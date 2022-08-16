ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyatt, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

3-year-old victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies

WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - A second death has been reported in connection with Monday morning’s house explosion in Wyatt. According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, a 3-year-old girl died from her injuries in the explosion at Vanderbilt Hospital on Thursday, August 18. The Tennessee Medical Examiners Office...
WYATT, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston officials warn folks to watch for propane gas leaks

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An explosion at a Wyatt, Mo. home from a propane leak is catching the attention of officials in Sikeston. Leaders are offering tips to folks, to help avoid a deadly spark in your home. “It’s a very volatile fuel that is very flammable and corrosive,” Sikeston...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

ISP investigating motorcycle crash on Route 146

Here are some signs that you may have a gas leak at your home. Cape Girardeau organization looking for homeless solutions. An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. Woman arrested in Cape Co. vehicle assault. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman was arrested in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Mississippi County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Mississippi County, MO
City
Wyatt, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home

An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City

An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau organization looking for homeless solutions

Here are some signs that you may have a gas leak at your home. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion

Here are some signs that you may have a gas leak at your home. Cape Girardeau organization looking for homeless solutions. An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. Woman arrested in Cape Co. vehicle assault. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman was arrested in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Coleman
KFVS12

Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18. According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
wish989.com

Carbondale Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police need your help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Police say around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, two suspects came on to the property of a home in the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch and walked away while the other suspect walked eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Glenallen man faces charges after vehicle stolen

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Glenallen man faces charges after the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office investigated a stolen vehicle. Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, faces a Class D felony of burglary and a Class C felony of stealing. On Aug. 4 the sheriff’s office received...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane Tank#Gas Leak#Water Heater#Accident
mymoinfo.com

Sedgewickville Woman Dead At The Scene Of A Crash In Bollinger County

(Bollinger County) A woman from Sedgewickville died Wednesday morning in a car accident in Bollinger County. 62-year-old Ena Mayberry was traveling north on Highway ‘B’, three miles south of Scopus, when she ran her vehicle off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Benton man wanted for questioning arrested after pursuit

A Benton man wanted for questioning was arrested after authorities said he led them on a pursuit through two counties. Marshall County dispatch requested authorities be on the lookout for 37-year-old Kevin Ray Rushing, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a felony. Rushing had last been seen heading...
BENTON, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Silver Alert issued for Weakley County woman

A TBI Silver Alert has been issued for a Weakley County woman. Seventy-one-year-old Charlene Ferrell was last seen around 5:00 Thursday morning at the Dresden McDonald’s and may be driving a 2018 white Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee license plate #889-BCDY. According to the TBI alert, Ferrell has a medical...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krcu.org

Jackson's Hubble Ford Bridge Rebuilt To Reduce Flood Risk

After several flooding incidents and years of use, an iconic low-water crossing in Jackson City Park was recently replaced. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the Hubble Ford Bridge in Jackon City Park was officially opened. The project to replace the low water crossing has taken approximately a year to complete and comes as part of a series of improvements to replace the park's low water crossings.
JACKSON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken Sheriff's deputies investigating incidents at two schools

Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning, a man, described as behaving suspiciously, tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. Allegedly, the man claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911, and the man left before police arrived.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2

PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy