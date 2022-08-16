Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla Chiu
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
Watch: Green Bay Packers WR Sammy Watkins completely loses a New Orleans Saints DB for a nice catch
While drops have been a huge problem for the Packers early in training camp, there have been many big plays as well. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about the frustration with his receivers but did not mention any of the veterans. The video below shows why. Sammy Watkins absolutely destroys the Saints defensive back.
National Organization of Women: Deshaun Watson suspension and fine 'nowhere near enough'
Earlier this month, both the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and the National Organization of Women (NOW) heavily criticized the six-game suspension recommended by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. That was before the NFL appealed Judge...
Josh Cribbs: Jacoby Brissett is not a downgrade from 2021, he's a downgrade from 2020 Baker Mayfield
Josh Cribbs shared his thoughts on the current QB situation. Why Cribbs believes Brissett still gives the Browns a chance to make the playoffs. Do the Browns really need Jimmy Garoppolo? Should Watson play in the preseason? Thoughts on Stefanski.
Robert Griffin III: NFL 'failed' women with 'sickening' punishment for Deshaun Watson
On Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA announced an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from dozens of visits with massage therapists. While the punishment for Watson enraged many, former quarterback Robert Griffin III didn't...
Five total players booted from joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers for fighting
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers joined for a joint practice in Foxboro, Massachusetts, ahead of their Friday night preseason meeting. But the Tuesday practice was largely defined by fights. Early in the session, a massive brawl broke out that resulted in Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson,...
Cleveland Browns Release WR After New Roster Addition
The Cleveland Browns recently trimmed their roster down to 85 players. But today, they decided to swap out a wide receiver who made the cut for another player who just became available. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that they signed free agent offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. In a corresponding move,...
ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season
It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
Former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings has a ridiculous prediction for the NFC North
Is there any player that hates his former team as much as Greg Jennings hates the Green Bay Packers? The former Packers second round round wide receiver has constantly been at odds with his former team. In the past, he has trashed Aaron Rodgers and seemingly never picks the Packers to do well. Jennings continued that tradition on a YouTube post for The 33rd Team:
RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'
Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
Antonio Brown goes after Tom Brady in latest social media tirade
Antonio Brown's social media persona is a bit like a toddler: You should be worried if he's quiet for too long, because that usually means that trouble is brewing. Sure enough, the embattled wide receiver has unleashed his fury on social media this week and targeted one of the biggest names in football, Tom Brady.
Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment
The running game has been the Cleveland Browns‘ bread-and-butter for the last few seasons. It’s hard to fault the team for using that attack to the fullest because of their stacked rotation with D’Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. But what’s scary is that their ace...
Joe Burrow has realistic stance on contract extension talks with Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still has two years left on his rookie deal. Fresh off leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, though, it would make sense for Cincy to lock up its young, star quarterback and in the process — set itself up for a bright future.
Steelers Insider Clarifies The QB Battle
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to solidify their depth chart at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. The 2022 campaign will be the first that “Big Ben” won’t start after being the undisputed top play-caller for the squad for 18 seasons. Their candidates for selection include Mason Rudolph,...
Report: Lions Interested in Steelers QB Mason Rudolph
Rudolph worked with the second team, and occasionally the first, during the first three weeks of training camp. But after Kenny Pickett's impressive performance in the preseason opener, he's jumped Rudolph in the depth chart. Sources say the Steelers are looking for a third-round pick in exchange for Rudolph. The...
The 49ers Are Dealing With Injuries To 2 Key Players
The San Francisco 49ers had a fairly auspicious start to their preseason schedule on Friday, as they defeated the Green Bay Packers, 28-21. The contest was notable for it being Trey Lance‘s first as the team’s full-time starter at quarterback, and he didn’t disappoint. But injuries are...
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett wins Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp Home Run Derby
It's hard to blame Tomlin for smiling, given that Pickett is coming off of an impressive NFL debut this preseason. The No. 20 pick from the 2022 NFL Draft completed 13 of 15 pass attempts with two touchdowns in last weekend's 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks, which he hopes will catapult him up the Steelers' depth chart.
Steelers and Panthers Quarterback Updates
The latest on the QB1 battles in Pittsburgh and Carolina.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/18/22)
It is Thursday, August 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are days away from playing their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 PM EDT. Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Browns Claim Offensive Tackle...
Falcons former second-round pick dealt another bad hand
Davidson has yet to really establish himself after being selected in the second round a few years ago. The Auburn product has dealt with injuries throughout his career, specifically his rookie season, which was the tumultuous season in 2020 that saw Dan Quinn fired after an 0-5 start. 2021 was...
