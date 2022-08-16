ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hills, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 injured, 2 buildings collapse in Beaver County fire

Two buildings along Brighton Avenue in Rochester collapsed after fire tore through them overnight, authorities said. Beaver County dispatchers said four people were injured. Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Brighton Avenue, where officials believe the fire started in an apartment before spreading to an antique store next door.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

I-79 temporarily closes in both directions near Carnegie

Crews had to temporarily shut down I-79 in both directions between the Heidelberg/Collier and Carnegie interchanges Thursday. Duquesne Light told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a major line that crosses the highway burned out. I-79 temporarily closed in both directions. The closure was originally supposed to last 30 minutes. Crews...
CARNEGIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
BRADDOCK, PA
wtae.com

Mainly clear and comfy

PITTSBURGH — A few showers Thursday, mainly along and near I-80. Other than that, we will be dry through Friday and most of Saturday as we await our next system. Late in the day Saturday is when we have some showers push through the region and those rain chances stay with us through early next work week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Teen burned in Kittanning house fire

KITTANNING, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Armstrong County Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of North Water Street in Kittanning. Kittanning Fire Department No. 4 Chief Earl Kline said the people living inside the home were all out when their crews arrived. He said a teenage boy had burns to his arms and was taken to UPMC Mercy.
KITTANNING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman killed in Cecil fire identified

A woman killed in a house fire early Tuesday in Cecil was identified by the Washington County Coroner. Rose Churray, 81, was pronounced dead after a fire at her home along Swihart Road. Emergency crews from six companies responded to the home just before 5:30 a.m. after a passerby observed...
CECIL TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

14-year-old injured in Armstrong County house fire

Fire crews were dispatched to North Water Street in Kittanning early Wednesday on the report of a house fire. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. A family of four was inside the home at the time. They were able to escape, but Kittanning fire Chief Earl Kline said...
KITTANNING, PA
wtae.com

Three people escape burning home in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — Firefighters battled an intense fire in Munhall early Wednesday morning. Three people managed to escape the flames. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at a home on Main Street. When crews arrived on scene, there were flames on the entire first floor. The fire did not spread to the second floor and attic.
MUNHALL, PA
wtae.com

Injured blue heron rescued in Highland Park

It was a rare encounter for a city of Pittsburgh Animal Control officer. Officer Jeffrey Ley responded to a call for an injured bird in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood Wednesday. He found a blue heron in the weeds at the city's Forestry Division office on Stanton Avenue. Ley says it's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV

