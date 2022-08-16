Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Oklahoma Co. Sheriff's Office Investigating Deadly Motorcycle Crash
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Thursday evening. The crash happened near US 62 and Pott. County Rd. around 7:45 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles. The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash. The other two drivers...
News On 6
Seminole Fire Chief Says 'No Man's Land' Near I-40 Causing Issues For County EMS Services
A stretch of Seminole County isn’t covered by ambulance services and the Seminole Fire and EMS Chief said he’s sounding the alarm. Voters said yes to a proposition that equally splits a portion of the one quarter sales tax between 3 services. Those services are Konowa, Wewoka and Seminole.
Thousands of dollars’ worth of copper piping stolen from Osage Casino construction site
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Police are searching for a suspected thief after a large amount of copper piping was taken from an Osage Casino construction site in Pawhuska, the Osage Nation Police Department said on Wednesday. The burglary happened sometime over the weekend, the police department said. “The monetary value...
Tulsa street closed while crews repair gas line
TULSA, Okla. — Part of a Tulsa street is shut down after a gas line was hit Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said East Admiral Place between South 94th East Avenue and South Mingo Road is closed in both directions while crews work to repair a gas line that was hit by digging equipment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
KOCO
75-year-old woman dies after vehicle collides with train in eastern Oklahoma
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 75-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a train Monday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma. Around 12:30 p.m., a woman was driving a Ford Escape on Creager Road just west of Alt-U.S. 75 near Beggs when the vehicle collided with a train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
South Tulsa Pool Temporarily Closed After Theft, Police Search For Suspects
Police are searching for two thieves who broke into The Park Plaza South Pool and stole cash and electronics. The pool near 71st and Sheridan captured surveillance video and is asking for you to help identify the thieves. "It's a lot to take in why somebody would do something like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mom Left With Questions After 4-Year-Old Is Attacked By Dog Near Oakhurst
A mom is sharing her frustration after her four-year-old son was attacked by a dog in Creek County. It's a tricky situation. The mom said nobody has come forward to claim ownership of the dog and it happened outside of the nearest Animal Shelter's jurisdiction. That leaves her to wonder...
Road closed after semi carrying liquid cranberries rolls over
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has closed the road near I-244 northbound on the ramp to go US-412 westbound after a semi and trailer rolled over, according to OHP. OHP said the semi was loaded with liquid cranberries. They also said Oklahoma Department of Transportation and a...
Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
Lightning blows up toilet after traveling through apartment building’s exhaust vent
As if we didn’t feel vulnerable enough in the bathroom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Osage County Deputies, US Marshals Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks
Deputies in Osage County, alongside U.S. Marshalls, conducted compliance checks at the addresses of 132 registered sex offenders and found 13 to be out of compliance. Deputies say they sent the cases to the District Attorney's office for warrants to be filed on those offenders breaking the rules. According to...
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
News On 6
Power Outages Reported In Tulsa Area
A cool front moving through northeastern Oklahoma has caused some power outages in the Tulsa area. As of 8:45 p.m., there were 7,000 electricity customers without power from U.S. Highway 169 to the Creek Turnpike to the Broken Arrow Expressway. More than 2,500 customers were without power in Rogers County.
Tulsa County man arrested, accused of calling in bomb threat to Stillwater High School
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man has been arrested after police say he called in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School. Stillwater police were sent to the school on July 18 after staff members reported two threatening phone calls. The employee said the caller sounded like a man with a raspy voice.
News On 6
Okmulgee County Disaster Recovery Center To Close Aug. 17
The final day for Oklahoma residents to visit the joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Okmulgee County is Wednesday, Aug. 17. The DRC was opened to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. Oklahoma residents can still visit other DRCs for assistance....
News On 6
Clean Up Efforts Continue After Oil Spill Near Cushing
Clean up efforts near Cushing are still underway after a 42,000 gallon oil spill happened more than a month ago. The cleanup is happening at Skull Creek after a pipeline owned by Holly Energy Partners leaked on July 8, releasing about 1,000 barrels of crude oil into the creek. The...
One dead after train collision near Mounds
MOUNDS, Okla. — A woman is dead after a collision involving a freight train, near Mounds, Okla. on Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for BNSF told FOX23 that the woman was driving a vehicle when the collision occurred. BNSF also said the collision happened at 12:26 p.m., in either Mounds...
Power outage, traffic diverted on Memorial in Bixby
BIXBY, Okla. — UPDATE — 08/15/2022: PSO now states that a dump truck hit one of the poles. It caused a fuse to open up where the line connects underground. PSO is working to replace the broken pole. All power is fully restored now. Bixby Police and Fire...
Comments / 0