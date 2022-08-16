Read full article on original website
Related
thefallonpost.org
Fernley City Council authorizes filing of motion to intervene in TCID hearing
The Fernley City Council Wednesday night authorized the filing of a motion to intervene in a court hearing next week in which the Truckee Carson Irrigation District is seeking to have its repayment contract with the Bureau of Reclamation ratified for the project to line a portion of the Truckee canal through Fernley.
2news.com
City Attorney Announces 9th Circuit Win in Case Filed Against City of Sparks
Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan has announced a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals victory in a case alleging a civil rights violation against an officer at the Sparks Police Department. On May 31, 2019, Zyhere Fichman filed a civil rights lawsuit alleging that a Sparks Police Officer had a vendetta...
Record-Courier
Town picks retired CHP officer as manager
A retired California Highway Patrol lieutenant was the top pick to serve as Genoa Town Manager at a meeting on Thursday. Genoa Town Board members voted 4-1 for David J. Qualls, according to interim Town Manger Amanda Reid. Trustee Brian Crowe voted for one of the other two candidates. Town...
Record-Courier
Man sent to prison for felony domestic battery
A man who went to prison for felony domestic battery who had been out for less than a year is going back after he received a 2-5-year prison sentence for yet another domestic battery. John William Hamrick, 36, initially denied the March 19 incident his attorney said stemmed from an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nevada Appeal
Developer apologizes for dust in Carson City project
The 203-lot Andersen Ranch project is moving forward but not without a public apology to the Board of Supervisors for dust problems site improvements have caused. “Hopefully you accept our apology,” Dustin Barker of Lennar, the developer, said Thursday after Supervisor Maurice White said a public apology was warranted.
Record-Courier
Woman facing felony in stabbing
A Carson City woman facing a felony in connection with a Jan. 2 stabbing is scheduled to be in East Fork Justice Court today. Kassidy Robin Martin, 25, is being held on a warrant charging her with battery with a deadly weapon that was issued in March. According to court...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man given life in prison for second-degree murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 10 years for second-degree murder. 44-year-old Michael Thomas Woods pled guilty in June to a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old David Rowe in Nov. 2020.
Record-Courier
Man accused of taking vehicle with two children arrested in Carson City
An accused carjacker, who allegedly stole a vehicle containing two children in Reno on Monday, is being held without bail in Washoe County Jail on kidnapping and child endangerment charges. Jason Day, 48, was arrested around 5 p.m. after Carson City deputies spotted a 2017 gray Equinox near the intersection...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Douglas County Deputies Seek Duo in Tool Theft Case
Douglas County deputies need your help finding a man and woman in connection with a recent tool theft from the Casino Core. Deputies say the theft happened on July 27th at the maintenance area of Harvey’s Casino. Authorities say the duo stole a black backpack full of tools. The...
Record-Courier
The Aug. 18, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Genoa Town Board members will meet bright and early today for a morning of interviews with manager candidates at the Genoa Town Hall. We may well know the results by lunchtime. Fundraising for the Brauns, whose house was half-buried by an Aug. 4 landslide above Foothill...
mynews4.com
Man in high-speed chase that ended in an officer involved shooting identified
WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office released the identify of a man who died earlier this month after a high-speed chase near Wadsworth. Authorities said a driver led Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials on a high-speed chase...
Mountain Democrat
Missing front plate becomes felony arrest
A Mt. Aukum man driving on Cedar Ravine Road in Placerville Wednesday without a front license plate was stopped by authorities and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm not registered to him as well as illegal drug paraphernalia, according to the Placerville Police Department. The driver also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nevadacurrent.com
UNR slaughterhouse cited by USDA for inhumane handling
Workers at Wolf Pack Meats, the University of Nevada, Reno’s slaughterhouse, repeatedly violated humane handling practices during two March inspections, according to reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, by beating cattle and shooting a lamb in the back of the head, which failed to render the animal unconscious. The report also says a worker shot a cow in the head with three other steers crowded into the stun box, a violation of humane handling practices.
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriff’s office said stolen truck recovered
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for the public’s help locating a stolen truck taken from the area of State Street and Handelin Road on Aug. 15, then about three hours later reported it had been recovered. According to police, the...
mynews4.com
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
cityoffernley.org
Cottonwood Lane Reconstruction Project Update
Here is a news update regarding the Cottonwood Lane Reconstruction Project. The update covers the inquiries we received at the city council meeting this past week regarding what portions of the road will be rebuilt as opposed to resurfaced. Cottonwood Lane is a critical East-West Minor Collector for the City...
KDWN
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing its temporary closure. A spokesperson for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City. And dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance has parked. Officials in 2015 managed to get bats out of the fire station but they have since returned and generated health and safety concerns. Bats can transmit rabies and other viruses to humans and their feces can transmit viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections.
2news.com
Storey County Issues Boil Water Order Notice
A boil water notice is in effect for parts of Storey County. The affected areas are Sutton & Summit to Sutton and C Street and C Street to the gas station. The county says the order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon. If you have questions, call Public...
Comments / 0