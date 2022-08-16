Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Revisits Tennessee Flirtations, Says He Saw Job with Vols as ‘Gold Mine’
There was a time — er, there were times, rather — over the last two decades when the University of Tennessee looked as if it may be positioned to scoop up Mike Gundy. On several occasions, matter of fact, talks between he and the school got serious. Multiple...
247Sports
Tennessee continues to add key pieces on the recruiting trail
Tennessee has had a couple exciting days on the recruiting trail as of late, winning out for a couple coveted defensive backs. Over the weekend, the Vols beat out Georgia among others for Hewitt-Trusville (Ala.) High cornerback Rickey Gibson. On Monday, it was Top247 cornerback Jordan Matthews picking Tennessee over Texas among others.
247Sports
Hendon Hooker is 'dramatically different' in 2022, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel says
Josh Heupel did not hold back when he discussed his expectations for his quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Tennessee Volunteers quarterback made tremendous strides from Year 1 to Year 2, with the latter getting ready to start in a few weeks. Joining Always College Football with former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, Heupel raved about his signal caller.
Tennessee basketball: Ranking all nine returning players for 2022-23
Despite losing another first-round NBA Draft pick and seeing multiple other rotational players transfer, Tennessee basketball returns a lot of talent for the 2022-23 season. Recruiting is a huge part of the expectations behind the Vols, but two main starters and three of the six major rotational players back also helps.
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Tennessee Beats Out Rival For Four-Star Combo Guard
Four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball Tuesday morning, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported. Dilione is one of the highest rising players in the whole 2023 recruiting class after turning in a fantastic July on the AAU circuit. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard ranks as...
Tennessee Vols look for more wins in Heupel’s 2nd season
The Tennessee Volunteers say they know what they’re doing and exactly what they want out of coach Josh Heupel’s second season. What they want is more wins — and Heupel believes they know how to reach that goal. “There is great trust and belief in what we...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s 2023 Recruiting Class Ranks Following Pair Of Key Commitments
After a quiet four week stretch, Tennessee football recruiting gained a pair of crucial commitments over the last two days. Vols’ defensive backs coach Willie Martinez bolstered his group by adding a pair of cornerbacks: Rickey Gibson and Jordan Matthews. Gibson committed to Tennessee over Georgia and Penn State...
Week 0 games start tonight with Springville at Etowah
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — It’s about that time. Week 0 — the first week of high school football in the state of Alabama — begins tonight as the Springville Tigers head over to neighboring Etowah County to play the Blue Devils at 7 p.m. in Attalla. Second-year head coach Jon Clements will […]
rockytopinsider.com
The Recruiting Trail is Hot for Tennessee | RTI Press Pass Podcast
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode in the month of August. Show hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back behind the microphone to discuss several interesting stories revolving around Tennessee Athletics lately. The guys start out with another update around Tennessee football training...
247Sports
Preps to Pros: Analyzing Tennessee's 2023 class
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, headlined by superstar QB Nico Iamaleava.
Friday Frenzy Game of the Week looks to be a shootout
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Powell Panthers scored 564 points on their way to a 5A State Championship in 2021. The Anderson County Mavericks averaged 28 points per game despite losing their starting quarterback early in the season. It’s safe to say these two offenses know how to light up the scoreboard and we expect […]
Birmingham, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Midfield High School football team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Trussville players help lead Post 911 to successful JV baseball season
By Patricia. A. Douglas, Special to The Tribune HOOVER — From almost not having a team and an opening game rainout to winning a state championship, the 2022 season will be one to remember for the Ryan Winslow Post 911 JV baseball team. For those efforts, the team was recognized during the 7 p.m. game […]
In Hood’s fourth year, Leeds knows what it takes to win
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor LEEDS — Leeds began its season on the road in a jamboree game against 6A Helena on August 11 with a tough 31-2 loss. But it was the preseason, so the final score didn’t matter. Here’s what did: Leeds showed up, on the road, helmed by an experienced quarterback but […]
Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
Video interview with Alabama Governor Candidate Jimmy Blake
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Tribune Publisher, Scott Buttram, interviews Alabama Governor Candidate Jimmy Blake, about the upcoming November 8, 2022 election.
Trussville man awarded Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year
From The Tribune staff reports PRATTVILLE — A Trussville man was awarded the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year by the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) on Friday, August 5. Sam Hansen was presented the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year Award at the 2022 AWF Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards (GCAA) banquet. In addition, Governor Kay […]
27-Year-Old Toby McClellan Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcycle accident occurred on Tazewell Pike on Sunday evening. The officials stated that Earnest Helm, 71, was travelling westbound on [..]
wvlt.tv
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope. A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. Catch up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD...
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
