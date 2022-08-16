Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 injured, 2 buildings collapse in Beaver County fire
Two buildings along Brighton Avenue in Rochester collapsed after fire tore through them overnight, authorities said. Beaver County dispatchers said four people were injured. Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Brighton Avenue, where officials believe the fire started in an apartment before spreading to an antique store next door.
wtae.com
Interstate 79 Neville Island Bridge to close southbound this weekend, detour in effect
PITTSBURGH — The Neville Island Bridge on Interstate 79 will be closed to southbound traffic this weekend due to an ongoing construction project. PennDOT said the full southbound closure will begin at about 9 p.m. Friday and continue through 5 a.m. Monday. It's the second in a series of four weekend closures.
Four injured in early morning Beaver County fire
Two buildings collapsed and four people were injured during a massive fire Thursday morning in Rochester, Beaver County. It is unclear what started the fire
wtae.com
I-79 temporarily closes in both directions near Carnegie
Crews had to temporarily shut down I-79 in both directions between the Heidelberg/Collier and Carnegie interchanges Thursday. Duquesne Light told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a major line that crosses the highway burned out. I-79 temporarily closed in both directions. The closure was originally supposed to last 30 minutes. Crews...
wtae.com
Three firefighters among those injured in massive Beaver County firefight
ROCHESTER, Pa. — A fire destroyed two buildings in Beaver County and left several people, including firefighters, injured. One of the buildings collapsed due to the blaze. The fire broke out at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday along Brighton Avenue in Rochester. The assistant fire chief told Pittsburgh’s Action News...
Portion of I-79 reopened after shut down due to electrical emergency
UPDATE: PennDOT has announced the closure has come to an end and the road is reopened. All lanes of a portion of Interstate 79 are closed due to an electrical emergency, police say. Bridgeville Police Department said the interstate is closed between the Kirwan Heights and Carnegie exits. The closure...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
wtae.com
Mainly clear and comfy
PITTSBURGH — A few showers Thursday, mainly along and near I-80. Other than that, we will be dry through Friday and most of Saturday as we await our next system. Late in the day Saturday is when we have some showers push through the region and those rain chances stay with us through early next work week.
Teen burned in Kittanning house fire
KITTANNING, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Armstrong County Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of North Water Street in Kittanning. Kittanning Fire Department No. 4 Chief Earl Kline said the people living inside the home were all out when their crews arrived. He said a teenage boy had burns to his arms and was taken to UPMC Mercy.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman killed in Cecil fire identified
A woman killed in a house fire early Tuesday in Cecil was identified by the Washington County Coroner. Rose Churray, 81, was pronounced dead after a fire at her home along Swihart Road. Emergency crews from six companies responded to the home just before 5:30 a.m. after a passerby observed...
wtae.com
14-year-old injured in Armstrong County house fire
Fire crews were dispatched to North Water Street in Kittanning early Wednesday on the report of a house fire. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. A family of four was inside the home at the time. They were able to escape, but Kittanning fire Chief Earl Kline said...
Naser grocery store in Pleasant Unity reopens after flood damage
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is still mud sitting in the parking lot of the Naser Foods grocery store in Pleasant Unity, but that is about the worst and most visible damage that remains after the store was hit hard by flooding nearly two weeks ago. Naser grocery store...
wtae.com
Three people escape burning home in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — Firefighters battled an intense fire in Munhall early Wednesday morning. Three people managed to escape the flames. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at a home on Main Street. When crews arrived on scene, there were flames on the entire first floor. The fire did not spread to the second floor and attic.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Deep Cleaning the House? Recycle Your Chemical Waste Here in Pittsburgh
Summer’s almost over — time to get back to work and school, move to a new place or deep clean the house. Get rid of old toys, donate clothes, throw out expired food but what about disposing of chemicals safely?. Don’t worry — Pennsylvania Resources Council has Pittsburghers...
wtae.com
Injured blue heron rescued in Highland Park
It was a rare encounter for a city of Pittsburgh Animal Control officer. Officer Jeffrey Ley responded to a call for an injured bird in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood Wednesday. He found a blue heron in the weeds at the city's Forestry Division office on Stanton Avenue. Ley says it's...
Person hit by train in California Borough, taken to area hospital
CALIFORNIA BOROUGH, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train in California Borough on Tuesday. According to Washington County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the railroad tracks near the intersection of Union Street and 1st Street at around 9:15 p.m. for the incident.
Police investigating multiple car break-ins in Westmoreland County
LATROBE, Pa. — Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating multiple smash-and-grab car break-ins at several county parks. “This is the first time I’ve heard like anything here,” Amanda Derek said. Parkgoers like Amanda Derek said hearing about the brazen thefts from parked cars at Twin Lakes Park...
Body found in Allegheny River near Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — A body was found in the Allegheny River along the North Shore near Acrisure Stadium Tuesday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., public safety officials responded near 100 Art Rooney Avenue for reports of a possible body floating in the river. When they arrived, medics found the body and...
Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
Buggy driver flown from crash in Volant
A 26-year-old driver of a buggy was hurt after he was hit by a tanker truck hauling milk.
