Wayne Bruce Bingaman, 60

Wayne Bruce Bingaman, 60, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at his home. He was retired from the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. He also served on the Ripley Fire Department and the Ripley Life Squad and had previously served on the Ripley Police Department and the Mt. Orab Fire and EMS. Mr. Bingaman was born July 3, 1962 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Robert Louis and Opal Mae (Waits) Bingaman. He was also preceded in death by a daughter – Amanda Bingaman.

Mr. Bingaman is survived by his loving wife of twenty-four years – Nowana Bingaman; four children – Sarah Bramlage (Nick) of Elsmere, Kentucky, Dustin Bingaman (Ashley) of Anderson Township, Ohio, Baylee Bingaman of Ripley, Ohio and John “Robbie” Bingaman of Ripley, Ohio; four granddaughters and one grandson; one brother – Gayle Bingaman of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sisters – Linda Banyea (Rick) of Georgetown, Ohio and Carolyn Waits (fiancé Gabe) of Sharonville, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and many friends and colleagues.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 19, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Kurt Hopper will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. Thursday, August 18, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Ripley Fire Department P.O. Box 94 Ripley, Ohio 45167 -or- The Ripley Life Squad P.O. Box 174 Ripley, Ohio 45167

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

