Picture it: You’ve just parked at the supermarket on your weekly jaunt to pick up a few essentials. After you step out of your vehicle, you spy a familiar and welcome sight, much like a watery mirage in the acrid desert. It’s a group of Girl Scouts standing in front of your local grocers with a table of boxes of what cookie-lover craves — yes, it’s Girl Scout Cookie season. And this time, a brand new flavor joins the fold.
The Girl Scouts is adding a Raspberry Rally cookie to their lineup and it will be the first cookie exclusively offered online, enhancing girls e-commerce and entrepreneurial skills. The new flavor will be available in January.Aug. 16, 2022.
The Girl Scouts announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.
You know what comes right after New Year’s? That’s right—Girl Scout Cookie season, and we’re already gearing up to order a few boxes. Most people buy Thin Mints (officially the best Girl Scout Cookie) by the boxful, but I look forward to the release of a new flavor each year.
The Girl Scouts have introduced a “Raspberry Rally” cookie to their lineup. According to the Girl Scouts of the USA website, the “raspberry sister” to the beloved Thin Mint will be available in approximately 145 days.
