The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
fox29.com
New Jersey shore town bans fishing for sharks from the beach
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - One of the most popular beaches at the Jersey shore is cracking down on fishing for sharks from the beach. The new rules come weeks after viral video showed a fisherman reeling in and releasing a 7-foot sand tiger shark on the beach in Sea Isle City.
Inside the iconic Holiday Snack Bar, a Jersey Shore restaurant like no other
Outside Holiday Snack Bar, there sits a torpedo-like, red-and-white vessel — customers always ask about it, but none can guess where it really came from. It turns out the cute little boat in question was once part of the log flume ride at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights. During Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the cab became dislodged and washed ashore in Beach Haven, almost 30 miles south.
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look for Woman in GIRLS Tank Top
Girls might just want to have fun, but they probably need to stay on this side of the law. Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who may have crossed the line to the wrong side of the law. Police say they...
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH
A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
seaislenews.com
Treasures Found in Sea Isle Surf With Beachcombing Tour
Whelks, scallop shells, starfish and even a seahorse were just some of the exciting marine life children marveled over during Sea Isle City’s beachcombing excursion at 29th Street beach Tuesday. Each week, throughout the summer, the city’s Environmental Commission hosts these free events, one at 29th Street on Tuesdays...
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included
Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
N.J. Shore inlet to be surveyed after large sandbar forms
The Army Corps of Engineers will visit the Manasquan Inlet next week to survey a large sandbar that has formed in the waterway, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th Dist., said Wednesday. Sands at the inlet have shifted before, but the low-tide sandbar is larger than anything seen there before, the...
thesandpaper.net
Dead Baby Bunkers Spotted in Harvey Cedars Coves
Hundreds of dead small fish have been reported at two bayfront areas in Harvey Cedars. On Aug. 10, the fish known as baby bunkers were spotted floating in the water at Kinsey Cove. A week later, there was another occurrence 1 mile south at Harvest Cove. Police Chief Robert Burnaford...
Brigantine Celebrates Beach Patrol Chief’s 40th Year on Job
1983 was a long time ago. To give you an idea of just how long ago it was, here's a look at five things that happened in 1983. 2- 125 million people watched the finale of M*A*S*H. 3- Pres. Reagan called the Soviet Union "The Evil Empire" 4- Michael Jackson's...
10 Biggest Stereotypes People Have About Atlantic City
We're going to find that out, right here, right now. We're going to look at common stereotypes people have about Atlantic City. A stereotype, according to Merriam-Webster is "a standardized mental picture that is held in common by members of a group and that represents an oversimplified opinion, prejudiced attitude, or uncritical judgment."
thesandpaper.net
NJDOT Mum on Adequacy of New Causeway Storm Water System
Surf City Councilman Peter Hartney is calling out N.J. Department of Transportation officials for failing to address questions about the effectiveness of the new storm water system being built at the entrance to Long Beach Island as part of the final phase of the multi-year, federally funded Causeway expansion and rehabilitation project.
What Happens When a Big Truck Goes Under a Small Bridge in NJ?
What happens when a really big truck tries to go under a really tiny bridge?. Tuesday morning, the railroad bridge over Fleming Pike in Winslow Township, Camden County, claimed another victim. This time, a full-sized 18-wheeler attempted to fit under the bridge and it obviously didn't succeed. The bridge, with...
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
Boat hits lands and throws 7 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m. The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone...
Work at Busy Intersection In Egg Harbor Township Delayed
South Jersey Gas has delayed the work that they will be performing on Bargaintown/Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The work was supposed to begin today. It will now begin on Monday, August 22, 2022. Here is a link to our coverage from last week on this topic:
fox29.com
Officials hold meeting on gas leak that caused foul odor to waft across South Jersey
EAST GREENWICH TWP, N.J. - Officials in New Jersey held a public meeting Tuesday about lingering concerns from a tractor-trailer gas leak that caused a foul odor to waft across several counties. East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County, New Jersey hosted the town hall meeting at their local municipal building...
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
