ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disneyland Raises Annual Pass Prices. And You’re Still Out Of Luck If You Don’t Already Have One

By Mike Roe
LAist
LAist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcodW_0hJmlf3t00

Yes, Disneyland announced new annual pass pricing Tuesday. No, you can’t get access if you don’t already have a pass.

That’s because when the park reopened from pandemic closures in April 2021, Disney had cut off sales of new annual passes. It has not hurt their bottom line. While park attendance didn't jump back right away, current demand is greater than ever.

A new kind of annual passes were made available later last year, but were again put on hold for anyone new a few months ago. In the meantime, current passholders have been in limbo, not knowing whether they'd be able to re-up. Now Disney's announced those long-awaited details on renewals.

The Bottom Line On Prices

  • Prices are up $50 for lower-level passes, which now start at $449.
  • The no-blackout-dates Dream Key pass is no more.
  • Instead, the new Inspire Key costs an additional $200 — $1,599 total — and includes blackouts around Christmas.
  • For context, a typical one-day ticket to the park starts at $104, with multi-day passes bringing prices down as low as $76 per day. But with the park’s dynamic pricing, a single day can cost up to $164 for a popular Saturday or major holiday, plus an extra $60 per day if you want to be able to visit both Disneyland and California Adventure.

Some longtime fans have struggled with the price increases. Jeff Gordon, who lives in Playa Vista, grew up going to Disneyland in the 1980s. His family bought annual passes each year back then, and he continued to get them ever since.

But Gordon was left a bit uneasy with the latest increases. While he plans to renew his pass, he described it as a harder cost-benefit analysis than it was in the past.

"Growing up, there was a feeling that the Disney corporation wasn't just a corporation," Gordon said. "Whereas now ... it feels like everything is very corporate and less of a family feel — how are they maximizing profits off of us, and what benefits are we losing?"

The Balance Between Loyalists And Overcrowding

A lot of Southern California Disney fans were upset when the company scrapped their old annual pass plan. Under that system, as long as it wasn't a blackout date, you could show up at the parks whenever you wanted. But this could at times lead to capacity crowds, making Disneyland more crowded for the occasional visitor.

"It seems like there's a love-hate relationship with corporate Disney and the Magic Key holders right now," Gordon said.

In their recent corporate earnings call, Disney described what it called an "unfavorable attendance mix" — which translates at Disneyland to more annual passholders, fewer big-spending vacationers. While Disney World has long catered to those on vacation rather than locals, Disneyland has had a different relationship with Southern California fans.

How Magic Key Works

Disney introduced its Magic Key system last August. With the shift in benefits, it's tough to make a one-to-one comparison, but prices peaked before the pandemic at $1,449 for the Disney Signature Plus Passport — basically the top-of-the-line option. Or, if you also wanted to include Disney World, $2,199 for the Premier Pass. A decade ago, annual passes ranged from $469-$649; a decade before that, it was $165-$225.

While the prices keep getting higher, the flexibility keeps shrinking. The Magic Keys require advance reservations, rather than just showing up at the parks. Some previous perks were taken away, though at least one popular one has been added back to some passes — the PhotoPass option, allowing you to get unlimited official photos at the park for no additional cost.

What the future holds for how Disney treats its Southern California visitors — whether it keeps open options that encourage locals to visit, particularly during offseason times — remains to be seen. Some of their most popular new attractions, built around franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel movies, serve fewer people at a time than some of the more traditional rides. Those new lower capacity attractions means crowds could continue to be a struggle.

Disney has proposed its "DisneylandForward" expansion plan in Anaheim — where the city government has been under scrutiny — but it's uncertain whether the company’s hopes for a bigger-than-ever resort will be approved. And we'll have to wait and see whether any expansion clears the way for more access for annual passholders — and even a return of access for those not currently holding onto a pass — or if the focus is on tourists over local fans.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride

Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gordon
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Ne Disneyland#Disney Parks#Travel Guide#Disney World#Christmas#Inspire Key#California Adventure#Playa Vista
The Motley Fool

Disneyland Changes Spark Worry

Disneyland is increasing annual pass renewal pricing by 8% to 16%. They are still not available for new buyers. Even the most expensive annual pass now includes blockout dates. It's not all bad news, as Disneyland is introducing discounts for its Genie+ program for all passes. You’re reading a free...
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Another Way Splash Mountain Is Quietly Being Removed From The Parks

It’s been two years since Disney officially announced that the iconic Splash Mountain attraction would be rethemed at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. It will be about two more years before the work is done and the Princess and the Frog themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure actually opens. However, the removal of all things Song of the South has been an ongoing process, and another change has taken place at Magic Kingdom that removes another element of the controversial film from the park.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Fox News

Disney Price GOUGE!

If you think the price of gas, rent and groceries have skyrocketed, wait till you hear how high Disney World is jacking up its prices!. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. 3,871%. That’s how much the price of Disney tickets have jumped in 50 years. If you’re wondering, that’s...
TRAVEL
Popculture

Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World

Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disneyland Brings Back Something Guests Will Be Thrilled About

Disneyland fanatics planning to catch the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade or the Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular, which both end on Sept. 1, enjoy the Halloween season at the park Sept. 2-Oct. 31 or maybe visit Disneyland for the holidays from Nov. 11- Jan. 8, might be shelling out a lot of money to visit the park or its sister venue California Adventure multiple times.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery

Theme parks are supposed to be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take this a bit too literally. From people who jump off of Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people who jump off of Universal Studios rides to retrieve their sunglasses, people seem to get the impression that because they paid to be in a theme park they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for fun video to watch.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

How to Get the Most Out of a Disney World Trip

Going to a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report them park is an experience everyone should have -- it's practically the center square on the Americana bingo card. But a trip to Disney isn't as affordable as it was when we were kids -- adjusted for inflation, tickets and hotels cost more than twice what they did when the park opened in the '70s. So you've gotta go to Disney, but you need to make every penny count. It turns out you might get to do more if you follow a few key tips.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Guests Form Gigantic Line at Walt Disney World Halloween Event

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicked off this weekend at Walt Disney World Resort. The frighteningly fabulous festivities returned this year after being replaced by the less popular Disney After Hours Boo Bash last year. A separately ticketed soiree, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party runs from August 12 to October 31...
TRAVEL
LAist

LAist

Los Angeles, CA
135
Followers
73
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

 https://laist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy