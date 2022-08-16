ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa street closed while crews repair gas line

TULSA, Okla. — Part of a Tulsa street is shut down after a gas line was hit Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said East Admiral Place between South 94th East Avenue and South Mingo Road is closed in both directions while crews work to repair a gas line that was hit by digging equipment.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Creek County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Creek County, OK
City
Osage, OK
KOCO

Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
News On 6

Power Outages Reported In Tulsa Area

A cool front moving through northeastern Oklahoma has caused some power outages in the Tulsa area. As of 8:45 p.m., there were 7,000 electricity customers without power from U.S. Highway 169 to the Creek Turnpike to the Broken Arrow Expressway. More than 2,500 customers were without power in Rogers County.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Okmulgee County Disaster Recovery Center To Close Aug. 17

The final day for Oklahoma residents to visit the joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Okmulgee County is Wednesday, Aug. 17. The DRC was opened to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. Oklahoma residents can still visit other DRCs for assistance....
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Clean Up Efforts Continue After Oil Spill Near Cushing

Clean up efforts near Cushing are still underway after a 42,000 gallon oil spill happened more than a month ago. The cleanup is happening at Skull Creek after a pipeline owned by Holly Energy Partners leaked on July 8, releasing about 1,000 barrels of crude oil into the creek. The...
CUSHING, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One dead after train collision near Mounds

MOUNDS, Okla. — A woman is dead after a collision involving a freight train, near Mounds, Okla. on Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for BNSF told FOX23 that the woman was driving a vehicle when the collision occurred. BNSF also said the collision happened at 12:26 p.m., in either Mounds...
MOUNDS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Power outage, traffic diverted on Memorial in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — UPDATE — 08/15/2022: PSO now states that a dump truck hit one of the poles. It caused a fuse to open up where the line connects underground. PSO is working to replace the broken pole. All power is fully restored now. Bixby Police and Fire...

Comments / 0

Community Policy