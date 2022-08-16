ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Saint Louis, MO
Lake Saint Louis, MO
Crime & Safety
Saint Charles County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash App#Fraud#St Louis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man admits to stealing more than $854,000 from St. Louis company

Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus pleaded guilty to stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked at as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9 in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, according to court documents.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged possession of drugs

A 26-year-old Imperial man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly ran into a pump at a Mobil On the Run in Arnold. The pump was not damaged, but police allegedly found a white crystal-like substance in a 2016 Jeep he was driving at the gas station, 3611 W. Outer Road.
IMPERIAL, MO
5 On Your Side

'My faith is shaken': Flordell Hill residents react to 2 former clerks accused of stealing city funds

FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — Residents in Flordell Hills caught wind of a possible case of public corruption in their small St. Louis County town on Thursday. The city's former clerk Maureen Woodson, 68, and assistant clerk Donna Thompson, 75, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing close to $663,000 dollars in city funds.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time

A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Suspects Fleeing Police Claim Too Many Lives in St. Louis

On the night of May 5, Aaron Piggee had a normal phone call with his mother. They talked briefly about what she planned to cook for Mother's Day. His mother, Anngelique Simmons, loved to cook, Piggee says, and she loved her grandkids. She asked how his 15-year-old daughter, Anniyasha Wallace, was doing in school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy