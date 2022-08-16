ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alto, GA

WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Elbert Co jail guard

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an off-duty jail guard: 29 year-old Willgwenda McIntosh is accused of firing gunshots in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Elberton. No injuries were reported. McIntosh faces counts that include aggravated assault. The GBI is reporting the arrest...
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Career criminals found guilty of trafficking firearms, controlled substances

ATHENS,Ga. — An Atlanta man was convicted of several charges in connection to an undercover operation into illegal guns and drug trafficking in Athens. The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Booker Sr., 44, is an armed criminal and a career offender. He faces a maximum lifetime of imprisonment for his crimes. His conviction follows a co-defendant who entered a guilty plea last week in the case.
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Two more inmates die in DeKalb County Jail

Two inmates were found hanging in their jail cells this week at the DeKalb County Jail. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths were unrelated incidents. The two deaths make a total of four inmate deaths at the jail in the last month. According to the sheriff’s...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

GBI arrests woman accused of pretending to be veteran

LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a woman following a forgery investigation after she claimed to be a veteran. Officials say following the investigation, it was revealed that 31-year-old Gabrielle Beutler, who was employed as a Post Commander at the VFW Post 5897, represented herself as a veteran.
LAVONIA, GA
WDEF

Major Meth operation uncovered at a camper trailer

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – Investigators in North Carolina say a chase eventually led them to a meth manufacturing operation at a camper trailer. The case began a month ago when detectives from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were chasing a BMW over a traffic violation. They ended...
MARBLE, NC
nowhabersham.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office says serial killer post is ‘fake news’

A widely shared post claiming a serial killer is abducting people in the Gainesville area is fake, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. The social media post includes a photo of a man in front of a blue backdrop. It says he drives a truck with LED lights that hits cars with women traveling alone and then abducts them when they stop.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia VFW post commander faces charges in ‘stolen valor’ case

LAVONIA, Ga. - The post commander of a northeast Georgia VFW is being accused of altering documents to claim she was a veteran and to obtain a Purple Heart license plate. Gabrielle Beutler, 31, of Bowersville, was charged with one count of forgery, two counts of distributing false IDs, and two counts of misrepresentation of veteran status.
LAVONIA, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett County man sentenced to 25 years for human trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge sentenced Devonta Alexander Williams to 25 years for trafficking a 14-year-old victim. Williams must spend 15 years in prison and will be listed on the sex offender registry. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Williams trafficked the victim out...

