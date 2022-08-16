Massachusetts among priciest states to have a baby

Stock photo of a newborn baby's feet. (Cheng Song Tse/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Massachusetts may be the best state to live in, but sticking around to start a family will cost you.

A new list from Quote Wizard ranks Massachusetts second among the most expensive states to have a baby.

Alaska tops the list with a total cost of $37,261, followed by Massachusetts with $35,496. New York, Wisconsin and New Jersey round out the top five.

The study looked at the costs of health insurance, child care and child birth to make the list.

Massachusetts has the highest average cost of child care at $18,004. That’s well above the national average of $10,075.

