ATHENS,Ga. — An Atlanta man was convicted of several charges in connection to an undercover operation into illegal guns and drug trafficking in Athens. The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Booker Sr., 44, is an armed criminal and a career offender. He faces a maximum lifetime of imprisonment for his crimes. His conviction follows a co-defendant who entered a guilty plea last week in the case.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO