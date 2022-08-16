Video: Paul George Scrimmages With Patrick Beverley and Pascal Siakam

LA Clippers F Paul George, Toronto Raptors F Pascal Siakam, and Utah Jazz G Patrick Beverley all trained together

It is that time of the offseason where teammates and opponents get together for summer workouts. During a private run with NBA coach Rico Hines, LA Clippers star Paul George was seen getting work in with former teammate Patrick Beverley, and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

George has been active this summer after having his season shortened last year due to injuries and league protocols. These summer scrimmages are a great way to get game-like action against and with NBA players, especially outside of team-organized practices.

With a fully healthy offseason to train and improve his game, Paul George will have an opportunity to start the year off right with the Clippers. He got off to an incredible start last year, but was sidelined by Christmas with a tear in his shooting elbow. With that injury behind him, and his running mate Kawhi Leonard set to return, the sky is the limit for George and the Clippers.

The full NBA schedule is set to release on Wednesday, but the Clippers' first game has already been announced, and it will come against the Lakers on October 20th. While the Lakers do not project to be in the same tier as the Clippers next season, it will be a competitive environment to begin the season, as these two teams always draw significant attention.

While fans wait for the season to begin, they can enjoy some offseason highlights from Paul George and others across the league.

