com
Glenallen man faces charges after vehicle stolen
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Glenallen man faces charges after the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office investigated a stolen vehicle. Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, faces a Class D felony of burglary and a Class C felony of stealing. On Aug. 4 the sheriff’s office received...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
A house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames, authorities say.
mymoinfo.com
Sedgewickville Woman Dead At The Scene Of A Crash In Bollinger County
(Bollinger County) A woman from Sedgewickville died Wednesday morning in a car accident in Bollinger County. 62-year-old Ena Mayberry was traveling north on Highway ‘B’, three miles south of Scopus, when she ran her vehicle off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man wanted for questioning arrested after pursuit
A Benton man wanted for questioning was arrested after authorities said he led them on a pursuit through two counties. Marshall County dispatch requested authorities be on the lookout for 37-year-old Kevin Ray Rushing, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a felony. Rushing had last been seen heading...
thunderboltradio.com
Silver Alert issued for Weakley County woman
A TBI Silver Alert has been issued for a Weakley County woman. Seventy-one-year-old Charlene Ferrell was last seen around 5:00 Thursday morning at the Dresden McDonald’s and may be driving a 2018 white Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee license plate #889-BCDY. According to the TBI alert, Ferrell has a medical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcu.org
Jackson's Hubble Ford Bridge Rebuilt To Reduce Flood Risk
After several flooding incidents and years of use, an iconic low-water crossing in Jackson City Park was recently replaced. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the Hubble Ford Bridge in Jackon City Park was officially opened. The project to replace the low water crossing has taken approximately a year to complete and comes as part of a series of improvements to replace the park's low water crossings.
KFVS12
McCracken County student charged after threatening to bring weapons to school
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A student at McCracken County High School has been charged after allegedly threatening to bring a knife and gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the male student was in an argument with another student on the bus when he threatened to bring the weapons.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's deputies investigating incidents at two schools
Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning, a man, described as behaving suspiciously, tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. Allegedly, the man claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911, and the man left before police arrived.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2
PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
Comments / 0