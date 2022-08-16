ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

247Sports

Tennessee continues to add key pieces on the recruiting trail

Tennessee has had a couple exciting days on the recruiting trail as of late, winning out for a couple coveted defensive backs. Over the weekend, the Vols beat out Georgia among others for Hewitt-Trusville (Ala.) High cornerback Rickey Gibson. On Monday, it was Top247 cornerback Jordan Matthews picking Tennessee over Texas among others.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Hendon Hooker is 'dramatically different' in 2022, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel says

Josh Heupel did not hold back when he discussed his expectations for his quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Tennessee Volunteers quarterback made tremendous strides from Year 1 to Year 2, with the latter getting ready to start in a few weeks. Joining Always College Football with former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, Heupel raved about his signal caller.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Beats Out Rival For Four-Star Combo Guard

Four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball Tuesday morning, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported. Dilione is one of the highest rising players in the whole 2023 recruiting class after turning in a fantastic July on the AAU circuit. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard ranks as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

The Recruiting Trail is Hot for Tennessee | RTI Press Pass Podcast

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode in the month of August. Show hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back behind the microphone to discuss several interesting stories revolving around Tennessee Athletics lately. The guys start out with another update around Tennessee football training...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Friday Frenzy Game of the Week looks to be a shootout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Powell Panthers scored 564 points on their way to a 5A State Championship in 2021. The Anderson County Mavericks averaged 28 points per game despite losing their starting quarterback early in the season. It’s safe to say these two offenses know how to light up the scoreboard and we expect […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville man awarded Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year

From The Tribune staff reports PRATTVILLE — A Trussville man was awarded the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year by the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) on Friday, August 5. Sam Hansen was presented the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year Award at the 2022 AWF Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards (GCAA) banquet. In addition, Governor Kay […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

