Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Georgia on August 7thKristen WaltersCornelia, GA
Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensLaurens County, GA
Related
Police chase in Duluth ends with arrest after meth pipe found in car
DULUTH, Ga. — A 34-year-old man in Duluth is facing charges after leading law enforcement in a police chase. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Duluth officers tried to stop what appeared to be a Toyota Corolla on Buford Highway for speeding when the driver failed to stop for officers.
Forsyth County Blotter: Celebrity DUI arrest, man does laundry in empty house, and traffic stop leads to drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The daughter of a reality television star faces DUI and underage drinking charges after a collision in Forsyth County.
Mother-son duo arrested for drug trafficking in Anderson Co.
A mother and her son have been arrested in Anderson County on drug-related charges, according to Deputies.
NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Elbert Co jail guard
The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an off-duty jail guard: 29 year-old Willgwenda McIntosh is accused of firing gunshots in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Elberton. No injuries were reported. McIntosh faces counts that include aggravated assault. The GBI is reporting the arrest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Career criminals found guilty of trafficking firearms, controlled substances
ATHENS,Ga. — An Atlanta man was convicted of several charges in connection to an undercover operation into illegal guns and drug trafficking in Athens. The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Booker Sr., 44, is an armed criminal and a career offender. He faces a maximum lifetime of imprisonment for his crimes. His conviction follows a co-defendant who entered a guilty plea last week in the case.
Suspect at large after stealing motorcycle and fleeing Deputies
Oconee County Deputies are asking for some public help in their search for a man accused of stealing a motorcycle, driving into Lake Hartwell at the end of a chase, and swimming away.
WTVC
Vehicle stop leads to largest meth seizure in Cherokee County Sheriff's Office history
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle stop led to the arrest of two men in the largest meth seizure in Cherokee County history, according to the sheriff. On July 13th, 2022, the sheriff says detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a BMW passenger vehicle that had committed a minor traffic violation.
Two more inmates die in DeKalb County Jail
Two inmates were found hanging in their jail cells this week at the DeKalb County Jail. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths were unrelated incidents. The two deaths make a total of four inmate deaths at the jail in the last month. According to the sheriff’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in string of I-85 shootings identified, facing aggravated assault charges
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect in today’s string of multi-state I-85 shootings has been identified, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that 39-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by a Chambers County Deputy at 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 17. Brown faces charges of aggravated assault, possession […]
NE Ga police blotter includes new details on elder abuse arrest in Jefferson
A man from Athens is arrested on drug charges in Elberton: Elberton Police say 28 year-old Marquis Fleming was caught with marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested after a traffic stop and booked into the Elbert County jail. There is more information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on this...
FOX Carolina
GBI arrests woman accused of pretending to be veteran
LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a woman following a forgery investigation after she claimed to be a veteran. Officials say following the investigation, it was revealed that 31-year-old Gabrielle Beutler, who was employed as a Post Commander at the VFW Post 5897, represented herself as a veteran.
WDEF
Major Meth operation uncovered at a camper trailer
MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – Investigators in North Carolina say a chase eventually led them to a meth manufacturing operation at a camper trailer. The case began a month ago when detectives from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were chasing a BMW over a traffic violation. They ended...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Chase results in stolen vehicle recovery; male turned over to EMS after drinking anti-freeze; slew of domestic disputes
The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Stolen vehicle/ Chase – Hwy...
nowhabersham.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office says serial killer post is ‘fake news’
A widely shared post claiming a serial killer is abducting people in the Gainesville area is fake, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. The social media post includes a photo of a man in front of a blue backdrop. It says he drives a truck with LED lights that hits cars with women traveling alone and then abducts them when they stop.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia VFW post commander faces charges in ‘stolen valor’ case
LAVONIA, Ga. - The post commander of a northeast Georgia VFW is being accused of altering documents to claim she was a veteran and to obtain a Purple Heart license plate. Gabrielle Beutler, 31, of Bowersville, was charged with one count of forgery, two counts of distributing false IDs, and two counts of misrepresentation of veteran status.
CBS 46
Gwinnett County man sentenced to 25 years for human trafficking
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge sentenced Devonta Alexander Williams to 25 years for trafficking a 14-year-old victim. Williams must spend 15 years in prison and will be listed on the sex offender registry. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Williams trafficked the victim out...
Man accused of breaking into Upstate home, stealing guns
Deputies have arrested a man they said broke into an Oconee County home and stole multiple guns.
Local briefs: jail guard arrested in Elberton, doctor sentenced in Gainesville
Amid concerns about lingering cases of coronavirus and new worries about monkeypox infections in Georgia, there is afternoon meeting of the Clarke County Board of Health: it’s underway at 5:30 at the Health Department offices on North Avenue in Athens. A special called meeting of the Elbert County Commission...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: ATM stolen from inside gas station; stolen vehicles; recovered vehicle, entering auto and slew of arrests
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, Aug. 8 to Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Monday, August 8, 2022. ZONE 1. Arrest- A 41-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a...
Suspect shoots and kills himself following gun incident at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man they suspect was involved in a Wednesday afternoon incident with a gun at a gas station, who ran from the scene before he shot and killed himself. The GBI says after an incident involving a man with...
Comments / 1