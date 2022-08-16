ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Haven, NJ

NJ.com

Inside the iconic Holiday Snack Bar, a Jersey Shore restaurant like no other

Outside Holiday Snack Bar, there sits a torpedo-like, red-and-white vessel — customers always ask about it, but none can guess where it really came from. It turns out the cute little boat in question was once part of the log flume ride at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights. During Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the cab became dislodged and washed ashore in Beach Haven, almost 30 miles south.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Beach Haven, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Beach Haven, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
Beach Haven, NJ
Government
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH

A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
seaislenews.com

Treasures Found in Sea Isle Surf With Beachcombing Tour

Whelks, scallop shells, starfish and even a seahorse were just some of the exciting marine life children marveled over during Sea Isle City’s beachcombing excursion at 29th Street beach Tuesday. Each week, throughout the summer, the city’s Environmental Commission hosts these free events, one at 29th Street on Tuesdays...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
#Seagulls#Nj Business
NJ.com

N.J. Shore inlet to be surveyed after large sandbar forms

The Army Corps of Engineers will visit the Manasquan Inlet next week to survey a large sandbar that has formed in the waterway, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th Dist., said Wednesday. Sands at the inlet have shifted before, but the low-tide sandbar is larger than anything seen there before, the...
MANASQUAN, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Dead Baby Bunkers Spotted in Harvey Cedars Coves

Hundreds of dead small fish have been reported at two bayfront areas in Harvey Cedars. On Aug. 10, the fish known as baby bunkers were spotted floating in the water at Kinsey Cove. A week later, there was another occurrence 1 mile south at Harvest Cove. Police Chief Robert Burnaford...
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
SoJO 104.9

10 Biggest Stereotypes People Have About Atlantic City

We're going to find that out, right here, right now. We're going to look at common stereotypes people have about Atlantic City. A stereotype, according to Merriam-Webster is "a standardized mental picture that is held in common by members of a group and that represents an oversimplified opinion, prejudiced attitude, or uncritical judgment."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

NJDOT Mum on Adequacy of New Causeway Storm Water System

Surf City Councilman Peter Hartney is calling out N.J. Department of Transportation officials for failing to address questions about the effectiveness of the new storm water system being built at the entrance to Long Beach Island as part of the final phase of the multi-year, federally funded Causeway expansion and rehabilitation project.
SURF CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
