Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?Evie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
Costco opens another new store location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
Woman arrested after physically abusing child over material found on victim's phone
A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman wrote derogatory words on a juvenile family member’s face, shoved a metal bar in the child’s mouth, handcuffed the child inside a hot car and shaved the child’s head after the woman found sexually explicit photographs on the child’s phone, witnesses told deputies.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: When the third time's not the charm
6:18 p.m. 5100 block of State Road 100, Palm Coast. Shoplifting. A loss prevention officer at a big box store noticed a man walking through the electronic section looking at expensive merchandise. The man walked out without taking or buying anything, went to his car in the parking lot, moved...
palmcoastobserver.com
School supply drives held in Ormond Beach, Palm Coast
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties is holding a back-to-school supplies drive in partnership with Cory’s Affordable Computers in Ormond Beach and Palm Coast through Friday, Aug. 19. People who buy school supplies and drop them off at Cory’s Affordable Computers will receive a free full computer...
palmcoastobserver.com
Unscheduled alarm prompts lockdown at Matanzas High School
Just after 11:15 Thursday morning, an alarm sounded on the campus of Matanzas High School. It was not a previously scheduled test or drill, so school administrators quickly placed the campus on lockdown. Within minutes, deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a Palm Coast Fire Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
palmcoastobserver.com
Clarence W. Brodnax husband of Rhenda Bramwell Brodnax of Palm Coast, Florida, departed this life on June 23, 2022, in Massachusetts from complications of pneumonia.
Clarence W. Brodnax husband of Rhenda Bramwell Brodnax of Palm Coast, Florida, departed this life on June 23, 2022, in Massachusetts from complications of pneumonia. He was born in Lawrenceville, VA and raised in Greenwich, CT by his parents Susie Sydnor and Clarence Mayo Brodnax. Clarence graduated from Saint Paul’s College in Lawrenceville, VA. He also attended the University of Connecticut where he earned a master’s degree in education. He served in the United States Army. After receiving an honorable discharge, he spent many years in Norwalk, CT working with the Norwalk Public School System as a Social Worker. Clarence also worked as a realtor for 40 years.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Erika Stainbrook
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank / Occupation: Clerk Typist / Private First Class. Hometown: Glen St. Mary, Florida via Posen, Germany. Erika Stainbrook was born in Germany to a farming family. They...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast wins $739,000 grant for Southern Recreation Facility
The city of Palm Coast has been awarded a $739,000 grant to help build a Southern Recreation Facility. The grant money is provided by the Flagler County Tourism Development Council, and the County Commission approved the award during a meeting on Aug. 15. The Southern Recreation Facility will be built...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Schools consider adding Guardian Program
Forty-six of Florida’s 67 school districts participate in the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program. Volusia County employs 100 guardians to supplement its 22 school resource officers and school resource deputies in protecting campuses. The Department of Education mandates that every school has a safe school officer. Guardians can fill...
RELATED PEOPLE
palmcoastobserver.com
Isabel Irene Culmone (Kaufhold)
Isabel Irene Culmone (Kaufhold) Isabel Irene Culmone (Kaufhold) of Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Bogota, NJ, passed away in peace on July 30, 2022. Isabel was a talented crochetier, providing her children, grandchildren, and other loved family members and friends with a seemingly endless supply of lovingly crafted hats, scarves, leg warmers, mittens, sweaters, and blankets.
palmcoastobserver.com
American Legion Post 115 honors Driver Engineer Jeremy Barton
Palm Coast Fire Driver Engineer Jeremy Barton has been awarded the 2022 Law & Order and First Responder Award by the Flagler American Legion Post #115 for his outstanding contribution to the fire service for his leadership of the Driver Engineer Field Training program for the Palm Coast Fire Department.
palmcoastobserver.com
County faces tough decisions to prevent further beach erosion
Keeping Flagler County’s sand beaches from eroding into the Atlantic will cost millions of dollars per year and may involve extending a planned Army Corps of Engineers beach project further along the county’s 18-mile coast. Commissioners discussed options during a workshop Aug. 15 as they reviewed the results...
palmcoastobserver.com
After summer experience, city interns offer guidance on hiring next generation
How can the city of Palm Coast attract the next generation of employees? It can start by asking the next generation for ideas. The city did just that through its most recent internship program. Past programs have led to four people being hired to work for the city. In this year’s summer program, eight interns were paid $14.28 per hour and were assigned to different departments and given projects to work on, related to their desired career field.
Comments / 0